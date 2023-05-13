Area roundup: Bears bag second place at district track meet

LEWISTON — Moscow came in second on both the boys and girls sides in team scoring after Day 2 of action as Sandpoint ruled the roost at the Idaho Class 4A district track and field championships held at Coeur d’Alene on Thursday through Friday.
Dylan Rehder ran a season-best time of 49.62 seconds in the 400-meter dash to lead the Bear boys as they broke a second-place tie to defeat Lakeland of Rathdrum. The Bear girls, who had sat in third place through Day 1, edged past Lakeland for second with wins in the 400 (Jessika Lassen), 1,600 (Geneva McClory), and 100 and 300 hurdles (Hannah Marcoe). All of those athletes are among the group that has qualified to represent Moscow in the Idaho 4A state meet next weekend in Boise.
Final team scores and Day 2 event results are listed below.
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 76; 2. Moscow 57; 3. Lakeland 53.
100 — T1. Weston Saputski, Lakeland, 11:41; T1. Ryder Haynes, Sandpoint, 11.41; 3. Nick Nowell, Lakeland, 11.44.
200 — 1. Terry Edwards, Lakeland, 22.63; 2. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 22.64; 3. Logan Tate, Moscow, 22.72.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 49.62; 2. Terry Edwards, Lakeland, 50.01; 3. Logan Tate, Moscow, 50.28
800 — 1. Nathan Roche, Sandpoint, 2:02.94; 2. Daniel Ricks, Sandpoint, 2:04.45; 3. Jett Longanecker, Sandpoint, 2:05.37.
1,600 — 1. Nathan Roche, Sandpoint, 4:31.02; 2. Kasten Grimm, Sandpoint, 4:36.87; 3. Daniel Ricks, Sandpoint, 4:37.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, Sandpoint, 14.78; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 15.01; 3. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 15.67.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, Sandpoint, 39.52; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 41.72; 3. Apolo Gratzinger, Lakeland, 46.85.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomas Calder, Nick Nowell, Terry Edwards, Weston Saputski), 43.00; 2. Moscow, 45.67.
Pole vault — 1. Klein Fragoso, Sandpoint, 14-1; 2. Cody Morse, Lakeland, 13-7; 3. Slate Fragoso, Sandpoint, 13-1.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 83; 2. Moscow 52; 3. Lakeland 51.
100 — 1. Anna Reinink, Sandpoint, 13.03; 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lakeland, 13.12; 3. Michaela Palaniuk, Lakeland, 13.52.
200 — 1. Anna Reinink, Sandpoint, 26.59; 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lakeland, 26.91; 3. Michaela Palaniuk, Lakeland, 27.93.
400 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 1:00.57; 2. Noah Roark, Sandpoint, 1:03.29; 3. Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland, 1:03.87.
800 — 1. Maren Davidson, Sandpoint, 2:23.90; 2. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 2:24.85; 3. Grace Rookey, Sandpoint, 2:32.92.
1,600 — 1. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 5:31.58; 2. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 5:31.75; 3. Grace Rookey, Sandpoint, 5:32.02.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Moscow, 16.34; 2. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 17.10; 3. Ani Vick, Sandpoint, 17.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Moscow, 47.05; 2. Lily Richardson, Sandpoint, 48.83; 3. Ani Vick, Sandpoint, 49.18.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Regan Wright, Chloe Charvier-Soleillet, Michaela Palaniuk, McKenzie Palaniuk), 50.07; 2. Moscow, 51.76.
800 medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Aliya Strock, Noah Roark, Anna Reinink, Maren Davidson), 1:52.19; 2. Moscow, 1:52.35; 3. Lakeland, 1:55.92.
Pole vault — 1. Devin McDaniel, Sandpoint, 10-7; 2. Erika Edmundson, Sandpoint, 10-1; 3. Avery Edmundson, Sandpoint, 9-1.
Pullman boys win 2A district title
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys track team edged out Rogers by one point to earn a team Class 2A district title.
The Clarkston boys finished in fifth.
Liam Fitzgerald placed first in both the 800 and 1,600 meters, and was also the final leg of the Greyhounds’ 1,600-meter relay team that took first place with a time of 3:29.26.
Clarkston’s Sage Lonebear took home the gold in the discus with a throw of 138 feet and six inches.
On the girls side, Pullman finished in fifth place with 110 team points, while the Bantams were sixth with 18. Ayana Kapofu of Pullman took the gold in the triple jump with a showing of 34-11, and Anna Fitzgerald of Clarkston finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:20.55.
The top three finishers from each event advance to State, while fourth-place finishers remain alive for an at-large bid.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 148; 2. Rogers 147; 3. West Valley 113; 4. Shadle Park 111.5; 5. Clarkston 59.5; 6. East Valley 41.
100 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 10.48; 2. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 11.03; 3. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 11.16.
200 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 22.25; 2. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 22.48; 3. Alex Munteanu, Rogers, 22.87.
400 — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 49.83; 2. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 52.09; 3. Arius Esiwini, Shadle Park, 52.81.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 1:59.69; 2. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 2:01.47; 3. Cy Hulen, Shadle Park, 2:02.93.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:26.67; 2. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 4:29.51; 3. Raul Majera, Pullman, 4:39.84.
3,200 — 1. Tony Belko, West Valley, 10:02.44; 2. Donavan Brown, East Valley, 10:28.77; 3. Noah Moulton, Shadle Park, 10:32.42.
110 hurdles — 1. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 15.24; 2. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 15.82; 3. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 17.92.
300 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 41.08; 2. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 41.34; 3. Eli Holden, West Valley, 41.89.
400 relay — 1. Rogers (J’Shawn Moore, Alex Munteanu, Krystian pikulik, Aaron Kinsey), 42.93; 2. Clarkston, 43.78; 3. West Valley, 44.01.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman (Evan Anderson, Anthony Wright, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald), 3:29.26; 2. Rogers, 3:30.28; 3. West Valley, 3:32.34.
Shot put — 1. Raesean Eaton, West Valley, 50-6 1/2; 2. Trey Raiford, West Valley 45-11; 3. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 44-11 1/2.
Discus — 1. Sage Lonebear, Clarkston 138-6; 2. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 135-11; 3. Samuel Sears, Pullman, 131-11.
Javelin — 1. Cooper Henkel, West Valley, 158-8; 2. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 157-9; 3. Cameron LaValley, Rogers, 152-3.
High jump — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 6-4; 2. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 6-2; 3. Josua Reed, Rogers 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Michael Athos, Rogers, 13-0; 2. Christ Druffel, Pullman, 11-6; 3. Matthew Bowman, Pullman, 10-6
Long jump — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 21-8; 2. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 20-4; 3. Jase Bower, Shadle Park 19-5.
Triple jump — 1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 42-7; 2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 41-6 1/2; 3. Anthony Nguyen, East Valley, 41-6 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. East Valley 162.5; 2. Shadle Park 117; 3. Rogers 115.5; 4. West Valley 112.5; 5. Pullman 110; 6. Clarkston 18.5.
100 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 12.46; 2. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 12.50; 3. Akeelis Muhammed, Rogers, 13.04.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 25.28; 2. Ellabell Taylor, Rogers, 25.73; 3. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 26.75.
400 — 1. Quincy Andrews, West Valley, 1:00.50; 2. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 1:00.76; 3. Emmagyne Joseph, East Valley, 1:01.91.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, 2:20.55; 2. Hadassah Duff, West Valley, 2:23.34; 3. Ada Harris, Pullman, 2:27.50.
1,600 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 5:19.02; 2. Logan Hofstee, East Valley, 5:25.31; 3. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:27.61.
3,200 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 11:35.19; 2. Abby Crossley, East Valley, 11:39.85; 3. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 11:44.13.
100 hurdles — 1. Makenzey Gllespie, East Valley, 16.11; 2. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 17.71; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 18.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 49.56; 2. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 50.33; 3. Makenzey Gillespie, East Valley, 50.78.
400 relay — 1. Rogers (Akeelis Muhammed, Emily Peabody, Ledarzia Grayson, Ellabelle Taylor), 50.26; 2. East Valley, 51.40; 3. West Valley, 52.02.
800 relay — 1. Rogers (Akeelis Muhammed, Ledaezia Grayson, Emily Peabody, Ellabelle Taylor), 1:47; 2. Shadle Park, 1:48.99; 3. Clarkston, 1:55.13.
1,600 relay — 1. West Valley (Kyia Silva, Hadassah Duff, Quincey Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 4:06.87; 2. Pullman, 4:10.52; 3. Shadle Park, 4:25.82.
Shot put — 1. Sydney Petersen, East Valley, 33-8; 2. Oveyonne Ivy, Rogers, 33-4; 3. Lily Sullivan, East Valley, 33-2.
Discus — 1. Lily Sullivan, East Valley, 108-8; 2. Kailee Hurst, West Valley, 93-0; 3. Zoey Manley, East Valley, 85-9.
Javelin — 1. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 108-11; 2. Haylee Thomas, East Valley, 108-4; 3. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 106-9.
High jump — 1. Cyarra Johnson, Rogers, 5-2; 2. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 5-2; McKenzie Sargent, West Valley, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Josie Anselmo, Shadle Park, 10-3; 2. Olivia Amen, East Valley, 9-6; 3. Maile Sandberg, Pullman, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 16-6; 2. Lilli Van Den Berg, East Valley, 15-4; 3. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 15-3.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 34-11; 2. Izabela Sullivan, East Valley, 34-4; 3. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 33-7.
Kamiah, Logos sit atop leaderboard
KAMIAH — After Day 1 of action in their Idaho Class 1A district track meet, the Kamiah boys and Logos girls sit on top of the team leaderboards.
Kubs senior Kaden DeGroot took first place in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Shane Hanson of Prairie-Cottonwood took first in the discus with a toss of 151 feet.
Logos’ Sara Casebolt earned a win in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:00.28.
The Whitepine League teams will resume competition today for the rest of the events.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 37; 2. Prairie 33.5; 3. Logos 25; 4. Timberline 20; T5. Kendrick 18; T5. Troy 18; T7. Genesee 10; T7. Nezperece 10; 9. Wallace 8; 10. Clearwater Valley 6; 11. Deary 4; 12. Kootenai 3.5; 13. Mullan 2.
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:29.84; 2. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 10:42.10; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Claerwater Valley, 10:50.97.
SMR — 1. Logos (Henry Sundlie, Ben Carlson, Olaf Sundlie, Seamus Wilson), 3:46.95; 2. Kamiah, 3:54.17; 3. Wallace, 3:56.24.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 151-07; 2. Bennie Elven, Prairie, 131-02; 3. Lee Forsmann, Prairie, 130-09.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-00; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-00; 3. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 10-06.
Long jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 20-02; 2. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 19-03; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 19-02.
GIRLS
Team scoers — 1. Logos 43; 2. Prairie 27; 3. Kamiah 22; 4. Troy 18; 5. Kendrick 15; 6. Wallace 12; T7. Potlatch 10; T7. Clark Fork 10; T9. Deary 8; T9. Lapwai 8; T9. Nezperece 8; 12. Genesee 6; 13. Kootenai 4; 14. Clearwater Valley 3.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:00.28; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 12:30.72; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 12:39.41.
SMR — 1. Logos (Eleanor Evans, Abby Taylor, Bridgid Monjure, Naomi Taylor), 1:57.39; 2. Deary, 1:57.44; 3. Prairie, 1:58.70.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 38-10; 2. Soa Moliga, Lapwai, 34-08; 3. Ruby Stewart, Kendrick, 34-06.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 9-00; 2. Savannah Weymouth, Clark Fork, 9-00; 3. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 8-00.
Long jump — 1. Britany Phillips, Wallace, 14-03.25; 2. Avery Riener, Prairie, 14-03; 3. Dericka Morgan, Troy, 14-02.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Troy 9, Prairie 0
OROFINO — Dominic Holden of Troy pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts to help hold Prairie of Cottonwood scoreless in a 1A district tournament semifinal victory for the Trojans at Orofino.
“He’s just a hard guy to read the ball out of his hand,” coach Tyler Strunk said of Holden, who has an ERA of 0.5 this season. “He got some run support early, and he was just able to ride that.”
The Trojans (12-4) were also bolstered by two hits from Levi McCully and a double from Makhi Durrett. Colton McElroy made a hit and ended the game pitching for the Pirates (11-9).
Troy faces Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the final today at 5:30 p.m., while Prairie plays Potlatch at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Troy 031 301 1—9 8 4
Prairie 000 000 0—0 2 5
Dominic Holden and Makhi Durrett; Eli Hinds, Levi McElroy (4), Colton McElroy (7) and Cody Kaschmitter.
Troy hits — Levi McCully 2, Durrett (2B), Holden, Rider Patrick, Kaiden Strunk, Joseph Bendel, Joseph Doumit.
Prairie hits — C. McElroy, Jake Quintal.
Clearwater Valley 12, Potlatch 9
OROFINO — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was outhit by Potlatch but “found a way to win,” in the words of coach Josh Bradley, prevailing thanks to tighter fielding and a seven-run sixth inning in 1A district tournament semifinal play.
The victorious Rams (16-8) got a two-RBI single and a half-dozen put-outs at second base from Jake Fabbi. Waylan Marshall and Chet Simons each notched two hits with a double for the Loggers (11-9).
Potlatch 201 212 1—9 10 3
Clearwater Valley 023 070 x—12 4 1
J. Biltonen, B. Carpenter (3), L. Carpenter (6) and Avery Palmer; Landon Schlieper, Anthony Fabbi (5), Trebor Altman (7) and Tiago Pickering.
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall 2 (2B), Chet Simons 2 (2B), Levi Lusby 2, Jameson Morris 2, Jack Clark, Logan Carpenter.
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper (2B), A. Fabbi, Pickering, Jake Fabbi.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 2, Othello 1
OTHELLO — Greyhound goalie Aaron Oatley notched nine saves on 10 Othello shots to help send Pullman to the Washington Class 2A state tournament.
“We called him the man of the match,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “He had a bit of a shaky performance against West Valley last week, so this was a great bounce-back performance.”
The Huskies had 10 goal attempts to the Greyhounds’ seven, representing just the second time Pullman had been outshot this season. Carlens Dollin — assisted by brother Clarens — scored the first goal for the Hounds (16-2), and he went on to assist Marcus Nevelle for the second.
“We were under seige for a while,” Winchell said. “When they scored their goal, they really started to come to life.”
This was the sixth loser-out postseason game the two Washington schools have played in a series dating back to 2002, and the Greyhounds’ first time downing the Huskies.
Pullman 1 1—2
Othello 0 1—1
Pullman— Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 23rd.
Pullman — Marcus Nevelle (Carlens Dollin), 59th.
Othello — Jose Cabrera, 65th.
Shots — Pullman: 7, Othello: 10. .
Saves — Pullman: Oatley 9; Othello: Fandoval: 2; Torres: 3.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs to play in second-ever postseason tourney
Washington State will participate in its second postseason tournament in program history after being selected for the inaugural National Golf Invitational, it was announced.
The tournament will beging Thursday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz, and will feature 13 college teams competing in a 54-hole stroke-play format.
The last time the Cougars played as a team in a postseason event came during the 2001-02 season when WSU qualified for the 2002 NCAA West Regional.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Vandal gold for Sylvester, Pattis at Big Sky meet
GREELEY, Colo. — Mia Sylvester won the shot put with a throw of 15.43 meters while Katja Pattis took gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 10 minutes, 51.86 seconds for the Idaho Vandals on Day 3 of the Big Sky outdoor track-and-field championships.
In team scoring, the UI men currently sit in fifth place, while the women are tied for sixth.
The Vandals begin the last day of competition at 8:30 a.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+.
Cougs qualify for Sunday finals
WALNUT, Calif. — Preliminary action on Day 1 of the Pac-12 championships saw Washington State advance Jacob Easton (men’s 1,500 meters), Zach Stallings (men’s 1,500), Jared McAlvey (men’s 400), Mackenzie Fletcher (women’s 400) and Jada Van Staden (women’s 400) qualify for Sunday’s finals.
Day 2 competition begins at 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State 9, California 5
BERKELEY, Calif — The Washington State baseball team notched three home runs en route to a win over Pac-12 foe California.
Jonah Advincula, Will Cresswell and Cam Magee each sent one over the fence for the Cougars (28-19, 9-15).
Dakota Hawkins received his fifth win of the season for his work on the mound. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Caden Kaelber earned his fourth save of the year in relief. He pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.
WSU recorded its 28th win of the season, the most since posting 29 wins in 2015.
Washington State 124 100 100—9 11 1
California 001 003 010—5 8 3
Dakota Hawkins, Caden Kaelber (6) and Will Cresswell. Christian Beccerra, Jack Kirrer (6), Daniel Colwell (7), Vaughn Mauterer (8) and Calb Lomavita.