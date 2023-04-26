Area roundup: Anderson’s perfect game buoys Bears in baseball split

Levi Anderson pitched a perfect game to earn the Game 1 win for the Moscow Bears, who split a low-scoring, competitive 4A Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader with visiting Sandpoint on Tuesday.
Moscow won the first game 2-0 and Sandpoint won the second game 2-1.
Tyson Izzo led the Bears (5-13, 2-8) in the nightcap with two hits, while Butch Kiblen ultimately gave his team the win with a two-run home run in the sixth.
In the nightcap, with the game in an extra inning, it was Sandpoint (6-11, 3-9) that got the win.
Wyatt Hartig absorbed the loss pitching in relief. Six hitters recorded one hit apiece for the Bears, with Izzo’s going for a double.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 000 000 0—0 0 1
Moscow 000 002 x—2 6 0
Jesse Turner and N/A; Levi Anderson and Tyson Izzo
Moscow hits — Izzo 2, Mike Kiblen (HR), Connor Isakson, Ethan McLaughlin, Jack Driskill
GAME 2
Sandpoint 001 000 01—2 6 1
Moscow 000 010 00—1 6 0
Dallen Williams; Austin Dillon (5) and N/A; Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (7) and Tyson Izzo. W—Williams; L—Hartig.
Sandpoint hits — Cody Newhart (2B), Kody MacDonald (2B), Lucas Hansen (2B), Drew Lehman, Kobe Barlow, Dillon.
Moscow hits — Izzo (2B), JP Breese, Jamison Green, Connor Isakson, Ethan McLaughlin, Jack Driskill.
Pomeroy 14-13, Garfield-Palouse 0-0
PALOUSE — Ollie Severs and Brodie Magill pitched back-to-back perfect games as Pomeroy swept Southeast 1B League foe Garfield-Palouse and in a doubleheader.
Severs struck out eight batters in the opener.
In the nightcap, Magill retired 10 batters for the Pirates (8-9, 6-6) and also added two hits.
GAME ONE
Pomeroy 200 (11)1—14 13 0
Garfield-Palouse 000 000—0 0 0
Ollie Severs and Trevin Kimble. Bryce Pffaf, Rowan Edwards (3) and Riley Pfaff.
Pomeroy hits — Gunner Magill 3 (2B), Brodie Magill 3 (2B), Trace Roberts 2 (3B), Kimble 2, Jayden Slusser (2B), Jett Slusser, Vinny Vecchio.
GAME TWO
Pomeroy 223 56—18 13 0
Garfield-Palouse 000 00—0 0 1
B. Magill and Kimble. C. Pfaff, L. Collier (4) and R. Pffaff.
Pomery hits — Roberts (2 3B), Kimble 2 (3B), Severs 2 (2B), G. Magill 2, B. Magill 2, Severs 2, Jett Slusser 2, Jerry Lemont.
Colton 9-16, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 5-6
COLTON — The host Wildcats’ Ryan Bell and Angus Jordan combined for 10 strikeouts in the opener of a doubleheader against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jordan also had four hits throughout the doubleheader for the Wildcats (6-8, 3-7), including a double and a home run.
Matthew DeFord led at the plate for the Eagles (2-10, 2-8) with two hits, including a triple.
GAME ONE
SJEL 221 000 0—5 1 2
Colton 106 002 x—9 7 2
Matthew DeFord and Brennen Gonzalez. Dan Bell, Angus Jordan (5) and Ryan Impson.
St. John hit — DeFord (2B).
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 2 (2B), Dan Bell 2 (2B), Matt Reisenauer, Joey Hemighaus, Tanner Baerlocher.
GAME TWO
SJEL 200 04—6 4 2
Colton 173 32—16 14 2
Jacob Melhus, Creighton Kauffman (2), Gonzalez (3) and Gonzalez; Kaufman (3). Grant Wolf and Impson.
St. John hits — DeFord (3B), Melhus, Gonzalez, Isaac Kobelski.
Colton hits — Bell 3, Jordan 2 (HR), Grant Wolf 2, Jordan 2, Raydyn Hop 2, Tanner Baerlocher 2, Impson, Baerlocher, Hemighaus.
Colfax 13-22, Dayton/Waitsburg 0-0
COLFAX — Colfax notched a doubleheader sweep over Northeast 2B League rival Dayton/Waitsburg.
Shortstop Mason Gilchrist went 8-for-8 throughout the two games with a triple for the host Bulldogs (10-3, 7-3).
GAME ONE
Dayton 000 00—0 1 3
Colfax 253 3x—13 13 1
L. Bourdrieau, I. Reyes (3), Garcia (3) and Durham. Mortensen, Inderrieden (3), Christensen (5) and Plummer.
Dayton hit — Kuykendall.
Colfax hits — Peterson 3 (2B), Gilchrist 3 (3B), Plummer 2 (2B), Inderrieden 2 (2B), Bodey, Hahn, Lyman.
GAME TWO
Dayton 000 00—0 2 5
Colfax 441 (13)x—22 20 2
Morrow, Garcia (2), Kuykendall (3) and Benavides. Peterson, Wigen (3), Lobdell (3), Plummer (4), Gilchrist (4) and Burt.
Dayton hits — Kuykendall 2.
Colfax hits — Gilchrist 5, Peterson 3 (2B), Bodey (2 2B), Burt 2, Plummer 2, Mortensen 2, Hahn 2, Inderrieden, Burt, Peterson.
Kendrick 19, Lapwai 2
LAPWAI — Kendrick needed just five innings to take care of Whitepine League foe Lapwai in game one of a doubleheader.
The Tigers (7-5, 4-3) had back-to-back six-run innings in the third and fourth, which the Wildcats failed to answer. Complete information was not available at press time.
Kendrick 406 64—19
Lapwai 101 00— 2
Potlatch 2, Troy 1
POTLATCH — After seven scoreless innings, both teams broke through in the eighth with Potlatch coming out on top against visiting Troy in Whitepine League play.
Potlatch moved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league. Complete information was not available.
Troy 000 000 01—1
Potlatch 000 000 02—2
St. Maries 18, Genesee 4
ST. MARIES — Visiting Genesee went down in five innings to St. Maries in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-9 in league. Complete information was not available.
Genesee 001 03— 4
St. Maries 675 0x—18
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 23, Pullman 4
Visiting Clarkston quickly bounced back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Pullman by mercy rule in five.
Brooke Blaydes powered the Bantams (9-5, 7-2) with three hits, including a double and a triple. The Greyhounds (2-10, 1-7) were boosted by two hits including a double from Marissa Carper.
Clarkston 05(12) 24—23 15 1
Pullman 400 00— 4 9 7
Murray Broemeling and Joey Miller; Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (1) and Taylor Cromie.
Clarkston hits — Brooke Blaydes 3 (2B, 3B), Miller 2 (2B), Kizzie Line 2, Ryan Combs 2, K. Ubachs 2, Broemeling 2, Leah Copeland (HR), Aneysa Judy.
Pullman hits — Marissa Carper 2 (2B), Ella Ferry 2, Logan Greene, Suhailey Reyes, Cori Stewart.
Moscow 12-20, Sandpoint 3-1
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow laid waste to Sandpoint in both halves of a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader.
The Bears (13-6, 4-0) were buoyed by five total hits on the day from Kaci Kiblen and Addie Branen, while Hannah Robertson notched a home run in Game 2. The Bulldogs (0-18, 0-4) lasted the distance in the first game before falling by mercy rule in the second.
GAME 1
Moscow 010 401 6—12 18 5
Sandpoint 100 000 2— 3 9 2
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Ducken and Darling.
Moscow hits — Amanda Pouchnik 3 (2B), Addie Branen 3, Bella Ristine 3, Sammi Pfiffner 2 (2B, 3B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Highfill 2, Hannah Robertson, Stodick, Gabby Fleischman.
Sandpoint hits — Knowles 3, Darling 2, McCown 2, Skibitsky, Cessna.
GAME 2
Moscow 03(11) 33—20 14 2
Sandpoint 001 00— 1 2 7
Allison Dorigo and Highfill; Darling and Sykes.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 3 (2B), Katelyn Swam 3, Robertson 2 (2B, HR), Branen 2 (2B), Megan Poler 2, Highfill, Dorigo.
Sandpoint hits — Crum (HR), Darling.
Kendrick 18, Genesee 14
GENESEE — After trailing early, the visiting Tigers erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning and nine in the sixth to overcome Whitepine League foe Genesee.
Kendrick (11-5, 7-2) got four hits and four RBI from Hayden Kimberling, another four hits from Natalie Kimbley, and three hits with a home run and three RBI from Kenadie Kirk. Rylie Baysinger led batting for the host Bulldogs (5-6, 3-4) with four hits of her own, including a double and a triple.
Kendrick 000 819 0—18 21 1
Genesee 402 400 4—14 18 0
T. Boyer and K. Kirk; K. Meyer and M. English.
Kendrick hits — H. Kimberling 4, N. Kimbley 4, Kirk 3 (HR), H. Taylor 3 (3B), H. Heimgartner 3 (3B), Boyer 2, M. Silflow, L. Hanson.
Genesee hits — R. Baysinger 4 (2B, 3B), R. Stout 3, Hanson 3, K. O’Connel 2, H. Donner 2 (2 2B), Barber (HR), B. Lowe (2B), Meyer, English.
Gar-Pal 23-11, Pomeroy 13-15
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse carried the first game before Pomeroy earned its first win of the season during the nightcap of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
The Pirates (1-13, 1-7) and Vikings (2-12, 1-7) combined for 66 hits throughout the twinbill, 23 of which went for extra bases.
GAME ONE
Pomeroy 700 33—13 13 0
Garfield-Palouse 247 28—23 21 0
H. Bagby and K. Potoschnick. C. Bowchop and L. Inman.
Pomeroy hits — Bagby 3 (HR, 2B), K. Schmidt 3 (2 2B), I. Field 2, J. Gingerich (HR), T. Gilbert, C. McKeirnan, M. Altube.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Inman 4 (3B, 2B), M. Olson 3 (2B), Bowchop 3 (3B, 2B), E. Orfc 2 (2 2B), A. Holbrook 2 (HR), E. Cuellar 2 (HR), K. Lentz 2, K. Kelnhofer, A. Olson, K. Kavi, K. Kelnhofer.
GAME TWO
Pomeroy 220 204 5—15 13 0
Garfield-Palouse 110 053 1—11 19 0
M. Warren and M. Altube. A. Holbrook, C. Bowchop (7) and L. Inman.
Pomeroy hits — K. Schmidt 4 (HR), H. Bagby 3, Altube 2, J. Gingerich 2 (2B), I. Field (3B), M. Warren.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Olson 4 (HR, 2B), Inman 3 (3B), K. Kimble 3, C. Bowchop 2 (2B), K. Lentz 2 (2B), A. Holbrook 2, E. Cuellar 2, E. Orfe (HR).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 3, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman stayed perfect in 2A Greater Spokane League play with a shutout of East Valley.
The Greyhounds (12-1, 8-0) benefited from a goal and an assist by Carlens Dollin, who helped his brother Clarens sink the final goal of the game in the 79th minute. They also enjoyed two assists from Lukas Wexler and one score by Mo Adawh.
Pullman 2 1—0
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Lukas Wexler), 9th
Pullman — Mo Adawh (Wexler), 25th
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Carlens Dollin), 79th
Shots — Pullman 20, East Valley 5. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley, East Valley: Bledsoe 9.
Rogers 2, Clarkston 0
The Bantams dropped their eighth consecutive 2A Greater Spokane League game, falling to Rogers at Adams Field.
The Pirates outshot Clarkston 21-10.
Sahil Sahebzada was involved in both scoring plays for Rogers.
Rogers 1 1—2
Clarkston 0 0—0
Rogers — Sahil Sahebzada, 10th.
Rogers — Sebestian Newkirk (Sahebzada), 53rd.
Shots — Rogers 21, Clarkston 10.
Saves — Rogers: Mario Hernandez-Torres: 9; Clarkston: James LeBret 11.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Clarkston 0
The host Greyhounds established their position as standalone top dogs of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with a sweep of Clarkston.
Pullman (7-0, 5-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 whitewashes from its top three singles players Rhoda Wang, Gwyn Heim and Diana Gutierrez. The Bantams (6-2, 4-1) were at their most competitive in doubles, where their No. 2 pairing of Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley took the first set before Leila Brown and Lynnlin Qiao fought back to save Pullman’s sweep in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 battle.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Annouck Jansen 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Taryn Demers 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Paig McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Zoe Ripley 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-0; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Naomi Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Gabbie Mills/Kendall Wallace 6-3, 6-2.
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
The Greyhound boys reached the halfway point of their 2A Greater Spokane League season with a fifth consecutive sweep, this time taking down host Clarkston without dropping a set.
No. 1 singles player Vijay Lin charged to a 6-1, 6-0 win for Pullman (7-0, 5-0), while the No. 3 doubles pairing of Benjamin Lee and Jesse Tang was even more dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. The Bantams (4-5, 3-2), who were missing two of their usual top varsity players due to schedule conflicts, still gave the Hounds at least one close set in several of the day’s other matches.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Cody Whittle 6-1, 6-1; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Chase Meyer 6-1, 6-4; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Haven Morfin 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Xander Van Tine/Dominic Paulucci 6-2, 6-4; Brian Fugh/Mir Park, Pul, def. Ikaika Millan/Cole McKenzie 6-4, 6-0; Benjamin Lee/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. William Sueykleng/Brandon Liedke 6-0, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Logos dominates Latah County meet
TROY — Logos of Moscow swept the team titles at the Latah County 1A meet.
The Knights were particularly dominant on the girls side, winning by more than 100 team points. Junior Sara Casebolt set a personal-best time in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.13 seconds to take home the gold. Logos’ Mari Calene set a personal-best time in the 800 with a tim eof 2:26.71.
Genesee senior Nolan Bartosz set a season-best time in the 200, winning the race in 24.31 seconds. Bartosz also set a personal mark in the 800 with a top time of 2:12.70.
Colfax boys win District 9 1B track title
POMEROY — Colfax raised the boys trophy in the District 9 1B track meet with 179 team points.
Pomeroy finished in second place with a score of 128. Garfield-Palouse won the girls title with a score of 145.
Pomeroy senior Sidney Bales won three events including a personal-best time in the 100, finishing in 10.83 seconds. Colfax freshman Dillion Thompson set a new mark in the 800 with a time of 2:24.50.
Gar-Pal’s Ashleigh Hightree did her best all season in the same event with a time of 2:38.69.
COLLEGE GOLF
McGann second after Day 2 of Big Sky championships
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Idaho men’s golf team stands at third out of six teams after the second day of the Big Sky championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
Idaho has an overall score of 570 — 2-over par and five strokes behind first-place Northern Colorado.
Vandals redshirt sophomore Matt McGann is in second with an overall score of 139 — 1-below par and four strokes behind first-place Casey Leebrick of Sacramento State.
The Big Sky championship concludes today.