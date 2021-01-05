CHARLISSE LEGER-WALKER of Washington State was named Freshman of the Week in Pac-12 women’s basketball Monday for the second straight week and the fourth time overall. She averaged 19 points in two wins.
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO athletes posted a school-record aggregate grade-point average of 3.37 during the fall semester, the school annnounced. Seventy-four athletes achieved 4.0 GPAs. Every program finished above 3.0, led by women’s tennis at 3.84. Men’s basketball recorded its highest GPA since data began being tracked in 2000 and finished at 3.06. Men’s tennis also posted a record GPA at 3.60, while the football program topped the 3.0 mark for the second straight semester at 3.02.
The IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’s first game against Southern Utah this week at Memorial Gym in Moscow has been moved from Thursday to Friday. Tipoff is 6 p.m. As originally scheduled, the same teams vie again Saturday at the same site and time.
The WSU WOMEN will play host to Stanford on Jan. 27 to make up for a basketball postponement Dec. 8, it was announced. Because of that change, a second home contest against Stanford has been moved to Jan. 29 and a home game against California to Jan. 31.