The Moscow Bears advanced to the Idaho Class 4A district volleyball championship round thanks to a four-set victory against Sandpoint on Tuesday at Bear Den.
The set scores were 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, and 25-11.
Morgan Claus had a double-double of 12 kills and 19 digs for Moscow (9-8) and Sam Unger added 32 assists and two aces.
The Bears play Lakeland of Rathdrum for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakeland High School.
Pullman wins in four
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman defeated Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park in four sets to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-0 in league play.
The set scores were 20-25, 25-9, 25-15 and 25-14.
Margot Keane led in kills with 10 and added four aces. Gabriella Oliver added 32 assists.
The Greyhounds will next face East Valley at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home.
Tigers get revenge, reach final
LEWISTON — Avenging a defeat from earlier in the Class 1A Division II district tournament, Kendrick topped St. John Bosco 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center to advance to the title round.
Ruby Stewart provided 22 assists for the Tigers (15-4), while Rose Stewart added nine kills, three blocks and four aces.
SJB’s season comes to a close with a final record of 5-10, while Kendrick plays Deary at 7:30 p.m. Thursday back at the Activity Center.
Knights battle back, stay alive
LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow mounted a rally from two sets down to defeat Kamiah 11-25, 19-25, 25-9, 26-24, 15-11 in Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out play at the Activity Center.
Signe Holloway put down 11 kills for the Knights (13-6).
“The girls fought hard,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “I’m very proud of them, to be down two sets and come back and win. Their energy level went up that third set, and they stopped looking at the score and just started to play volleyball.”
Logos faces Potlatch in another loser-out contest today at 6 p.m. back at the Activity Center.
Loggers dig out victory
Josie Larson had what Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “monster night” as she totaled 41 assists and 20 digs to help the Loggers defeat Prairie of Cottonwood in four sets to stay alive in the Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14 in a victory that improved Potlatch to 16-5 on the season.
Jordan Reynolds tallied 16 kills, 14 digs and three blocks for the Loggers, Brooke Peterson had 14 kills and 24 digs, and Kaylen Hadaller served 23-for-24 with three aces.
“Our defense was strong, and our hitting was strong and our serving was strong,” Dinsmoor said.
Wildcats repel Vikings
COLTON — In Southeast 1B League play, Colton held off visiting Garfield-Palouse for a 25-13, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15 victory.
Rachel Becker made 13 digs for the Wildcats (5-7, 3-5), while Sidni Whitcomb added 13 assists and aces and Kaydee Heitstuman had eight kills and two blocks.
Colfax conquers
COLBERT, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs remained unbeaten in 2B Bi-County League play with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 win against Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.
Brynn McGaughy had 12 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs (8-1, 8-0), while Lauryn York supplied 15 assists and Hailey Demler made 13 digs.
JV — Northwest Christian def. Colfax.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian 6, Spokane 2
SPOKANE — Liam Fitzgerald registered four goals to lead visiting Pullman Christian past Spokane Athletic Co-op in nonleague play.
“We played pretty hard,” said Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius, whose team moved to 5-4-2 on the season. “We moved the ball well; we’re just a little bit more experienced than they are, so we were able to take care of business, take care of the things we needed to.”
Scoring plays were not available.
Pullman Christian 3 3—6
Spokane Athletic 0 2—6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Shadle Park 2, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Alene Itani notched a clutch goal in the 80th minute to send the Greyhounds’ game against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park to overtime, only for the Highlanders to prevail in the end.
Overtime turned to a tiebreaking shootout, in which Shadle Park’s Lexi Henry converted the game winning penalty kick.
The Greyhounds fall to 7-7 overall and 5-4 in league play. They will next play East Valley in their regular season final on Thursday.
Pullman 0 1 0 0—1
Shadle Park 0 1 0 0—1
Shadle Park wins shootout 3-2.
Shadle Park — Jahn (Archer), 4th.
Pullman — Itani, 80th.
Pullman — Franklin
Pullman — Johnson
Shadle Albers Witchcomb Henry.
Shots — Pullman 12, Shadle Park 3.
Saves — Shadle Park: N/A 9; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 3.
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU places 10th in Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sophomore Madelyn Gamble finished in a tie for 20th place to lead the Washington State women’s golf team to a tie for 10th at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club.
The Cougars fired a 792 in 45 holes of action, as the final round was cut from 18 to nine holes because of inclement weather. Kent State won the tournament with a 741.
Gamble had a second-round 1-over-par 73 and and a third-round 5-over 41 to finish with a 13-over 193 for the event.
Washington State next will compete in the Pac-12 preview from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Team scores — 1. Kent State 741; 2. Sam Houston 749; 3. Arizona 758; 4. Kansas 761; 5. Wisconsin 765; 6. Minnesota 769; 7. Tulane 775; 8. Nebraska 776; 9. New Mexico State 788; T10. Washington State 792; T10. Boston College 792; T10. UTSA 792; 13. Notre Dame 794; 14. BYU 795; 15. Iowa 805.
Medalist — Mayka Hoogeboom (Kent State) 182.
WSU individuals — T20. Madelyn Gamble 193; T36. Emiko Sverduk 197; T60. Darcy Habgood 201; T62. Hannah Harrison 203; T67. Emily Cadwell 204.