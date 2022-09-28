Nick Odberg notched two goals in the first half to help propel the Moscow Bears past Lewiston 3-0 in a nonleague soccer match at Walker Field.

The Bears outshot the Bengals 12-1, with Moscow’s Wyatt Thornycroft saving the only goal attempt he encountered.

Moscow (4-5-1) returns to action Saturday against Coeur d’Alene, while Lewiston (3-5) faces Post Falls on Thursday.

