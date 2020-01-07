Kash Lang coverted two insurance free throws with 1.8 seconds left as the Lewiston High boys’ basketball team took down Moscow 58-55 on Monday night in nail-biting fashion.
The Bengals made key plays down the stretch to improve to 8-2.
With 1:40 remaining, Lang made an outlet pass to Joel Mullikin, who feathered a runner to put the Bengals up two points. Lang finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
On the last posession, the Bears threw a desperation fullcourt pass that was deflected and stolen by Lang as time expired.
“It was a tough physical battle on both ends of the floor,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Every time we travel to Moscow, that is the type of style we expect.
“We put together a team effort across the board,” he said. “This is the type of play we have to get used to when we move forward into league play, and our guys didn’t back down tonight.”
LEWISTON
Chanse Eke 0 0-0 0, Jace McKarcher 2 4-4 10, Kash Lang 4 4-5 14, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 5 1-2 13, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 4, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 5, George Forsmann 5 2-2 12. Totals 20 11-13 58.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 1 2-3 4, Brayden Decker 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 6, Hayden Thompson 0 -0-0, Jamari Simpson 0 0-0 0, Joe Colter 2 0-0 4, Ben Postell 4 1-3 9, Blake Buchanan 5 3-4 13, Benny Kitchel 5 0-0 12, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 7-17 55.
Lewiston ......................................10 11 20 17—58
Moscow .......................................12 9 13 21—55
3-point goals —McKarcher 2, Lang 2, Mullikin 2, Forsman, Barrett, Kitchell 2, Skinner.
JV — Moscow 47, Lewiston 42.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Molina gets Pac-12 honor
Chanelle Molina of Washington State was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in women’s basketball Monday.
Molina averaged a 27.5 points per game and shot 72 percent in two Cougar road games.
It is the first-time since Dec. 31, 2018, that a Cougar was been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
She is the first player other than redshirt senior Borislava Hristova, who has earned the distinction twice, to be named the Pac-12 Player of the Week since Dec. 15, 2014 (Tia Presley).