Moscow had eight shots on goal Wednesday but lost 2-1 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League girls soccer match against the Sandpoint Bulldogs at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Megan Poler had the lone goal for the Bears (2-2, 1-1) early in the second half.
Moscow coach Jessica Brown said Poler placed her kick perfectly.
Brown also said her team put a lot of pressure on Sandpoint goalkeeper Kameryn Nadeja, who finished with six saves.
“We took too many touches and were not able to place them properly,” Brown said.
Aliya Strock hit the game-winning goal for Sandpoint in the 51st minute.
Makai Rauch tallied one save for the Bears.
Sandpoint — Reese Burnett, 33rd.
Moscow — Megan Poler (PK), 46th.
Sandpoint — Aliya Strock, 51st.
Shots — Moscow 8, Sandpoint 4. Saves — Sandpoint: Kameryn Nadeja 6. Moscow: Makai Rauch 1.
SANDPOINT — The Bears lost to the Bulldogs in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game.
Sandpoint scored two goals in a two-minute stretch midway through the first half.
Wyatt Thornycroft had two saves for Moscow (2-2, 1-2).
Kendrick sweeps past Deary
DEARY — The Tigers swept the Mustangs 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Kendrick earned its first win of the season improving to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in league. Deary falls to 0-2, 0-2.
McDonald to be inducted into Vandal Wall of Honor
Idaho athletics Hall of Famer Ray McDonald will be inducted into the Vandal Athletics Wall of Honor, it was announced.
McDonald was a two-time All-American for the Vandals, finishing his career with 2,916 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. He had an NCAA-best 1,329 yards in 1966, and his average of 132.9 yards per game still is the program record. McDonald was an All-American in 1965 and 1966.
McDonald also starred for the track and field team, competing in the hurdles and throws. He was a three-time Big Sky champion and a two-time All-American in the shot put and discus.
“When you look at what he was able to do at Idaho, both in football and track & field, it is clear that he was one of the most outstanding athletes in our celebrated history,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release.
McDonald will be inducted on Sept. 17, when the Vandals open the home football season against Drake at the Kibbie Dome.