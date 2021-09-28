PIA TIMMER of Washington State volleyball earned the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. She is the first in the conference to go back-to-back this season and this is the first time she has accomplished that feat. She is also the first Cougar to win a weekly award in consecutive weeks since 2013. Timmer recorded 31 kills against Washington on Sunday, tying a WSU rally-score record.
MAGDA JEHLAROVA of Washington State volleyball was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Jehlarova tied a career high with 10 blocks against Washington on Sunday and added six more against Colorado on Wednesday.