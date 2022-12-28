LEWISTON — After a slow start, the Lapwai girls basketball team captured a 49-24 win Tuesday against Moscow in the opening round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Wildcats held the Bears to single-digit points in three-out-of-four quarters and finished the first half on an 18-2 run.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks paced Lapwai (8-1) with 13 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Lauren Gould added 12 points.
Lola Johns led Moscow (2-9) with nine points.
The Wildcats advance to the semifinal round at 6 p.m. today against Lewiston at the same site.
Moscow next will play Kellogg (3-6) at noon today in the consolation round at the same site.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 4-4 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 2-2 6, Ama George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 0 2-2 2, Lauren Gould 5 2-7 12, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 2-4 6, Madden Bisbee 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 12-19 49.
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Taylor McCluen 0 2-2 2, Lola Johns 4 1-3 9, Jacque Williams 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 6-9 24.
3-point goal — Ja. McCormack-Marks.
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds outscored the Hawks of Rathdrum 55-18 in the second half to pull away in an Eagle Holiday Classic game at West Valley High School.
Pullman (6-0) had four players score in double figures. Jaedyn Brown was 13-for-18 from the field and finished with a game-high 35 points. Champ Powaukee had 15 points, Tanner Barbour tallied 13, and Dane Sykes logged 12.
“We were one point from getting all five of our starters in double figures,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Pretty good game by everybody — we shared the ball really well.”
Nick Howell scored 12 points and Scotty Hocking finished with 11 for Lakeland (2-6).
Nick Howell 5 1-2 12, Collin Cameron 1 0-0 3, Kenton Ferguson 2 0-0 5, Ben Ryan 1 0-0 2, Aiden Rothrock 0 2-2 2, Caysen Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 2, Scotty Hocking 5 1-3 11, Nolahn Anderson 2 0-0 6, Gabe Harris 1 0-1 3, Michael Locke 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 4-10 50.
Jaedyn Brown 13 4-5 35, Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 13, Champ Powaukee 5 3-5 15, Alex Bickelhaupt 1 4-5 6, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 2 0-0 5, Dane Sykes 5 2-2 12, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 2, Austin Hunt 3 3-5 9. Totals 35 16-22 97.
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Howell, Cameron, Ferguson, Harris, Brown 5, Barbour 3, Powaukee 2, Northcroft.
The scheduled boys and girls basketball games between visiting Sitka (Alaska) and Kendrick, Deary and Clearwater Valley which previously were scheduled for today through Friday have been canceled because of the nation’s ongoing flight issues.