The Moscow High volleyball team overcame visiting Lewiston in a five-set slugfest of nonleague high school volleyball action on Thursday.

The final scoreline read 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 as Moscow moved to 4-3 on the season.

Eva Biladeau had a double-double for the Bears with 10 kills and 23 digs while adding another three aces and three blocks. Jessa Skinner led Moscow in kills with 12, and Alli Dorigo provided 14 assists, five kills and four aces.

