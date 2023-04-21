Bears handle Hounds in boys baseball border battle

Moscow pitcher Levi Anderson hurls a pitch during Thursday’s baseball game at Pullman High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Moscow 13, Pullman 3

PULLMAN — The Moscow Bears defeated the Pullman Greyhounds in a cross-Palouse nonleague baseball game on Thursday.

Moscow (4-10) owned a narrow 2-1 lead after three innings. Pullman (7-7) allowed 11 runs to the Bears in the final two innings and scored only two, resulting in the loss.

