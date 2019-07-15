The Moscow Blue Devils swept the Camas Prairie Zephyrs in an American Legion twinbill on Sunday that concluded the Blue Devils’ regular season.
The Blue Devils won the first game 14-8 and the second 9-2 to bump their season mark to 27-9 and their league record to 18-4.
The Blue Devils were led by three RBI from both Isaac Staszkow and Ryan Delusa in the first game and three RBI from Kyle Lynas in Game 2.
“We were very tough with two outs, scored quite a few runs that way,” Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon said. “Hayden Thompson, Chad Redinger, Marcus Delusa, Kyle Lynas and Ryan Delusa all contributed very well with the bats this weekend.”
Mattoon lauded Ryan Delusa in particular for an at-bat in the second game that lasted 11 pitches and resulted in a line drive that sparked a Blue Devils rally.
“It was amazing to see and that was kind of what got us going in Game 2 today,” he said. “It was really fun to watch and it’s just a pleasure coaching these guys.”
The Blue Devils will start Districts Thursday at Sandpoint, though brackets have yet to be released.
FIRST GAME
Zephyrs 121 103 0—8 6 4
Blue Devils.464 000 x—14 10 4
Reece Wimer, Tyler Stephens (2) and Ebert. Kyle Lynas, Isaac Staszkow (4) and Anderson.
Zephyrs hits — Connen Garmin, Hunter Schoo (2B), Michael Woods, Tyler Stephens 2 (2B), Jac Kennedy.
Blue Devils hits — Chad Redinger 2, Kyle Lynas, Hayden Thompson, Billy Adams 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa 2, Isaac Staszkow 2 (2B).
SECOND GAME
Zephyrs 000 002 0—2 4 2
Blue Devils 040 203 x—9 13 1
Jack Kennedy, Hunter Schoo (4) and Dalton Ross. Peyton Waters, Ryan Delusa (6) and CJ Anderson.
Zephyrs hits — Connen Garmin 2 (2B), Blake Schoo, Jack Kennedy.
Blue Devils hits —Chad Redinger (2B), Kyle Lynas 3 (2-2B), Billy Adams 2, Ryan Delusa 3 (3B), Mack Hagenbaugh, CJ Anderson 2, Marcus Delusa.
Blue Devils 11-12, Sandpoint 0-2
Thompson pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to lead the Blue Devils to the first of two routs of visiting Sandpoint in a Saturday doubleheader at Moscow Community Playfield.
The first game was an 11-0 shutout, while the second ended 12-2. Moscow (25-9) needed only five innings to win each contest by mercy rule.
“Hayden had a no-hitter going until the last inning and he gave up a bloop single,” Mattoon said. “Pitchers did great today, defense was awesome we continue to be hot and we just hope it continues.”
Thompson backed up his showing at the mound from Game 1 with two base hits including a double in Game 2. Teammate Chad Redinger had three base hits for the Blue Devils in each game, including a triple in Game 1 and two doubles in Game 2, and pitched a complete game of his own in the latter.
FIRST GAME
Sandpoint 000 00— 0 1 6
Moscow 107 3x—11 11 0
Shaffer and Dodd. Thompson and Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Garcia.
Moscow hits — Redinger 3 (3B), Hagenbaugh 2, Anderson 2, Delusa 2, Lynas.
SECOND GAME
Sandpoint 000 11— 2 5 3
Moscow 450 03—12 12 3
Riley, Dodd (2), Greene (3) and Dodd, Riley (1). Redinger and Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Garcia, Brackett, Shaffer (2B), Greene 2.
Moscow hits — Redinger 3 (2 2B), Lynas (3B), Thompson 2 (2B), Staszkow, Lynas (3B).
Palouse Patriots 8, Seattle Raniers 6
WALLA WALLA — Palouse Patriots starter Cam Vis pitched four innings and gave up just one run while scattering four hits. But the three-run lead he helped the Patiots build evaporated in the fifth, when the Seattle Raniers exploited two Patriot errors and put up seven runs.
So despite plenty of offense from the Patriots — who were led by Payton Kallaher’s two RBI on a homer and also got RBI from Carson Coulter, Reece Chadwick and Konner Kinkade — the Patriots fell in their consolation finale at the Walla Walla Tournament to the Seattle Raniers, a team the Patriots had beaten earlier in the tournament.
Kallaher now has three homers in his past four games and has notched six homers throughout his team’s four tournaments this year.
The Patriots are 16-17 on the season.
Raniers 001 070 0—8 10 1
Patriots 211 100 1—6 8 2
Cole Mackey, Seamus Cleary (4), Matthew Bnnani (6) and Frank Tonina. Cam Vis, Peter Smith (5), Mitch LaVielle (5), Konner Kinkade (7) and Carson Coulter, Tristan Wilson (5).
Raniers hits — Seth Riedel 2 (2B), Frank Tonina, Matt Shelton 2, Jack Murray, Seamus Cleary 2, Matthew Bnnani, Cade Hampson (2B).
Patriots hits — Carson Coulter 2, Konner Kinkade, Payton Kallaher (HR), Nate Akesson (3B), Reece Chadwick (2B), Cam Vis, Oak Held (2B).
Spokane Expos 8, Palouse Patriots 3
WALLA WALLA — The Patriots fell in round robin play at the Walla Walla tournament to the Spokane Expos, who raised their game in the last two innings.
Coulter and Vis each provided two base hits for the Patriots, while teammate Mitch LaVielle had a two-RBI single. The Expos walked the Patriots’ big hitter Kallaher three times and struck him out once.
Expos 002 004 2—8 9 1
Patriots 002 001 0—3 7 1
Jace Wessels, Noah Mayfield (4), Devin Johnson (6), Quintin Bunch (6) and Brock Sween. Reece Chadwick, Tristan Wilson (6) and Konner Kinkade.
Spokane hits — Johnson, Bunch, Payton Benson 2 (2B), Thomas Blakney 2, Sween (2B), Connor Wilson, Gunnar Kuehl.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter 2, Mitch LaVielle, Nate Akesson, Reece Chadwick, Cam Vis 2.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 12-19, Rogers 2-8
SPOKANE — The traveling Junior Blue Devils needed only six innings apiece to score a pair of victories over Spokane American Legion foe Rogers.
The first game ended at 19-8, while the second had a final score of 12-2.
A 13-run fourth inning propelled the Blue Devils (17-11) to victory in Game 1, then eight runs in the third frame of Game 2 put them on the fast track to another triumph.
Levi Anderson pitched a complete second game with nine strikeouts for the Blue Devils and made two base hits in that contest as well. Nine Blue Devils combined for 13 hits in Game 1, then seven players totaled 10 more Moscow hits in Game 2.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 402 (13)0—19 13 3
Rogers 205 1 0— 8 8 5
Jack O’Neal, Jamie Green (3) and Jack Bales. Isiah Brix, Owen Nordin (1), Skyler Jones (3) and Nordin, Jaysen McMillian (4).
Moscow hits — Bales, Garrett Farrell 2 (2B), Mike Kiblen 2, Dominic Molnar, Green, Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Matt Fletcher (2B), Skylar Miller, Preston Boyer 2.
Rogers hits — Jaxon Brewer 2 (2B), Brix, Karim Gutierrez, Jones, Mike Hoffman, Justice Bowman, McMillian (2B).
SECOND GAME
Moscow 108 111—12 10 2
Rogers 000 020— 2 5 7
Levi Anderson and Jack Bales, Matt Fletcher (6). Justice Bowman, Pierce Kuck (3) and Karim Gutierrez.
Moscow hits — Preston Boyer (2B), Tyler Howard, Fletcher 2, Garrett Farrell 2, Stewart Peterson, Anderson 2, Dominic Molnar.
Rogers hits — Jaxon Brewer, Owen Nordin, Kuck 2, Bowman.
PRO GOLF
Triplett finishes 65th out of 79 at Bridgestone
AKRON, Ohio — Pullman High grad Kirk Triplett finished tied for 65th on Sunday with a fourth-round 79 at the Bridgestone Seniors Player Championship.
Dropping 15 spots from a day earlier, Triplett had an overall score of 300, which was 20 over par and 26 off the pace.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Block returning to WSU
Washington State’s lefthanded pitcher A.J. Block announced Friday that he did not sign a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers and will return to WSU for his senior season.
Block was selected in the 17th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft this past June. Last season, Block made 14 starts and led the Cougars with 68 strikeouts in 71.1 innings. He also earned Academic All-Pac-12 Conference first-team honors for the second straight year.
