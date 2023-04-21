Moscow 13, Pullman 3
PULLMAN — The Moscow Bears defeated the Pullman Greyhounds in a cross-Palouse nonleague baseball game on Thursday.
Moscow (4-10) owned a narrow 2-1 lead after three innings. Pullman (7-7) allowed 11 runs to the Bears in the final two innings and scored only two, resulting in the loss.
Butch Kiblen earned the win pitching in relief for Moscow, while Nate Elbracht absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds.
Jack Driskill led the Bears with three hits, while Connor Isakson and JP Breese added two.
Pullman was led at the dish with two hits apiece from Joey Hecker and Max McCloy.
Moscow 002 008 3—13 10 3
Pullman 001 001 1— 3 8 1
Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (4), Ethan McLaughlin (6) and Tyson Izzo; Joey Hecker, Nate Elbacht (6), Peyton Townsend (6), Max McCloy (7) and Kris Schroeder. W—Kiblen; L—Elbracht.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill 3, Connor Isakson 2, JP Breese 2, Anderson (2B), Mike Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig.
Pullman hits — Hecker 2, McCloy 2, Caleb Northcroft, Townsend, Brady Coulter, Cade Hill.
Kendrick 12, Genesee 0
KENDRICK — The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League game.
Kendrick (6-5, 3-2) was strong at the mound and the dish, putting up all 12 of its runs in the final four innings after not scoring the first two, and holding Genesee (0-9, 0-9) to one hit and no runs.
Tucker Ashmead earned the win for the Tigers and Kole Scharnhorst absorbed the loss for the Bulldogs.
Teak Wareham had the lone hit for Genesee, which went for a triple.
Ty Koepp led Kendrick with four hits including a double and a triple. Wyatt Fitzmorris had three hits with a home run and a triple, while Dale Fletcher had three more with a double for the Tigers.
Genesee 000 000— 0 1 0
Kendrick 004 206—12 18 0
Kole Scharnhorst and Teak Wareham; Tucker Ashmead, Noah Littlefield (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead.
Genesee hit — Wareham (3B)
Kendrick hits — Ty Koepp 4 (2B, 3B), Fitzmorris 3 (3B, HR), Dale Fletcher 3 (2B), Ashmead 2 (3B), Mason Kimberling 2 (2B), Jarrett Harris 2, Xavier Carpenter (2B), Isaac Rigney.
Troy 14, Lapwai 1
LEWISTON — The Trojans took down the Lapwai Wildcats in five innings in a Whitepine League game at Clearwater Field.
Troy (6-2, 5-1) had the game in-hand from the word “go,” going up 8-1 after four innings.
Kaiden Strunk earned the win for the Trojans, pitching the full five innings and allowing only two hits and one run. Makhi Durrett and Dominic Holden led Troy at bat with three hits apiece, with Durrett notching a triple.
Herschel Williamson absorbed the loss for the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4), who got one hit each from DaRon Wheeler and Dillon White.
“We had guys who don’t normally start come in and deliver for us,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “Overall, a pretty well-executed game for us.”
Troy 320 36—14 11 1
Lapwai 000 10— 1 2 4
Kaiden Strunk and Makhi Durrett; Herschel Williamson, DaRon Wheeler (5) and Dillon White. L—Williamson
Troy hits — Durrett 3 (3B), Dominic Holden 3, Archer Barton (2B), Joseph Doumit 2, Joseph Bendel, Strunk.
Lapwai hits — White, Wheeler
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman girls 7, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls were at their most dominant in singles, where they did not drop a single game through four matches, as they blew past visiting 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley and remained perfect in team dual competition for the season.
Sophomore Rhoda Wang recorded her third 6-0, 6-0 shutout from four league wins so far this season to lead the way at No. 1 singles for Pullman (6-0, 4-0). Kei Bromley and Lotti Wolf fought through a 6-3, 6-1 victory in a No. 1 doubles match that Pullman coach Dan Vollmer described as featuring “two of the best doubles teams in the league.”
“They impress me more with each match they win,” he said.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Brynlee Ordinario 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Brooklyn Adamson 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Malea Palpalotok 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Adriana Carroll 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Carlie Knapp/Sutton Nordus 6-3, 6-1; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson/Chloe Schuman 6-0, 6-1; Naomia Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Chloe Hunsaker/Cassie Kappen 6-0, 6-1.
Pullman boys 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Unbeaten Pullman continued its march through the 2A Greater Spokane League with a sweep of host West Valley.
The Greyhounds (6-0, 4-0) were at their most dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash by the No. 3 doubles duo of Brian Fugh and Jesse Tang, while No. 3 singles player Benjamin Lee battled from a set down against the Eagles’ Kyle Roberts to preserve the sweep with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8 victory.
“This may have been a 7-0, but it was a hard-earned one that gave our players valuable experience,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “I am particularly pleased with Vijay (Lin) for putting down a spirited challenge from a quality opponent in West Valley’s Conner Kunz at No. 1 singles, and with Ben for figuring things out against a guy with quick feet and a tricky style at No. 3.”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-3, 6-2; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Orion Mastel 6-3, 6-1; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Kyle Roberts 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Asher Neifenegger 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Judah Clark/Hunter Napier 6-3, 6-4; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons/Xander Kaiser 6-2, 6-0; Brian Fugh/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Carson Pilalas/Kaden Koellen 6-0, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 10, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Pullman throttled Rogers by double-digits, which brings its goal total to 21 in the last two games.
Clarens Dollin notched two back-to-back goals during the 38th and 41st minute. He added two assists.
His brother, Carlens Dollin finished with three goals for the Greyhounds (11-1, 7-0).
Rogers 0 0— 0
Pullman 4 6—10
Pullman — Leon Lange, 17th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 18th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Kai Hirose), 29th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Evan French), 38th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Wexler), 41st.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarin Dollin), 60th.
Pullman — Lang (Hirose), 61st.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 63rd.
Pullman — Hirose, 64th.
Pullman — Wexler (Marcello Romero), 67th.
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 17.
Saves — Rogers: Hernandez Toress 6; Pullman: Aaron Oatley 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Hounds sixth at home meet
PULLMAN — The Pullman golf team finished sixth out of 21 as it hosted the Palouse Ridge Invite at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Parker Legreid paced the Greyhounds, finishing with a score of 72, good enough for fifth overall out of 99 individuals. Trae Fredrickson was right behind him with a score of 73, which tied him for eighth place.
All of Pullman’s golfers shot below 90.
Team scores — 1. Mead 293; 2. West Valley 298; T3. Gonzaga Prep, 308; T3. Lewis and Clark, 308; 5. Central Valley, 310; 6. Pullman, 313; T7. Ephrata, 314; T7. Mt. Spokane; 9. Kamiakin, 318; 10. Ferris, 319; 11. Ridgeline, 320; 12. Chiawana, 325; T13. Othello, 328; T13. Pasco, 328; 15. Rogers 328; 16. Cheney, 408; 17. Newport, 413; T17. Toppenish 413; 19. Freeman, 445; 20. Lakeside, 497; 21. Wapato, 507.
Medalist — Ben Barrett, Mead, 66.
Pullman individuals —Parker Legreid, 72; Trae Fredrickson, 73; Elliot Lee, 83; Rawley Larkin, 85; Parker Lee, 89.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 17-8, Pullman 4-6
CLARKSTON — The visiting Greyhounds made Game 2 close, but ultimately dropped both halves of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader to Clarkston.
Kinsey Rees and Suhailey Reyes each totaled three hits with one double on the day for Pullman (1-8, 0-6).
Clarkston (7-4, 5-1) scored 15 runs between the second and third innings to put the Greyhoundsto rest in Game 1. Joey Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run.
Miller continued her dominance in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 03—4 7 9
Clarkston 287 0x—17 10 3
Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (2) and Taylor Cromie. Murray Broemeling and Joey Miller. L— Armstrong
Pullman hits — Rees 2 (2B), Cromie, Taylore Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Logan Grenne, Marissa Carper, Suhailey Reyes.
Clarkston hits — Miller 2 (HR), Brooke Blaydes 2 (2B), Carly Broemmeling 2, Kizzie Line (2B), Leah Copeland, Kristen Phillips, Aneysa Judy.
GAME 2
Pullman 010 311 0—6 11 3
Clarkston 213 002 x—8 9 8
Armstrong and Cromie. M. Broemeling and Miller.
Pullman hits — Cori Stewart 3, Reyes 2 (2B), Greene 2, Carper 2, Wolfe (2B), Rees.
Clarkston hits — Miller 2 (3B), Ubachs 2 (2B), Judy (3B), M. Broemeling (3B), Copeland, Blaydes, Ryan Combs.