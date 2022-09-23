Maecie Robbins, Morgan Claus and Mikayla Gilkey — a trio that Moscow coach Toni Claus dubbed “the three Ms” — combined for 60 digs in a nonleague high school volleyball victory against visiting Lewiston on Thursday at Bear Den.

The Bears prevailed in straight sets with a final scoreline of 25-14, 25-17, 25-18, improving to 8-8 on the season in the process. Jessa Skinner and Taylor Broenneke each put down seven kills for Moscow, with Broenneke adding three blocks. Sam Unger had 19 assists, and both Unger and Gilkey went 15-for-15 serving on the night.

“We were very on our game tonight,” Claus said. “The girls did a phenomenal job beating them in three. ... It was our breast cancer night, so we were trying to raise money for Bosom Buddies. There was a lot of energy in the gym. I wish I could give you every player’s name, but it was a good team effort.”

