GENESEE — In both teams’ Whitepine League Division I girls basketball season debut Tuesday, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood sailed past Genesee 71-25 with the benefit of double-double showings from Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader.
Wemhoff totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a complete performance, while Schlader put up 18 points and pulled down 21 boards. Kylie Shumacher scored eight points and made another 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0), who totaled 50 rebounds as a team.
For Genesee (2-1, 0-1), Isabelle Monk had two 3-point goals and scored a team-high nine points.
“I thought our kids did a good job of setting the tone on defense,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We forced 26 turnovers, so that says a lot about their pressure up top. We’ve got some good height this year controlling the boards.”
Lexi Schumacher 2 2-2 7, Kristin Wemhoff 13 2-3 29, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 9 0-0 18, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 5, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 4 0-0 8. Totals 32 4-5 71.
Riley Leseman 2 0-0 5, Monica Seubert 1 0-3 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 1 2-2 4, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 1-2 9, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-9 25.
Prairie..........14 18 21 18—71
Genesee...... 6 3 3 13—25
3-point goals— Wemhoff, K. Schumacher, Hanson, Monk 2, Leseman, Seubert, Meyer.
JV — Prairie 20, Genesee 5 (one half)
Pullman players earn all-league honors
SPOKANE — Three Pullman players earned first-team honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A all-league teams.
Greyhound junior middle blocker Sophie Armstrong, junior libero Lily McNannay and senior outside hitter Margot Keane all were first-team selections.
Pullman junior setter Gabby Oliver and senior outside hitter Leila Brown made the second team.
Kendall Focht, West Valley; Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park; Sophie Armstrong, Pullman; Sophia Johnson, Shadle Park; Lily McNannay, Pullman; Maddie Kaufman, Clarkston; Margot Keane, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Amy Gipe, Rogers.
GSL announces Fall NECA/IBEW award winners
SPOKANE — The Greater Spokane League, in conjunction with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, recently announced its fall award winners.
The honor recognizes student athletes who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.
Winners from Pullman were girls swimmer Codi Thomas and boys cross country runner Ian Frye.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 23 kills, but the Washington State volleyball team dropped a 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-11 Pac-12 Conference decision to UCLA at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen added 11 kills and 11 digs for the 25th-ranked Cougars (21-9, 13-6). Junior setter Argentina Ung had 40 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham tallied 22 digs.
The Cougars wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Washington.
Three from WSU named academic all-district
Three members of the Washington State volleyball team were named academic all-district honorees by College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova, junior defensive specialist Logann Golden and sophomore right-side hitter Katy Ryan each were honored.
Jehlarova is ranked 10th in Division I with 150 total blocks on the season, Golden has six aces this year and Ryan has nine matches with double-digit kills this season.