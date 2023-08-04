First-year Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble announced the Battle of the Palouse game rivalry will return this season. Pribble made the announcement that the former longest-tenured rivalry in college basketball between the Vandals and Washington State will tipoff the season during the team’s meet and greet event at the Bud and June Ford Clubroom inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
The Cougars and Vandals 227-game streak came to an abrupt end last season after Idaho tried several times last year to continue the series.
WSU leads the overall series 167-110. The Cougars and Vandals will have several ties in this contest, with former Vandal forward Isaac Jones and coach Jeremy Harden adopting the crimson and grey for the 2023 season.
Harden joins WSU men’s basketball staff
Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith announced the additon of Jeremy Harden to the coaching staff on Thursday.
Harden joins the Cougars following one season at Idaho and five seasons as the head man at Wenatchee Valley College.
“I want to thank Coach Smith for the opportunity to be a part of this great program and the Palouse community,” Harden said in a news release. “Coach Smith is a veteran in the industry, and I am eager to hit the ground running alongside his coaching staff. I look forward to contributing to the future success of Coug basketball in any way I can”
Harden has 10 years of college coaching experience. While he was the head coach for the Knights from 2017-22 he posted a 95-35 overall record with five consecutive seasons. Harden’s most recent success came in the 2021-22 season, guiding WVC to a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region title and an NWAC Final Four appearance. Harden was named East Region Coach of the Year.
“We are extremely lucky to add Jeremy Harden to our coaching staff,” Smith said. “His journey to Wazzu has been a well-earned opportunity. As someone with head coaching experience, he understands the complexities and nuances of what it takes to run a basketball program.”
WSU to face Boise State in Spokane
The Washington State men’s basketball team will face Boise State in a neutral site game in Spokane on Dec. 21 as part of the Numerica Holiday Hoops 2023 supporting Numerica CARES for kids, the organizations announced partnership with the Spokane Chiefs and Brett Sports.
The Cougars and Broncos have maintained a neutral site matchup each of the two sesons with BSU taking the victory both times. This season’s game will mark the first time in progam history with WSU and BSU meeting for three consecutive seasons.
“We look forward to facing Boise State again this season,” Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith said. “It’s a great opportunity to host a competitive game in front of our Spokane fans and raise funds for a worthwhile cause like Numerica CARES for Kids.”
COLLGE FOOTBALL
Janikowski named to Wuerffel watch list
ATLANTA, GA. — Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski was named to the 2023 Wurffel Trophy Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced Thursday.
The Wuerffel Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to inspire greater service and unity in communities announced The Wuerffel Trophy watch list for the 2023 season, which consisted of 110 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Wuerffel Trophy embodies commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.
The redshirt junior was a 2021 first-team All-Pac-12 selection and connected on 11-of-14 filed attempts last season with a long of 50.
Janikowski recorded 73 points, the fifth-most amounc Pac-12 kickers last season. Off the field, Janikowski started a Pledge called “More than a kick” where donations were made for each field goal and PAT by Janikowski and the donations went to children with cancer and helped others battling cancer in the Pullman community.
Janikowski later started the Heather Janikowski Foundation and started another event called “Kicking with Cancer” with an annunal goal of raising $30,000 to support the Seattle Children’s Hospital Cancer Reasearch Center.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Tanaka wins second Junior Olympics title
EUGENE, ORE. — Pullman’s Hana Tanaka leaped five feet and three inches to win the high jump event on July 29 in the 13-14 age group at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics at Hayward Field.
While representing the Comets Track Club, Tanaka also finished 15 in the pole vault and 42 in the 100-meter hurdles.
Pullman’s Maile Sandberg also competed for the Comets and placed 16th in the girls 15-16 pole vault.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Pullman regional offers free sports physicals
Pullman Regional Hospital will hold a free sports physical clinic for middle and high school student athletes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 12 at the Family Medicine Residency Center.
No appointment or health insurance is required.
Washington state requires all students in 6th grade and up to receive a sports physical prior to playing school sports. Sports physicals in Washington are valid for two years.