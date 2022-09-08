In its 4A Inland Empire League debut for the season, Moscow topped visiting Sandpoint by a final scoreline of 25-10, 26-24, 25-9.

Morgan Claus (10 kills, 12 digs), Millie Roberts (15 assists), Eva Biladeau (10 kills, three blocks) and Maecie Robbins (11 digs, three aces) were among the leaders for the victorious Bears (6-4, 1-0).

JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you