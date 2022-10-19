The Moscow Bears advanced to the Idaho Class 4A district volleyball championship round thanks to a four-set victory against Sandpoint on Tuesday at Bear Den.

The set scores were 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, and 25-11.

Morgan Claus had a double-double of 12 kills and 19 digs for Moscow (9-8) and Sam Unger added 32 assists and two aces.

Tags

Recommended for you