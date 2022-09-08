In its 4A Inland Empire League debut for the season, Moscow topped visiting Sandpoint by a final scoreline of 25-10, 26-24, 25-9.
Morgan Claus (10 kills, 12 digs), Millie Roberts (15 assists), Eva Biladeau (10 kills, three blocks) and Maecie Robbins (11 digs, three aces) were among the leaders for the victorious Bears (6-4, 1-0).
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
LEWISTON — Carson King took first among individuals with a 72-stroke showing to help Lewiston top Moscow in a nonleague dual meet at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
The Bengals and the Bears each fielded two scoring teams for the day, with both of Lewiston’s outscoring both of Moscow’s. Traiden Cummings was the top Moscow individual, shooting 93.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 1 312, 2. Lewiston 2 344, 3. Moscow 1 401, 4. Moscow 2 444.
Medalist — Carson King, Lewiston, 72.
Lewiston 1 individuals — Carson King 72, Teigan Knewbow 79, Christian Reed 79, Teigen Abell 82.
Lewiston 2 individuals — Dash Walker 82, Jack Kramasz 85, Kayden Orton 86, Lance Bambacigno 91.
Moscow 1 individuals — Traiden Cummings 93, Jamison Green 98, Tyson Izzo 105, Brice Lambert 105.
Moscow 2 individuals — Trevor Griswold 100, Andrew Hurley 108, Jaden Gingery 113, Morgan Suvada 123.
Tellez leads Bengal girls past Moscow
LEWISTON — Abbigail Tellez led Lewiston to victory in a dual match against Moscow at Bryden Canyon Golf Club.
Tellez took first place among individuals with a score of 85, five strokes ahead of teammate and runner-up Julia Brume’s 90. Brume’s round included making a 6-foot putt for her first career eagle. Myah Parsons was the top performer for the Bears with a third-place 96.
Lewiston fielded two scoring teams on the day, with the Bengals’ second squad coming in third behind Moscow.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 1 390, 2. Moscow 428, 3. Lewiston 2 479.
Medalist — Abbigail Tellez, Lewiston, 85.
Lewiston 1 individuals — Abbigail Tellez 85, Julia Brume 90, Lexi Casey 105, Shelby Arellano 110.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 96, Hayes Brown 101, Addison Raney 101, Alexa Lambert 130.
Lewiston 2 individuals — Cora Lott 109, Kalen Kelly 118, Annika Huff 121, Jazmyn Smith 131.
WSU announced nonconference schedule
The Washington State men’s basketball team will play seven of its 11 nonconference games at neutral sites and three at home, it was announced.
The Cougars will open the season Nov. 7 at home against Texas State in a doubleheader with the women’s team.
WSU plays Boise State at Idaho Central Arena on Nov. 12 in Nampa, Eastern Washington on No. 21 in Spokane, UNLV at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in Las Vegas, Baylor in Dallas for the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, then play three games at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamondhead Classic from Dec. 22-25 in Honolulu.
Some game times and television designations will be updated at a later date.
Nov. 7 — Texas State; 12 — Boise State; 15 — at Prairie View A&M; 21 — Eastern Washington+; 25 — Detroit Mercy; Dec. 7 — Northern Kentucky; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m. 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; 29-Jan. 2 — vs. UCLA and USC; 4-8 — at Arizona and Arizona State; 11-15 — vs. Stanford and California; 19-22 — at Utah and Colorado; 25-29 — vs. Arizona and Arizona State; Feb. 1-5 — at USC and UCLA; 8-12 — vs. Washington; 15-19 – vs. Oregon State and Oregon; 22-25 — at Stanford and California; March 1-4 – at Washington; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic