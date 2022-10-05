SANDPOINT — Double-double showings from Makayla Gilkey and Maecie Robbins helped visiting Moscow battle to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 Class 4A Inland Empire League high school volleyball win against Sandpoint on Tuesday.
Gilkey registered 10 kills and 14 digs, while Unger provided 22 assists and 16 digs. Maecie Robbins added another 23 digs as the Bears improved to 10-9 on the season and 2-1 in league.
“We didn’t play too awesome that first set, but we slowly got better and better with each set,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “I’m proud of these kids for competing today and playing with a lot of heart.”
Moscow’s senior night contest against Lakeland has been postponed from Thursday to 7 p.m. Tuesday because of a Thursday memorial service for Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint 2-1.
Greyhounds get past East Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — Sophie Armstrong had 12 kills for the Greyhounds in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 Class 2A Greater Spokane League match against East Valley.
Gabby Oliver had 16 assists and three aces to lead Pullman (5-3, 2-0).
Tigers pounce on Nighthawks
KENDRICK — Seniors Rose Stewart, Rachel Olson and Star Flint helped lead the Tigers to a 25-9, 25-18, 26-24 Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce on senior night at Kendrick.
The Tigers (11-1, 9-0) remain perfect in league as the regular season nears its conclusion, while the Nighthawks (4-11, 2-6) sit in fifth place.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 3-0.
Colfax conquers Asotin
ASOTIN — After a tough first set, the Bulldogs swept the Panthers to remain undefeated in Class 2B Bi-County league play with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-13 win.
Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (5-1, 5-0) with 15 digs and also had three blocks. Jaisha Gibb and Ava Swan had two aces apiece.
Haylee Appleford had six aces and 14 assists in for Asotin (4-6, 2-4).
Wildcats vanquish Vikings
PALOUSE — It took a little extra in the third set, but the visiting Wildcats earned their first Class 1B Southeast League victory of the season, defeating the Garfield-Palouse Vikings 25-18, 25-21, 29-27.
Sidni Whitcomb had 15 assists and 11 digs for Colton (3-6, 1-3). Emily Jackson and Rachel Becker each had three aces.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league.
Mustangs leave Huskies in the dust
DEARY — On senior night at Deary, the Mustangs rolled past Highland of Craigmont 25-7, 25-11, 25-11.
Seniors Emily Mottern (22 digs) Dantae Workman (eight kills) and Triniti Wood (14 consecutive service points in the first set) were among the leaders for Deary (9-3, 7-2) in the final regular-season home match of their high school careers.
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-14, 25-14, 15-5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 3, East Valley 2
Hannah James notched her second consecutive scoring hat-trick to lead Pullman in a 2A Greater Spokane League victory at home against East Valley.
James has totaled 15 goals this year and has five more regular-season games remaining to add to that total.
The Greyhounds (6-4, 4-1) currently hold second place in league standings, and will look to maintain that status as they face Clarkston in an area rivalry game on Friday.
Pullman 1 2—3
East Valley 1 1—2
Pullman — Hannah James, 5th
East Valley — own goal, 36th
Pullman — James, 48th
Pullman — James, 61st
East Valley — Hayden Anderson, 72nd
Shots — Pullman 15, East Valley 9. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 7, East Valley: Briana Mendoza 8.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Gar-Pal sweeps top honors
COLFAX — Garfield-Palouse’s boys and girls cross country teams earned wins and the Vikings had the top individual runners at the District 7/9 Class 1B/2B South meet at Colfax Golf Club.
Garfield-Palouse tallied 34 points to win the boys meet, with Asotin second at 43. The Vikings won the girls meet with a perfect 15 points, and Colfax was second with 44.
Sophomore Kieran Snekvik was the top individual on the boys side with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 57.24 seconds, edging out twin brother Brendan by less than a second. Senior Kennedy Cook had the best girls time at 20:50.46, with teammates and sisters Ashleigh and Courage Hightree following in second and third.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 34; 2. Asotin 43; 3. Liberty 44.
Individual — Kieran Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 16:57.24.
Other Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Brendan Snekvik 16:58.14; 10. Isaiah Hightree 19:29.1; 16. Josh Appel 20:43.33; 19. Liam Cook 22:21.36.
Asotin individuals — 7. Blaise Kern 17:49.65; 9. Samuel Hall 19:09.47; 11. Jordan Erb 19:36.8; 13. Chaz Neace 19:43.55; 25. Merle Forgue 27:06.01.
Other area individuals — 5. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 17:34.14; 6. Jaxon Eades (Colfax) 17:49.24; 21. Samuel Lamb 24:42.4; 24. Loren Heitstuman 25:49.93; 26. Brandon Pingle 27:16.15.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 15; 2. Colfax 44.
Individual — Kennedy Cook (Garfield-Palouse) 20:50.46.
Other Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Ashleigh Hightree 21:00.65; 4. Courage Hightree 21:54.71; 5. Charlotte Marshall 22:41.52; 6. Lola Edwards 23:02.29; 16. Ainsley Sievers 32:24.07.
Colfax individuals — 7. Gabby Rabaiotti 24:22.57; 10. Destiny Nelson 26:03.64; 11. Grace Jones 27:08.98; 13. Paige Cocking 27:21.52; 15. Queenie Mayer 31:40.18.
Other area individuals — 12. Annie Petty (Asotin) 27:17.24; 17. Kloie Parkins 37:51.65.
Logos leads area
POTLATCH — The Logos Knights of Moscow swept the top eight girls spots and took second among boys teams at the Potlatch Invitational.
Sara Casebolt won the girls individual race with a time of 20:08.75 while Mari Calene finished second at 20:34.04 in a perfect 15-point team showing for Logos. Potlatch’s Britton Tunnell was the first non-Knight racer to cross the line at 24:49.22, leading the Loggers to a second-place finish with 56 points.
The IC Academy of Post Falls topped Logos on the boys side by one point. Troy took home a third-place finish.
Bear Lopez of the Knights won the individual competition in a time of 18:55.32. Bo Whitling and David Daniels also had top-10 finishes for Logos.
Tanner Smith of Potlatch finished second with a time of 18:55.58. Prairie’s Simeon Sanchez finished third at 19:27.84.
Noah Johnson of the Trojans finished fourth and Potlatch’s Micah Smith rounded out the top five.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. IC Academy 66; 2. Logos 67; 3. Troy 86; 4. Timberline 100; 5. Potlatch 110; 6. Prairie 130; 7. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 141; 8. Logos Online 159.
Individual — Bear Lopez (Logos) 18:55.32.
Other Logos invidividuals — 6. Bo Whitling 19:59.79; 9. David Daniels 20:35.92; 24. Ethan Bremer 22:18.11; 29. Joseph Nibler 22:41.23.
Troy individuals — 4. Noah Johnson 19:39.44; 14. Draveun Buchanan 21:22.27; 15. Derrick Chamberlin 21:24.39; 23. Archer Barton 22:14.79; 35. Asher Wilson 23:23.16; 37. Javan Barton 23:35.96; 38. Rowen Tyler 23:35.96; 41. Aaron Price 24:12.01; 53. Daunte Knapik 29:31.03.
Timberline individuals — 11. Gabe Skinner 20:48.30; 12. Kyd Bonner 20:54.53; 21. Justice Richardson 22:10.05; 27. Devyn Sparrow 22:30.63; 33. Wyatt Traylor 23:18.05; 52. Isaiah Wisher 28:35.90.
Potlatch individuals — 2. Tanner Smith 18:55.58; 5. Micah Smith 19:39.80; 16. Marius Luker 21:29.18; 48. Caleb LePrath 26:32.82; 56. Jonas Oliver 32:19.26; 57. Jude Oliver 32:27.04; 58. Colton Minden 34:08.40.
Prairie individuals — 3. Simeon Sanchez 19:27.84; 19. Gabe Bybee 22:03.67; 36. Parker Farmer 24:37.97; 44. Ayden Arnett 25:09.11; 45. Zane Uptmor 25:17.21; 49. Dylan Klapprich 26:34.14; 54. Landon Riener 31:12.08.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 10. Dayton Mitzkis 20:43.26; 17. Charlie Denmark 21:30.29; 28. Ryan Sackett 22:41.02; 43. Hayden Bremer 24:50.03.
Logos Online individuals — 25. Wesley Harding 22:27.31; 26. Samuel Penney 22:30.41; 32. Dan Harkness 23:10.80; 40. Deacon McMurray 24:11.69; 55. Nathan Bluto 31:31.67; 59. Ezra Youngren 40:10.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 15; 2. Potlatch 56; 3. Prairie 85; 4. Troy 91.
Individual — Sara Casebolt (Logos) 20:08.75.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Mari Calene 20:34.04; 3. Lizzie Crawford 22:09.75; 4. Cora Johnson 22:31.77; 5. Alyssa Blum 23:27.03; 6. Josephine Wyrick 23:51.17; 7. Ava Ginn 24:13.94; 8. Jael Otto 24:14.35.
Potlatch individuals — 9. Britton Tunnell 24:49.22; 10. India Luker 24:54.18; 13. Victoria Weber 26:04.69; 16. Jessica Biltonen 26:53.86; 18. Rebecca Cerruti 27:24.52; 21. Lucy Tunnell 29:02.07; 28. Wisteria Mulford 32:43.80.
Prairie individuals — 12. Kacee Evans 25:46.29; 19. Elizabeth Severns 27:41.65; 20. Kassi Miller 27:43.91; 24. Alaina Lustig 30:27.08; 30. Miranda Klapprich 34:26.94.
Troy individuals — 15. Gretchen Fiedler 26:25.86; 17. Lydia Richmond 27:00.72; 25. Brianna O’Dea 31:08.13; 27. Grace Nordin 32:37.03; 32. Sophia Tibbals 35:33.77.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individual — 11. Evelyn Ward 25:08.98.
Logos Online individuals — 23. Lilyanna Smith 30:11.89; 29. Brooklyn Harding 32:57.06; 33. Zoe Herrmann 39:00.01.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Tsai helps Idaho to tie for eight in Seattle tourney
TACOMA, Wash. — Senior Vicky Tsai had a final-round 3-under-par 69 ot help Idaho’s women’s golf team to a tie for eighth place in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite at Tacoma Golf and Country Club.
The Vandals finished with an 891, behind meet champion Gonzaga’s 872.
Tsai had the best round of the day to finish in a tie for 19th place overall with a three-round total of 4-over 220.
Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny tied for Montana State’s best three-round score at 11-over 227 after a final round 80. She tied for 50th place.
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 872; 2. Weber State 873; 3. Nevada 880; 4. California Baptist 883; 5. British Columbia 884; 6. Santa Clara 887; 7. North Dakota State 890; T8. Idaho 891; T8. Southern Mississippi 891; T8. Seattle 891; 11. UC Davis 894; 12. Fullerton 896; 13. UC Irvine 900; 14. South Dakota 902; 15. Tarleton State 908; 16. Utah Valley 912; 17. Montana State 919; 18. Portland State 927; 19. Stephen F. Austin 931; 20. Eastern Washington 932; 21. North Dakota 936.
Co-medalists — Davina Xanh (Fullerton), Victoria Galley (Nevada), Hailey Loh (California Baptist) 213.
Idaho individuals — T19. Vicky Tsai 220; T21. Jenna Bruggeman 221; T36. Kyndall Newman 225; T36. Nattavadee Khunsri 225; T81. Yvonne Vinceri 234.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Yanagi posts top-5 finish for WSU
GUNBARREL, Colo. — Senior Pono Yanagi posted a 4-under-par 66 in the final round of the Mark Simpson Invitational to help Washington State to a tie for 12th place.
The Cougars finished at 858, 20 strokes behind meet champion Wyoming’s 838.
Yanagi had four birdies in a bogey-free third round and finished with a 2-under 208 overall, tying for fifth place.
Washington State next plays Monday and Tuesday at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Wyoming 838; 2. Colorado 839; 3. Rice 843; T4. Arkansas State 845; T4. Utah Valley 845; 6. UTEP 849; 7. Louisiana Monroe 850; T8. Grand Canyon 852; T8. Boise State 852; 10. Kansas City 853; 11. Denver 855; T12. Washington State 858; T12. Utah State 858; 14. Nevada 861; 15. Northern Colorado 874; 16. Southern Utah 896.
Medalist — Brady McKinlay (Utah Valley) 203.
WSU individuals — T5. Pono Yanagi 208; T42. Preston Bebich 216; T42. Peter Jung 216; T59. Jaden Cantafio 219; T73. Sam Renner 222.