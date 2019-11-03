PORTLAND, Ore. — Kennedy Warren registered 16 kills and Donnee Janzen had 44 assists as Idaho beat Portland State 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 in a Big Sky match on Saturday night.
Avery Housley tallied 12 kills for the Vandals (12-12, 8-4 Big Sky), Delaney Hopen had 24 digs and Alaina Lacey added 15 digs.
Parker Webb finished with 17 kills for the Vikings (9-14, 5-7).
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho women place second
GREELEY, Colo. — Behind the performance of Kelsey Swanson, the Idaho women’s cross country team took second place at the Big Sky cross country championships, hosted by Northern Colorado at Boomerang Links.
The Vandals finished with 90 points, behind Northern Arizona’s total of 31.
Swenson, a freshman, clocked in at 18:53.5, which was good enough for 13th place.
The Idaho men placed sixth with 149 points, well behind meet champion Northern Arizona’s total of 24.
Senior Dwain Stucker paced the Vandal men with a 22nd-place finish in a time of 28:11.0.
Idaho next will compete at the NCAA West Regional Championships at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 in Colfax.
Big Sky Championships
Boomerang Links; Greeley, Colo.
MEN
Team champion — Northern Arizona, 24.
Idaho placing — 6th, 149.
Individual champion — Drew Bosley (Northern Arizona), 26:50.8.
Idaho individuals — 22. Dwain Stucker, 28:11.0; 30. Tim Stevens, 28:31.7; 32. Ryan Kline, 28:33.4; 33. Drew Schultz, 28:35.6; 36. Gabriel Dinnel, 28:41.6; 38. Grayson Ollar, 28:42.9; 42. Michael McCausland, 28:50.8; 54. Ben Shaw, 29:13.4.
WOMEN
Team champion — Northern Arizona, 36.
Idaho placing — 2nd, 90.
Individual champion — Camila Noe (Montana State), 17:41.3.
Idaho individuals — 13. Kelsey Swenson, 18:53.5; 16. Kara Story, 19:03.9; 18. Nathalia Campos, 19:06.7; 19. Malaina Thacker, 19:08.5; 24. Krista Story, 19:20.3; 40. Faith Dilmore, 19:51.6; 56. Maizy Brewer, 20:26.7; 69. Elise Abbott, 21:21.2.