Area college

College track
MHS grad gets postgrad scholarship
It’s been two months since his final competitive appearance for Montana State, but Alex Lewis is still reaping benefits from his career as a college track and field athlete.
The former Moscow High long- and triple-jumper has been awarded an NCAA Post Graduate Scholarship, worth $10,000, and plans to enroll this fall at Wake Forest law school in North Carolina.
He is one of 126 recipients of the annual scholarship, from all levels of NCAA competition, and one of 14 track athletes.
The scholarships, which originated in 1964, recognize athletic and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service, volunteer activities and leadership.
Lewis said he was fortunate to learn he’d received Wake Forest’s presidential scholarship prior to landing the NCAA award.
“When I heard back from the NCAA that I got the scholarship, it was pretty much icing on the cake,” Lewis said in a Montana State news release. “It essentially alleviated any of the costs of going to school, which is huge. I won’t be tied down, which gives me more freedom and allows me to pursue a career I really want to do.”
Lewis said he sees parallels between law and track.
“I kind of thought I’d really enjoy pursuing a legal career because there is a competitive aspect to it,” he said. “I kind of started to think about what legal work I wanted to do — it’s a lot more like consulting, so there’s less of a competitive point in that.
“I think more than anything else, I’ll be competitive with myself and my classmates. Law firms are extremely selective, so I’ll have to make sure I’m standing out to people that may be recruiting me.”
For MSU, Lewis made three trips to the NCAA West Preliminary Round and broke school indoor and outdoor records in the long jump.
Lewis posted a 4.0 grade-point average while earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and another bachelor’s in finance. He served as president of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this past school year.
For the second consecutive summer, he has been working as an associate at an accounting firm in Portland, Ore.
College football
Cougs set football practice schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State football progam announced Friday it will launch preseason football camp late next week and plans again to spend a week working out in Lewiston.
The Cougars will practice next Friday in Pullman before beginning their Lewiston stint with a workout the next day at Sacajawea Junior High.
The first two days of practices will be helmets-only, and shoulder pads will be donned the next day. The first full-pads practice will be Aug. 7.
Practices will be open to the public through Aug. 21. The Cougars’ final Lewiston workout will be Aug. 8 and they’ve scheduled their first preseason scrimmage for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
All practices through Aug. 8 are slated for 2 p.m. The team doesn’t plan to practice Aug. 10, 12, 19 and 26.
The Cougars open their season Aug. 31 against New Mexico State at 7 p.m. in Martin Stadium.
Preseason practice schedule
Aug. 2 — Pullman, 2 p.m. 3 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 4 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 5 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 6 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 7 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 8 — Lewiston, 2 p.m. 9 — Pullman, scrimmage, 7:30 p.m. 11 — Pullman, 6:30 p.m. 13 — Pullman, 3:30 p.m. 14 — Pullman, 3:30 p.m. 15 — Pullman, 3:30 p.m. 16 — Pullman, 3:30 p.m. 17 — Pullman, scrimmage, 3:30 p.m. 18 — Pullman, 8 p.m. 20 — Pullman, 3:35 p.m. 21 — Pullman, 3:35 p.m. 23 — Pullman, 4:15 p.m. 24 — Pullman, 1:45 p.m. 25 — Pullman, 8 p.m. 27 — Pullman, 3:35 p.m. 28 — Pullman, 3:35 p.m. 29 — Pullman, 3:35 p.m. 30 — Aug. 30, Pullman, closed walk-through, 4 p.m
College basketball
Big Sky basketball attendance released
OGDEN, Utah — Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball enjoyed increased attendance at home games and the Big Sky Championships in the 2018-19 season, the conference announced Friday.
For the men, the conference tournament average grew from 1,128 in 2018 to 2,641 to rank 25th among all NCAA Division I conferences. On the women’s side, the Big Sky ranked in the top half of Division I conferences at 14th with an average of 1,055 fans.
The UI men averaged 712 attendees per home game for a 15-game season attendance total of 10,677, while the Idaho women totaled 7,324 and averaged 563 through 13 home games. Attendance for both the Idaho men and women was down from the previous season.