The host Moscow Bears started and finished strong to defeat Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in four sets of prep volleyball action at Bear Den on Tuesday.

The scoreline read 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 as Moscow improved to 4-3 on the season.

Eva Biladeau provided a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs for the Bears, Jessa Skinner had eight kills and four blocks, and Addie Branen put up 30 digs.

