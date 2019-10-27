Kennedy Warren finished with 12 kills as Idaho’s volleyball team took down Idaho State 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 in a Big Sky Conference sweep on Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
Nikki Ball and Avery Housley both tallied nine kills for the Vandals (11-11, 7-3 Big Sky), who remained in second place in the league with the win. Delaney Hopen added 15 digs, and Donnee Jazen recorded 37 assists.
Taylor Meeks had eight kills and four blocks to pace the Bengals (6-16, 3-7).
Idaho plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State.