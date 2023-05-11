The Moscow Bears completed a two-game baseball sweep of the Sandpoint Bulldogs, winning 6-3 Wednesday in the finale to earn a Idaho Class 4A district championship and a trip to the state tournament.

Moscow took an early 2-0 advantage following the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs would tie it up after the top of the second.

In the bottom of the third, Moscow took the lead for good, going up 4-2.

