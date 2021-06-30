Brayden Turcott delivered a seventh-inning double and went 2-for-4 at the plate in Game 2 as the Camas Prairie Zephyrs rallied late to rebound from a Game 1 loss to the Moscow Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 7-5 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
The Blue Devils routed the Zephyrs 12-1 in the opener.
In the seventh inning of the nightcap, Chase Kaschmitter scored on a wild pitch to give the Zephyrs (10-3) the lead, then Reece Wimer scored on a double from Brady McLay as Camas Prairie scored three runs to rally to the win.
McLay allowed one run in five innings of relief pitching to tone down Moscow.
In Game 1, the Blue Devils (12-5) took advantage of an eight-run fourth inning as they run-ruled the Zephyrs, registering 10 RBI in the game.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 001 00—1 6 1
Moscow 400 8x—12 7 1
Dane Lindsley, Gannon Garman (4) and Tori Ebert; Isaac Staszkow and CJ Anderson.
Camas Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Garman 2 (2B), Lindsley, Brayden Turcott.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Hayden Thompson 2, Tyler Howard (2B), Dylan Andrews, Ryan Delusa.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 300 010 3—7 8 3
Moscow 400 010 0—5 8 5
Gannon Garman, Brady McLay (3) and Reece Wimer; Josh Biltonen, Mack Hagenbaugh (4), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson.
Camas Prairie hits — Brayden Turcott 2 (2B), McLay 2 (2B), Garman 2, Blake Schoo (3B), Colton McElroy.
Moscow hits — Isaac Staszkow 2, Delusa 2, Chad Redinger, Anderson, Cam House, Hagenbaugh.
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU schedule released
The Washington State soccer team released its schedule, dotted with two homestands with two nonconference games and a three-game, seven-day road trip.
The Cougars will visit Idaho for an exhibition game Aug. 13, then open the season at home against Arkansas State at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.
The nonconference season wraps up with a trip to the Midwest and Rockies, as WSU plays Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., for the first meeting between the schools, on Sept. 12. The Cougars then visit Denver, which made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament in the spring, on Sept. 17. WSU wraps up the trip Sept 19 at Northern Colorado. The Cougars and the Bears have played just one time, in 2004.
The 11-game Pac-12 season begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Lower Soccer Field against Arizona. WSU has a string of four of five conference games at home between Oct. 7-24 and will wrap up the regular season Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at Washington.
Some game times have yet to be announced
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 13 — Idaho+, TBA; 19 — Arkansas State, 7 p.m.; 29 — Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.; Sept. 2 — at San Diego State, 7 p.m.; 5 — Hawaii, 1 p.m.; 9 — Seattle, 7 p.m.; 12 — at Kansas, TBA; 17 — at Denver, TBA; 19 — at Northern Colorado, TBA; 24 — Arizona*, 5 p.m.; 30 — at Utah*, 6 p.m.; Oct. 3 — at Colorado*, 11 a.m.; 7 — Stanford*, 6 p.m.; 10 — California*, 1 p.m.; 15 — at Arizona State*, TBA; 21 — USC*, 7 p.m.; 24 — UCLA*, 1 p.m.; 28 — at Oregon*, 7 p.m.; 31 — at Oregon State*, noon; Nov. 5 — at Washington*, 6 p.m.
+ — exhibition
* — Pac-12 games