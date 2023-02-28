MISSOULA, Mont. — Once again, senior Beyonce Bea carried the Idaho women almost over the finish line. But as with most of the season, she needed a little help.

Bea tied a career-high with 40 points, adding 12 rebounds, but the Vandals couldn’t get over the hump in falling 85-82 to rival Montana in the final Big Sky Conference regular-season game for the two teams at Dahlberg Arena.

“She just put us on her back,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “She reminded me of (Nikola Jokic) of Denver with all the scratches on her arm and the stuff that’s happening here. It was ridiculous. But we had our chances, which is what you want when you come into an environment like that.”

Tags

Recommended for you