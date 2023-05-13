Area roundup: Bears bag second place at district track meet

Moscow’s Geneva McClory, left, and Cora Crawford celebrate taking first and second in the 4A 1,600-meter run and qualifying for state during the 4A/5A district track meet Friday at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston.

 August Frank

LEWISTON — Moscow came in second on both the boys and girls sides in team scoring after Day 2 of action as Sandpoint ruled the roost at the Idaho Class 4A district track and field championships held at Coeur d’Alene on Thursday through Friday.

Dylan Rehder ran a season-best time of 49.62 seconds in the 400-meter dash to lead the Bear boys as they broke a second-place tie to defeat Lakeland of Rathdrum. The Bear girls, who had sat in third place through Day 1, edged past Lakeland for second with wins in the 400 (Jessika Lassen), 1,600 (Geneva McClory), and 100 and 300 hurdles (Hannah Marcoe). All of those athletes are among the group that has qualified to represent Moscow in the Idaho 4A state meet next weekend in Boise.

Final team scores and Day 2 event results are listed below.

Tags

Recommended for you