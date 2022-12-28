LEWISTON — After a slow start, the Lapwai girls basketball team captured a 49-24 win Tuesday against Moscow in the opening round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.

The Wildcats held the Bears to single-digit points in three-out-of-four quarters and finished the first half on an 18-2 run.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks paced Lapwai (8-1) with 13 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Lauren Gould added 12 points.

Tags

Recommended for you