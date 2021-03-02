Pullman High School’s volleyball team swept past Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley on Monday night, breezing to a win by scores of 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.
Margot Keane totaled 13 kills, and freshman Sophie Armstrong also contributed seven kills for the Greyhounds (2-0).
Keleigh Myers had 28 assists and two aces, and Hana Gecas tacked on 11 digs.
SJEL gets past Colton
COLTON — Colton dropped a Southeast 1B League match to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 26-24.
Maggie Meyer tallied eight kills and three blocks, and Mary Pluid added eight kills and five blocks for Colton (4-2).
Rylee Vining and Meyer logged five aces apiece. Vining had a team-high 33 assists, and Sidni Whitcomb chipped in 10 digs.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MISSOULA, Mont. — Idaho outhit Big Sky foe Montana .323 to .104 and piled up 17 blocks in a 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 win.
Kennedy Warren led all players with 18 kills. Allison Munday added 15 (.467).
Logos product Bea Whitling assisted on eight blocks for UI (5-5).
Lewiston grad Peyten Ely made 36 assists.