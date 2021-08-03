AWashington State’s starting five now has a hole to fill.
Cougars men’s basketball newcomer Kim Aiken Jr. — considered a probable standout in WSU’s 2021-22 season — has departed the program and committed to Pac-12 rival Arizona.
Aiken Jr., a grad transfer from Eastern Washington, reopened his recruitment last week. The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that the former Big Sky defensive player of the year had been denied admission to the school’s political science graduate program despite his 3.48 grade-point average.
He had been practicing with the Cougars recently and was expected to be a nice fit in coach Kyle Smith’s defense-minded system. The coach was reportedly likely to start Aiken Jr.
Earlier Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello tweeted that Aiken Jr. had verbally committed to the Wildcats’ program.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season for EWU, which qualified for the NCAA tournament. He was one of several Eagles to leave Cheney after coach Shantay Legans took the Portland Pilots’ top job.
Aiken Jr. originally had committed to Arizona, shortly before coach Sean Miller was fired. Aiken Jr. indicated to the Spokesman that he’d been put on a sort of “waiting list” by new UA coach Tommy Lloyd, who was bringing in his own frontcourt recruits after being hired out of Gonzaga.
FOOTBALL
Two Vandals named preseason All-Americans
Idaho football juniors Tre Walker and Logan Kendall pulled in some of the Football Championship Subdivision’s most prestigious preseason honors Monday when STATS FCS predicted its All-America teams for the coming season.
Walker, the Big Sky Conference’s preseason defensive player of the year, was listed as a first-teamer at middle linebacker. Kendall got a third-team nod at fullback.
Walker led the Big Sky with 13.5 tackles per game in the six-game spring season and earned All-America honors from five outlets.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Dos Palos, Calif., was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which recognizes the top FCS defender in the country.
Kendall, from Cheney, Wash., has bulked up from 250 pounds as a freshman to 275 now. He was a unanimous first-team All-BSC pick and a Phil Steele third-team All-American after the spring season.
Mostly known as a bruising run-blocker, the 6-4 Kendall also caught a couple of touchdowns on rollouts.
Ninth-year coach Paul Petrino praised his two leaders last week at the Big Sky’s media day in Spokane.
“They did it through hard work,” Petrino said. “From their freshman, sophomore, junior years, you could just see their bodies change through hard work. It’s what makes you really proud of both of them.
“They’re deserving of all their accolades and everything they’ve both got because they got it by working hard. If they can get all their teammates to follow that and play like them every game, we’ll be in great shape.”