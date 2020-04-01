SAN FRANCISCO — Four three-time honorees were among a total of 14 Washington State athletes who were named to the Pac-12 winter academic honor roll, it was announced Tuesday by the conference.
Men’s basketball player Jeff Pollard, women’s basketball player Jovana Subasic, and women’s swimmers Luciana Brock and Ryan Falk were honored for the third time. Pollard is going for his master’s in business administration, Subasic is majoring in finance/international business, Brock is studying public relations and Falk is majoring in apparel merchandise design textiles.
Women’s swimmers Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy are two-time honorees. First-time winners are men’s basketball player Aljaz Kunc; women’s basketball players Michaela Jones, Shir Levy and Ula Motuga; and women’s swimmers Payton Bokowy, Lauren Burckel, Keiana Fountaine and Paige Gardner.
The winter academic honor roll includes athletes who participated in the Conference-sponsored sports of men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.
Any athlete on his or her respective team roster with a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible to receive all-academic honors. There is no longer a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport. Any student-athlete who qualifies will be named to the Pac-12 academic honor roll during the season in which he/she competes.
RUNNING
Seaport River Run rescheduled for July 25
Organizers of the Seaport River Run in Lewiston announced Tuesday they have settled on July 25 as the new date for the 43rd annual edition of the race, whose two courses will be altered because of planned construction on the Southway Bridge.
The short and long courses now will start at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston and will stay entirely on the Idaho side of the border.
The Seaport orginally had been scheduled for April 25 but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. As with virtually all reschedulings related to the virus, organizers are leaving open the possibility of further postponements.
The race will start at 9 a.m., moved up an hour because of the generally higher temperatures in July.
The short course, lengthened from its original 2.9 miles to 3.2 miles, will proceed south on the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail to the usual finish line at Hells Gate State Park. The long course, shortened by a tenth of a mile to 6.1 miles, will start in the opposite direction on the levee but will reach a turnaround point just past the railroad bridge parking lot. It too will finish at Hells Gate.
Because of limited parking at Kiwanis Park, five Lewiston School District buses have been secured to offer a shuttle system from Hells Gate to Kiwanis between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. For those who do park near the starting point, two buses will be available for shuttles to Kiwanis after the race.
Organizers zeroed in on a July 25 scheduling to maintain the Seaport’s usual association with the Dogwood Festival, which has been rescheduled for July 24-26.
“We wanted to maximize the participants,” said Jayson Ulrich, recreation coordinator for Lewiston Parks and Recreation, “and we also wanted to find a date that didn’t already have runs planned on it or other major activities in the valley.”
Pre-registration packet pickup is set for July 22-24 at the Lewiston Community Center. Late registration will take place at Kiwanis before the race.
The Seaport normally starts at Swallows Park in Clarkston and crosses the Southway Bridge to Lewiston. But a Southway paving project is set to begin this spring and won’t be completed by the time of the race.