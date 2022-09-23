Maecie Robbins, Morgan Claus and Mikayla Gilkey — a trio that Moscow coach Toni Claus dubbed “the three Ms” — combined for 60 digs in a nonleague high school volleyball victory against visiting Lewiston on Thursday at Bear Den.
The Bears prevailed in straight sets with a final scoreline of 25-14, 25-17, 25-18, improving to 8-8 on the season in the process. Jessa Skinner and Taylor Broenneke each put down seven kills for Moscow, with Broenneke adding three blocks. Sam Unger had 19 assists, and both Unger and Gilkey went 15-for-15 serving on the night.
“We were very on our game tonight,” Claus said. “The girls did a phenomenal job beating them in three. ... It was our breast cancer night, so we were trying to raise money for Bosom Buddies. There was a lot of energy in the gym. I wish I could give you every player’s name, but it was a good team effort.”
For Lewiston (6-8), Brooklyn Hildreth notched six kills and three blocks; Madi Jackson had nine digs, 11 assists and three aces; Katy Wessels had five apiece in blocks, kills and digs and Evanne Douglass mustered a team-high 17 digs.
JV — Moscow def. Lewiston 2-1
Trojans power past Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Jolee Ecklund rained down 22 kills to help Troy remain unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 triumph against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Katie Gray served 17-for-17 with three aces for the Trojans (9-3, 8-0).
JV — Troy def. Prairie.
Mustangs trample Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Deary bested Timberline of Weippe 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division II play.
“The last two games we’ve had really consistent play, which is something we’ve been focusing on,” said Deary coach Brooke Swanson, whose team improved its record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in league while Timberline fell to 3-6 and 1-4.
Colfax takes out Liberty
SPANGLE, Wash. — Brynn McGaughy finished with 24 kills as Colfax downed Liberty of Spangle 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 in a Northeast 2B League match.
Jaisha Gibb added 21 assists and 27 digs for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0).
Pirates sink Vikings
PALOUSE — In its Southeast 1B League season debut, visiting Pomeroy dropped a tight first set before turning the tables to defeat Garfield-Palouse 24-26, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Kaylee Schmidt served 20-for-20 with 10 aces, Taylor Gilbert had eight kills and six digs, and Kendall Dixon totaled 10 kills for the Pirates (4-1, 1-0). For Gar-Pal (1-3, 0-1), Morgan Lentz hit seven kills, Megan Olson had 12 assists, and each of them fired one ace.
JV — Pomeroy def.
Knights cut down Kubs in four
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow defeated Kamiah 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.
The Knights improve to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Whitepine League Division I play. They will next host Lapwai on Tuesday.
Kendrick in three
COTTONWOOD — Kendrick defeated St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in three sets.
The scoreline read 25-10, 25-11, 25-18.
Kendrick’s Ruby Stewart led in assists with 20, and Rose Stewart had nine kills and three aces.
The Tigers next play Orofino on Monday.
Hawks prey on Wildcats
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Visiting Colton grew more competitive set-by-set, but still fell in three to unbeaten Southeast 1B League foe Oakesdale.
The set scores were 25-8, 25-9 and 25-13.
Grace Kuhle led Colton (2-3, 0-1) at the net with five kills and two blocks, while Sidni Whitcomb provided nine assists and Emily Jackson made 10 digs. For Oakesdale (5-0, 1-0), Payton Davis totaled 15 kills and one block, Samantha Holling had 23 assists, Gianna Anderson fired 12 aces.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Logos 66, Lapwai 56
LAPWAI — Logos quarterback Jack Driskill did it all, literally, in Logos’ barnburner victory over Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
Driskill was responsible for every scoring play and every positive yard in the victory. He finished 13-of-24 passing for 362 yards and five scores. He added 182 yards on the ground along with four more scores.
Driskill connected with Seamus White five times for 134 yards and three scoring passes.
“He played for incredibly well,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “He had three picks on defense as well. It was a monster game for him.”
Lapwai was led by quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, who went 11-of-20 178 yards with three scores. On the ground, he had 28 carries for 244 yards.
The Wildcats did suffer some crucial injuries in this one, losing running back Herschel Williamson and wide reciever Ahlius Yearout.
This win improves Logos’ record to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league.
Logos 22 14 12 18—66
Lapwai 6 16 22 12—56
Logos — Lucius Comis 90 kick return (pass failed).
Lapwai — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 run (run failed).
Logos — Jack Driskill 25 run (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Logos — Jonathan Morrill 55 pass from Driskill (Driskill run).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 1 run (Dillon White pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Wilson 21 pass from Driskill (Morrill run).
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 30 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (Kipp pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Wilson 11 pass from Driskill (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 60 run (White pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Comis 25 pass from Driskill (pass failed).
Lapwai — Marcisio Noriega 2 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Noriega 15 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (pass failed)
Logos — Wilson 60 pass from Driskill (run failed).
Logos — Driskill 9 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — White 58 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (pass failed).
Logos — Driskill 19 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 55 run (pass failed).
Colfax 20, Reardan 7
COLFAX — Mason Gilchrist capped things off with a mammoth 99-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help Colfax seal its first win of the season as the Bulldogs recovered in style from giving up the opening score of the game to 2B Bi-County League foe Reardan.
Colfax (1-3, 1-3) totaled 386 yards of offense, while the Bulldog defense held the Indians to only 123.
“That’s how we feel we should have been playing from the beginning, and I think we just put it together tonight,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Reardan 7 0 0 0— 7
Colfax 14 0 0 7—20
Reardan — Aidan Chilson 42 pass from Richard Boyd (Noah Hamilton kick)
Colfax — JD Peterson 67 run (run failed)
Colfax — Lustig 3 run (Zachary Cooper run)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 99 run (conversion failed)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCER
West Valley 2, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos had a valiant showing with 12 saves for the Greyhounds, but Pullman lost a shutout to unbeaten West Valley of Spokane Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“We were under duress quite a bit of the game,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in league. “That (West Valley) team is very young; I think they had seven freshmen on the varsity, and they’re as good as any West Valley team I’ve seen, and that’s going back a long ways. Lots for us to learn dealing with that kind of pressure.”
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley 1 1—2
West Valley — Busse (Howe), 2nd
West Valley — Chase, 72nd
Shots — Pullman 3, West Valley 15. Saves — Pullman: Cobos 12, West Valley: Lobdell 2.
Sandpoint 1, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint’s Kelsey Cessna scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 27th minute for the Bulldogs as visiting Moscow fell in 4A Inland Empire League competition.
“Our backline stood out in this defensive battle,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “It was highlighted by a stand out performance from Araya wood.”
The Bears are now 7-4-0 on the year and 2-2 in league.
Moscow 0 0 —0
Sandpoint 1 0 —1
Sandpoint — Kelsey Cessna, 27th.
Shots — Sandpoint: 3, Moscow: 1.
Saves — Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 0
Sandpoint scored all four of its goals in the second half to defeat host Moscow in 4A Inland Empire League play.
The Bulldogs out shot the Bears 8-6. With the result, Moscow falls to 2-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in league play.
Scoring plays were not available.
Sandpoint 0 4—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Shots — Sandpoint 8, Moscow 6. Saves — Sandpoint: NA 2; Moscow: NA 2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho 1, Weber State 0
OGDEN, Utah — Senior midfielder Savannah Foster scored the lone goal of the contest in the 23rd minute and the Vandals’ defense held up in a Big Sky Conference victory against the Wildcats at Wildcat Soccer Field.
Junior defender Maya Hamilton took advantage of a Weber State (1-8, 0-1) miscue, sending a ball deep into the penalty area to sophomore midfielder Annika Farley. Farley headed a ball that goalkeeper Mekell Moss initially made a stop on, but the rebound came out to Foster, who punched it into the center of the goal for Idaho (6-1-2, 1-0).
The Wildcats held an 18-8 edge in shots, including 10-6 on goal. The Vandals had a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kira Witte made a career-high 10 saves, while Moss stopped five shots. Witte now has recorded seven straight shutouts and more than 630 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Idaho State.
Idaho 1 0—1
Weber State 0 0—0
UI — Savannah Foster, 22nd.
Shots — Weber State 18, Idaho 8. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 10. Weber State: Mekell Moss 5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in four
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner led three Idaho players in double-digit kills at 12, but the Vandals fell 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 to visiting Sacramento State to open Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 11 kills and freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 10 for Idaho (3-10, 0-1). Freshman setter Kate Doorn tallied 34 assists and freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 16 digs.
The Vandals next play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Montana.
PRO GOLF
Nuhn 11th in PGA regional event
SPOKANE — University of Idaho men’s golf coach David Nuhn had a 4-under-par 67 and finished in 11th place overall in the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
Nuhn had six birdies and two bogeys on his round and had a three-round total of 5-under 208 to finish seven shots behind champion Jeff Coston. Nuhn made $1,650 for his finish.
Palouse Ridge Golf Club pro Loren Jeglum had a three-day total of 4-over 217 after a final-round 1-under 70. He tied for 40th place and made $358.33 in the event.
Current UI golf course pro Michael Wagner finished at 25-over 238 after a round of 2-over 73, and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy, now the pro at Old Works Golf Course, did not start the round.