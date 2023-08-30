The host Moscow Bears started and finished strong to defeat Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in four sets of prep volleyball action at Bear Den on Tuesday.
The scoreline read 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 as Moscow improved to 4-3 on the season.
Eva Biladeau provided a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs for the Bears, Jessa Skinner had eight kills and four blocks, and Addie Branen put up 30 digs.
“We had some great team efforts,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “A lot of balls that were surprising going over. It was pretty exciting.”
JV — Moscow def. Lake City 2-1
C — Moscow def. Lake City 3-0
Genesee collects pair of wins
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs were able to sweep Logos and Kendrick in a tri-match.
Genesee (4-2, 2-1) first downed the Knights (1-3, 0-1) with set scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-13.
In the nightcap, Genesee beat the Tigers 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. Kendrick (2-2, 1-0) had earlier defeated Logos 29-27, 25-17, 26-24
Outside hitters Chloe Grieser and Makayla Herman combined for 46 kills on the day for Genesee. Herman added nine aces.
Mustangs race past Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Visiting Deary posted a straight-sets Whitepine League Division II victory over Nezperce to start its season, prevailing 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.
Allie Vincent had a run of 10 service points with four aces for the victorious Mustangs, while Kenadie Kirk put up seven kills and Madilyn Proctor had two blocks and three kills.
“Everyone did a great job tonight staying on track and working to keep our momentum through each game,” Deary assistant Danielle Jones said. “We had some first-game jitters that caused a few mistakes, but we were able to get back on track.”
CV picks up first win
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia picked up its first win of the year with a 25-15, 25-12, 16-25, 25-16 showing against Highland of Craigmont.
Senior Brooklyn Barger led the Rams (1-1) in kills with 10 while adding three blocks. Junior Tabatha Smyth had 19 assists, while junior Megan Meyers added six digs. Highland fell to 0-3 on the season.
JV — Clearwater Valley def. Highland 3-0
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UI’s Witte named defensive player of the week
University of Idaho goalkeeper Kira Witte has been named the Big Sky defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Witte allowed no goals in either match as Idaho went 2-0 on a roadtrip last week in games against UNLV and Utah Tech. She tied the all-time program record of games with no goals allowed at 15.
This is Witte’s first weekly award this season and the fourth of her career with the Vandals.