RATHDRUM, Idaho — Morgan Claus provided eight kills and 15 digs as the Moscow girls’ volleyball swept Lakeland in a 4A Inland Empire League match Thursday night.
The scores were 25-19, 25-22, 26-24.
Maecie Robbins piled up 17 digs for the Bears (9-9, 2-1), and Taylor Broenneke added five kills and eight digs. Ellie Gray contributed some strong serve-receive.
Moscow coach Toni Claus said “we didn’t play our best” but pointed out this was the Bears’ third match this week and Lakeland’s a tough place to play.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Potlatch wins a pair
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise racked up 15 kills, seven digs and 21-for-21 serving with three aces as Potlatch defeated Genesee for the second time this season to cap a sweep of two Whitepine League Division I matches.
The Loggers downed Deary 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 before beating Genesee 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11.
Josie Larson notched 37 assists and five aces for the Loggers (12-1, 1-1) in the Genesee match, while Jordan Reynolds and Dani Howard had six kills apiece. Howard also served well.
Against Deary, Ali Akins served 8-for-8 and Brooke Peterson had nine digs.
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor thought his team got “a little comfortable” in the third set vs. the Bulldogs, but recovered with confidence in the deciding set.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary. Potlatch def. Genesee.
Troy gets past Logos
Jolee Eckland rang up 27 kills as injury-touched Troy remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I with a four-set win against Logos.
The scores were 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17.
Makayla Sapp served 20-for-21 and had 12 digs for the Trojans (17-4, 10-0), whose injuries these days include a season-ending foot fracture to outside hitter Katie Gray.
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said her team did an “amazing” job adapting to a new rotation.
For Logos, Lina Jankovic had seven kills and four blocks, Cigne Holloway 11 digs and Ellie Brower 16 digs. The Knights were missing setter Lily Leidenfrost to a concussion.
JV — Troy def. Logos.
C — Troy def. Logos.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Clarkston 5, Pullman 1
CLARKSTON — Rebecca Skinner chalked up two goals and two assists as the Clarkston girls’ soccer team beat Pullman at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston to pull ahead of the Greyhounds in the 2A Greater Spokane League standings.
Skinner’s older sister, Luella, had a goal and an assist in her second game back from an injury.
Chassidy Schneider and Sienna Newhouse also scored for the Bantams (7-3, 3-1), and defender Taryn Demers also stood out.
Pullman (5-4, 3-2) tied the game 1-1 on striker Hannah James’ goal in the 12th minute.
“She’s a handful,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Once we got control of her, we got control of the game.”
Pullman 1 0—1
Clarkston 3 2—5
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Luella Skinner),10th min.
Pullman — Hannah James (Amelia Cobos), 12th
Clarkston — L. Skinner, 22nd
Clarkston — R. Skinner (Sadie Thummel), 25th
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider (R. Skinner), 41st
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse (R. Skinner), 53rd
Shots — Pullman 5, Clarkston 15
Saves — Pullman: Lynnsey Biorn 11. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 5
Coeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Vikings scored a goal in each half in taking down Moscow in an Inland Empire League match.
Lauren Bengtson got Coeur d’Alene (6-7, 5-3) on the board with seven minutes left in the first half. Then Molly Foster gave the Vikings some insurance.
Jay Ziegler had seven saves for Coeur d’Alene, while Makai Rauch finished with 15 saves for Moscow (3-8-1, 2-2).
“This was a very physical game,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Us being on the smaller side, we stayed on our feet no matter how many times they tried to push us down.”
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene — Lauren Bengtson (Ella Morton), 33rd.
Coeur d’Alene — Molly Foster (Olivia Wyatt), 46th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 17, Msocow 6. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 15. Coeur d’Alene Jay Ziegler 7.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 4, Moscow 0
Four players scored for Coeur d’Alene in a shutout victory against Moscow in an Inland Empire League boys’ soccer game at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Markus Noble and Ashton Fredekind scored five minutes apart midway through the first half for Coeur d’Alene (11-1, 7-1). Evan Lowder put the Vikings up by three with four minutes left before halftime, and Cooper Prohaska closed out the scoring in the 55th minute.
Dallin Dance had five saves for Coeur d’Alene. Moscow (2-8-2, 1-6-1) had five shots on goal.
Coeur d’Alene 3 1—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene — Markus Noble, 25th.
Coeur d’Alene — Ashton Fredekind, 30th.
Coeur d’Alene — Evan Lowder (Nate Wyatt), 36th.
Coeur d’Alene — Cooper Prohaska, 55th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 7, Moscow 5. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Dallin Dance 5. Moscow: N/A 3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Winthrop 11th for Potlatch
PINEHURST — Freshman Brieanna Winther led the Potlatch cross country teams at the Ben Castro Invitational at Pinehurst Golf Course.
Neither the Potlatch boys nor the girls fielded enough runners to earn a team score.
Winther had the top girls’ time for Potlatch with an 11th-place finish in 24 minutes, 20 seconds.
Junior Micah Smith paced the boys with a 26th-place finish in 20:11.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 54; 2. Coeur d’Alene Charter 59; 3. IC Academy 61; 4. Bonners Ferry 71; 5. Kellogg 127; 6. Lakeland 134.
Winner — Kellen Souza (IC Academy) 16:46.
Potlatch individuals — 26. Micah Smith 20:11; 36. Jaxon Vowels 21:03; 43. Carson Yearout 21:51; 48. William Yearout 22:01.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene Charter 29; 2. Bonners Ferry 48; 3. Lakeland 50.
Winner — McKenna Kozeluh (Coeur d’Alene Charter) 18:57.
Potlatch individuals — 11. Brieanna Winther 24:20; 19. Britton Tunnell 27:14; 20. Victoria Weber 27:45; 30. Wisteria Mulford 36:48.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Washington State 1, Utah 0
SALT LAKE CITY — The persistence of junior midfielder Grayson Lynch paid off.
She had four of Washington State’s eight shots on goal, converting the only one they needed in the 77th minute in a Pac-12 soccer victory against Utah at Ute Field.
Lynch became the first player of the season for Washington State (8-1-1, 2-0) to have a second game-winning goal. She scored unassisted on a shot off her right foot into the top right corner of the goal.
The defense held strong again, as all eight of the Cougars’ victories this season have been by shutouts.
This time, it was freshman Nadia Cooper in goal. She made two saves. Chelsea Peterson finished with seven stops for Utah (5-5-1, 0-2).
WSU held a 20-7 advantage in shots, but Utah had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Washington State next plays at 11 a.m. Sunday at Colorado.
WSU 0 1—1
Utah 0 0—0
WSU — Grayson Lynch, 77th.
Shots — Washington State 20, Utah 7. Saves: Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Utah: Chelsea Peterson 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in three
Sophomore Delaney Nicoll had 12 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Big Sky Conference decision to Portland State at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 26 assists for Idaho (3-9, 0-3), which has dropped three consecutive matches. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 11 digs.
Makayla Lewis tallied 14 kills, Zoe McBride had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Maddy Reeb contributed 10 kills for Portland State (8-6, 2-1). Teniyah Leuluai had 23 assists and Ally Wada had 19.
The Vandals continue a four-match homestand at 1 p.m. Saturday against Sacramento State.