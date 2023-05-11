The Moscow Bears completed a two-game baseball sweep of the Sandpoint Bulldogs, winning 6-3 Wednesday in the finale to earn a Idaho Class 4A district championship and a trip to the state tournament.
Moscow took an early 2-0 advantage following the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs would tie it up after the top of the second.
In the bottom of the third, Moscow took the lead for good, going up 4-2.
Mike Kiblen led at the dish for the Bears with three singles.
On the mound, Moscow’s Keaton Clark and Connor Isakson combined to fan four batters in seven innings.
Sandpoint 020 100 0—3 5 3
Moscow 202 020 x—6 7 2
Jesse Turner, Jorden Tyler (4), Cody Newhart (5) and Gavin Day. Keaton Clark, Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo.
Sandpoint hits —Drew Lehman (3B), Jack Zimmerman (2B), AJ Dillon, Turner, Finn Mellander.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 3, Levi Anderson, Jack Driskill, Izzo, Jamison Green.
Potlatch 3, Kendrick 0
JULIAETTA — Potlatch’s Jaxon Vowels and Kendrick’s Ty Koepp were engaged in a pitching duel in a Idaho Class 1A district play-in game.
Vowels and the Loggers (11-8) got the edge as the junior completed a no-hitter while striking out 15.
“He just went out and pitched a gem,” Potlatch coach Trent Baysinger said. “He was around the strike zone all day and only walked two batters.”
Koepp retired 14 while allowing three runs on five hits for Kendrick (14-7).
Waylon Marshall had two hits for Potlatch.
The Loggers will next play Clearwater Valley (15-9) at 3 p.m. on Friday at Orofino High School in the first round of the district tournament.
Potlatch 001 020 0—3 3 0
Kendrick 000 000 0—0 0 1
Jaxon Vowels and Avery Palmer. Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Potlatch hits — Waylon Marshall 2 (2B), Jameson Morris.
Colfax’s season ends in extra innings
COLFAX — The Bulldogs notched a 4-1 win over Asotin in the opener of a Washington Class 2B district tournament but fell to Northwest Christian 2-1 in extra innings in the championship game.
Bulldogs senior JD Peterson pitched a complete came against the Panthers, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight.
Peterson also led at the dish in the first game, going 3-for-4 with a double.
The Bulldogs and Knights needed 11 innings to decide a winner in the championship game. Northwest Christian was able to score the game-winning run during the bottom of the 11th.
Preston Mortlock led at the plate for the Knights with two hits.
JD Peterson once again led at the dish with four hits.
Asotin 010 000 0—1 3 3
Colfax 110 020 x—4 9 0
Cody Ells and Cameron Clovis. JD Peterson and Braden Plummer.
Asotin hits — Clovis, Justin Boyea, Cooper Biery.
Colfax hits — Peterson 3 (2B), Erik Christensen 2, Dawson Lobdell (2B), Mason Gilchrist, JP Wigen, Alex Mortenson.
———
Colfax 000 001 000 00—1 10 0
NWC 000 100 000 01—2 6 1
Wigen, Mortenson and Plummer. Kaden Van Dyke, Ryan Waters (8) and Zach Wing.
Colfax hits — Peterson 4 (2B), Bodey 2, Lobdell (2B), Gilchrist, Emeric Anderson, Christensen.
Northwest Christian hits — Preston Mortlock 2, Waters (2B), Emett McLaughlin, Jacob Bell, Hunter Lindsey.
BOYS SOCCER
West Valley 3, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — West Valley senior Rylen Allen scored all of his team’s goals as the Eagles downed the Greyhounds in a Washington Class 2A district championship game. Evan French scored the lone goal for Pullman.
“We should’ve had some better finishes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “The physicality of the game got us distracted.”
This was West Valley’s first win over Pullman since 2016 and just its third since 2011.
The Greyhounds will next travel to Othello on Friday to play the Huskies in a regional crossover.
West Valley 1 2—3
Pullman 1 0—1
Pullman — Evan French (Clarens Dollin), 24th.
West Valley — Rylen Allen, 33rd.
West Valley — Allen, 41st.
West Vallley — Allen, 69th.
Shots — West Valley 7, Pullman 13.
Saves — West Valley: Marsh 8, Pullman: Oatley 2.
SOFTBALL
Kendrick 18, Lewis County 2
JULIAETTA — The Kendrick softball team only needed four innings to book its ticket to an Idaho Class 1A district tournament.
The Tigers dismantled the Eagles (1-12), scoring 10 runs within the first two innings.
Hailey Taylor and Morgan Silflow led at the plate with three hits apiece.
The Tigers (16-7) will next play Clearwater Valley (11-4) in the first round of the district tournament at 3 p.m. today in Genesee.
Lewis County 000 0—2 2 0
Kendrick 554 4—18 14 1
Darlene Matson, Sierra Hand (3) and Hand; Matson (3). Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Lewis County hits — Hand (2B), Brianna Branson.
Kendrick hits — Hailey Taylor 3 (2B), Morgan Silflow 3 (2B), Boyer 2 (2B), Hayden Kimberling 2 (2B), Lilly Hanson 2, Kirk, Ashna Casto.
West Valley 11, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Pullman fell to West Valley in a Washington Class 2A District 8 loser-out game.
The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn the mercy rule victory.
Full information was not available at press time.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU’s Habgood ties for 21st at NCAA Pullman Regional
PULLMAN — Washington State’s Darcy Habgood fired a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for 21st at the NCAA Pullman Regional on Thursday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Pac-12 foe Stanford took the team title with a 50-under-par — a whopping 17 strokes ahead of second-place Clemson.
Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the individual title with a 19-under-par 197 across the three rounds.
“I’m very happy with how I played at the NCAA regional,” said Habgood, who competed in the tournament as an individual. “It was awesome to be out here at Palouse Ridge with some of the best amateur golfers around.”
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Rising tide for Vikings, Pirates
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse girls won a team title while the Pomeroy boys took second in their 16- and 17-team fields, respectively, at the 1B district championships held in Ritzville.
The Viking girls were headed up by sprinter Kennedy Cook, who swept to first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes while running legs of winning 800 and 1,600 relays. Gar-Pal also swept the top three spots in the 3,200 courtesy of sisters Ashleigh and Courage Hightree and Lola Edwards. On the boys side, Viking twins Kieran and Brendan Snekvik made a rare 1-2 finish within one hundredth of a second of each other at 4 minutes, 51.21 seconds.
The Pomeroy boys continued their dominance in the pole vault, with Braedon Fruh, Tyler Bagby and Sidney Bales locking up the top three spots. Bales also topped the 100 with a time of 11.67.
BOYS
Team scores – 1. Valley Christian, 90; 2. Pomeroy, 82.5; 3. Mary Walker, 79; 4. Garfield-Palouse, 57; 5. Selkirk (Ione), 55.5; 6. Wellpinit, 53; 7. Oakesdale, 52; 8. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 36.5; 9. Tekoa-Rosalia, 29; 10. Columbia, 28.5.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.67; 2. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 11.78; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 11.92.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 23.37; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 23.96; 3. Jaime Escalante, Prescott, 24.59.
400 — 1. Taden Hazenberg, Republic, 55.10; 2. Chase Lutton, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 55.12; 3. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 56.22.
800 — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 2:08.24; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:12.65; 3. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-_palouse, 2:12.84.
1,600 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:51.21; 2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:51.21; 3. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:55.10.
3,200 — 1. Micah Bilbruck, Valley Christian, 10:59.46; 2. Preston Arnold, Valley Chrisitan, 11:12.27; 3. Jonathan Drick, Valley Christian, 11:19.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 16.17; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 16.38; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 17.92.
300 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 42.74; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 43.04; 3. Mason Wright, Odessa, 45.77.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy A (Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales), 47.18; 2. Valley Christian A, 49.05; 3. Prescott A, 49.80.
1,600 relay — 1. Wellpinit A (Ronnie McCullough, Andy Wynecoop, Elliot Rima, Colin Hughes), 3:51.91; 2. Pomeroy A, 3:52; 3. Valley Christian A, 3:53.
Shot put — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 44-8 ¾; 2. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 40-2 ¾; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 39-0.
Dicus — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 117-6; 2. Dylan Valadez, Mary Walker, 112-11; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 105-3 ½.
Javelin — 1. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 144-8; 2. JAckson Perry, Oakesdale, 144-1; 3. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 135-10.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-6; 2. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 6-2; 3. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy 12-3; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 12-0; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 21-10 ½; 2. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 18-0 ½; 2. Mateo Morado, 18-0 ½.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 42-8; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 39-2 ½; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 38-3 ½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse, 144; 2. Oakesdale, 126; 3. Odessa, 102; 4. Valley Christian, 94.5; 5. DeSales, 59; 6. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 52.5; 7. Mary Walker, 38.5; 8. Pomeroy, 31.5; 9. Almira/Coulee Hartline, 27; 10. Selkirk (Ione), 14.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 13.37; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 13.63; 3. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 13-71.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 26.67; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 27.54; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 27.76.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 57.64; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:03.01; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdale, 1:06.89.
800 — 1. Francesca Remogna, Mary Walker, 2:42.88; 2. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:43.07; Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 2:43.58.
1,600 — 1. Melissa Walker, Valley Christian, 6:32.97; 2. Rowan Hampson, Selkirk, 6:48.93; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 6:52.22.
3,200 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 14:24.80; 2. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 14:25.04; 3. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 14:25.75.
110 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 16.93; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.55; 3. HettyLee Laughary, Garfield-Palouse, 19.88.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 46.99; 2. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 51.64; 3. Charlotte Marshall, Garfield-Palouse, 52.66.
400 relay — 1. Odessa A (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh), 52.33; 2. Oakesdale A, 53.92; 3. DeSales A, 54.98.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Kennedy Cook, Samantha Pfaff, Charlotte Marshall, Noemie Appel), 1:52.89; 2. DeSales A, 1:55.90; 3. Oakesdale A, 1:59.53.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Courage Hightree, Laynie Southern, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 4:25.02; 2. DeSales A, 4:40.28; 3. Odessa A, 4:43.88.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 37-5 ½; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 34.5 ¼; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 126-6; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 104-9 ½; 3. Danea Norman, Wellpinit, 92-6.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 124-11; 2. Gianna Anderson, 105-0 ¾; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 104-4 ¾.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5-2; 2. Oceanna Reeves, Odessa, 4-10; 2. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-0; 1. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-0; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 16-4; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 15-10; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 15-10.