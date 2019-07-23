The University of Idaho made it official Monday that former Moscow High star Gabe Quinnett will join the Vandal men’s basketball team. He will do so as a walk-on.
“Gabe’s a young guard with length and size that shoots it really well,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said. “He loves the game and is only going to get better. He’s a terrific student, has a great maturity about him and we’re lucky to have him.”
Quinnett, a 6-foot-4 guard, is the son of former NBA player Brian Quinnett, who played at Washington State.
Gabe Quinnett led the Bears to three straight appearances in the Idaho Class 4A state tournament and was named the 4A Inland Empire League MVP in back-to-back seasons to close out his high-school career.
He averaged nearly 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists during his final prep season, earning North Idaho 4A/5A Player of the Year recognition.
“He’s been an Idaho fan for many years,” Claus said. “To realize that dream and play for your hometown team and your state school is going to be a whole lot of fun.”
Cougs learn Pac-12 pairings
The Pac-12 released the general outline of its conference men’s basketball season next year, with Washington State learning it will open its league slate at home against USC and UCLA. The dates haven’t been officially set, but those games will take place between Jan. 1-5.
The following week, the Cougars will head to the Bay Area to take on California and Stanford. Washington will visit Beasley Coliseum the week of Feb. 5-9.
WSU will be on the road for three of the final four weeks of the regular season, heading to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017-18 to take on UCLA and USC (Feb. 12-16).
Trips to Washington (Feb. 26-March 1) and Arizona (March 5-7) will round out the regular season before the Pac-12 tournament begins March 11 in Las Vegas.
Other weekly pairings for WSU include welcoming Oregon and Oregon State Jan. 15-19 and Arizona State and Arizona Jan. 29-Feb. 2, as well as the Cougars taking on Colorado and Utah on the road Jan. 22-26.
UI track gets academic nods
The Idaho track team garnered five academic All-Americans between its men’s and women’s squads from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Vandal men to earn the award were Zachary Short, Ben Doucette and Zachary Nunis while UI women were Andrea Condie and Henrike Fiedler.