Area roundup: Anderson’s perfect game buoys Bears in baseball split

Moscow's Levi Anderson pitches against Sandpoint during a game Tuesday in Moscow.

 Courtesy Amber Anderson

Levi Anderson pitched a perfect game to earn the Game 1 win for the Moscow Bears, who split a low-scoring, competitive 4A Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader with visiting Sandpoint on Tuesday.

Moscow won the first game 2-0 and Sandpoint won the second game 2-1.

Tyson Izzo led the Bears (5-13, 2-8) in the nightcap with two hits, while Butch Kiblen ultimately gave his team the win with a two-run home run in the sixth.