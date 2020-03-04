The daughter of former Mariners first baseman John Olerud died recently at age 19.
Jordan Olerud, whose death was announced by Mets vice president Jay Horwitz on Sunday on Twitter, was born with a rare genetic disorder, according to Yahoo Sports.
John Olerud played at Washington State and spent 17 seasons in the majors, winning two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays (1992, 1993).
Olerud, who played for the Mariners from 2000-03, also played for the Mets (1997-99), the Yankees (2004) and the Red Sox (2005).
He earned three Gold Gloves, two All-Star nods, an MVP award, an All-Star Game MVP award and was part of the Mariners team that won 116 games.
COLLEGE TENNIS
UI men’s doubles team ranked
The Idaho men’s tennis doubles duo of Esteban Santibanez and Francisco Bascon have moved into the ITA NCAA rankings this week.
Bascon, a freshman, and Santibanez, a senior, debut at No. 72 after compiling a 6-1 record so far on the season. The duo’s only loss was to Portland’s Tom Hann and Kostya Nesterenko earlier in the year. Since the loss, the pair have won four consecutive matches, all in the No. 1 spot.
“This is a great accomplishment for Esteban and Francisco,” coach Daniel Hangstefer said. “They have been working hard to represent the university and it is paying off. This is the second time Esteban has been ranked this year.”
The Vandals next will face Weber State at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
HONORS
Three former UI athletes to go into NIHOF
COEUR d’ALENE — Three former University of Idaho athletes are part of a five-person class to the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, officials announced.
Women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young are the former UI athletes who will be inducted in April. They will be joined by former Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke) and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who was a former principal at Lewiston High.
The five will be inducted during Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, which is set for 6 p.m. April 25 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets for the banquet are $27 and can be purchased online at nihof.org. Former UI and Green Bay Packer legend Jerry Kramer is scheduled to be the featured speaker.