Four members of the Washington State track and field team qualified in five events for the NCAA indoor championship meet, which will be March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Junior Colton Johnsen qualified in the 3,000 and 5,000, junior Zach Stallings made it in the 1,600, junior Sam Brixley will compete in the 60-meter hurdles and sophomore Charisma Taylor will take part in the triple jump.
The 5,000 final takes place at 1:05 p.m. March 12, with the finals of the 1,600, the 60 hurdles, the 3,000 and the triple jump being conducted March 13.
SWIMMING
Larson to compete in NCAAs
Washington State senior Chloe Larson will compete in the NCAA swimming championships, it was announced.
Larson qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
She is the second Cougar to make it in the past three seasons. Senior MacKenzie Duarte qualified in 2019.
Larson became the first WSU swimmer to earn an individual title in the Pac-12 championship meet with a win in the 50 freestyle on Feb. 25.
She recorded a school record time of 22.16 seconds in the preliminaries, breaking the mark of former Coug standout and Lithuanian Olympian Rugile Mileisyte.