COLFAX — The Colfax Bulldogs combined for 21 hits in their sweep of Northeast 2B League baseball foe Reardan on Friday.

Colfax (9-3, 6-3) edged out the first game 3-2, then took over for an 11-1 Game 2. The Bulldogs notched 11 hits in the opener to power a narrow victory. JD Peterson also had a solid night on the mound in the first game, notching 10 strikeouts.

The Eagles (5-9, 3-7) couldn’t do much to stop the Bulldogs in the nightcap, losing by 10 runs. Mason Gilchrist led at the plate in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with a double.