VOLLEYBALL
GENESEE — Pete Crowley has been saying all season that this year’s Genesee High volleyball team is the best he’s ever coached — and it provided evidence for that claim Thursday night by posting the program’s first win against Whitepine League Division I rival Troy in three years, ending the Trojans’ 44-match league winning streak.
The final score read 25-23, 29-27, 25-20 after the Bulldogs (11-1, 9-1) edged through a tight opening set and saved set point in the second before creating more separation in the third.
Makenzie Stout littered the stat sheet with 20 digs, 15 assists, five kills and three aces for Genesee. Claira Osborne recorded her own double-double of 12 kills and 18 digs, and Carly Allen provided 20 assists.
The Bulldogs handed Troy (12-1, 12-1), a two-time defending state champion, its first league loss since defeating that school Sept. 5, 2017. They also avenged their lone lone loss this season.
“Tonight, more than anything, we showed up,” Crowley said. “Our defense was fantastic. It always takes a lot longer coming into form for defense, but our offense has been great all season. For me, it’s nice to get over that hump.”
JV — Genesee 12-25, 25-17, 15-10
Huskies beat grieving Mustangs
DEARY — Samantha Bomar served 22-for-22 with six aces as Highland defeated the grieving Deary Mustangs 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Honored beforehand was the memory of Leah Swanson (nee Heimgartner), the longtime Deary teacher and multiple-sport coach who died unexpectedly of cancer Saturday. Deary’s side of the bleachers was packed.
“It was so emotional,” Highland coach Tami Church. “I don’t know how they (the Mustangs) managed to play.”
Hannah Miller served 16-for-17 with six aces for the Huskies (5-6, 5-2), and Kadence Beck tallied seven kills and five blocks.
Dani Jones’ Mustangs had defeated Highland in five sets last week.
JV — Highland def. Deary 25-15, 13-25, 15-13.
Tigers repel Rams
KENDRICK — An 89-percent derving effort helped Kendrick handle Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 in nonleague play.
Harley Heimgartner had a team-high 13 digs for the Tigers, while Drew Morgan made six kills.
JV — Kendrick def. CV 25-23, 22-25, 15-12
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow 3, Sandpoint 3
Moscow and Sandpoint traded goals throughout their Class 4A Inland Empire League girls’ soccer contest, with neither team taking the ultimate edge in a 3-3 draw.
Bears coach Josh Davis said his team made a couple of “silly mistakes” defensively to permit Sandpoint two goals, one of them being a 61st-minute penalty kick to tie it.
“It was disappointing we weren’t able to seal the deal and let them linger around,” he said.
Moscow (3-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 in league) got a solid showing from keeper Chloe Baker, who tallied 11 saves in “probably her best game of the season for us,” Davis said. Megan Poler had a 24-yard, curled-in goal in the 25th minute that was “something you’d see on ESPN’s top-10, it was absolutely amazing.”
Ava Jakich-Kunze tallied two goals to increase her six-game total to 12. Davis also commended the play of center back Araya Wood, and added that it appears Moscow is getting back to full strength after starting late.
Moscow opens districts against Lakeland on Tuesday.
Sandpoint 2 1—3
Moscow 2 1—3
Moscow — Megan Poler (Ava Jakich-Kunze), 25th
Sandpoint — unknown, 27th
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Serena Strawn), 33rd.
Sandpoint — Jordie Breeden, 40th
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze (Angela Lassen), 47th.
Sandpoint — Kendall Rubright (penalty kick), 61st.
Shots — Moscow 10, Sandpoint 14. Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 11. Sandpoint 4.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 3, Sandpoint 3
SANDPOINT — Moscow got two goals from Brendan Grieshaber and another from Evan Odberg, but a 76th-minute Sandpoint goal off a free kick proved the equalizer in a 3-3 draw at Memorial Field.
The Bears (2-2-1) had possession for about 70 percent of the match, and ample opportunities, coach Pedram Rezamand said, but Moscow was foiled by goals on two openings generated by free kicks, both scored by Sandpoint’s Zander Moore.
“As a team, we played well, I think we just weren’t lucky, that’s all,” Rezamand said.
The Bears will host Lakeland in the district playoffs Monday, with the winner advancing to play Sandpoint on Wednesday away from home for the title.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Moscow 2 1—3
Sandpoint 1 2—3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cougs start football practice today
Nine months after being hired as Washington State football coach, Nick Rolovich will conduct his first genuine practice today.
The Cougars announced Thursday they will practice 25 times for their rescheduled opener, starting today at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring drills and the postponement of preseason practices.Two weeks ago, the Pac-12 reversed a decision to scrap all football for 2020, and last week the conference announced a seven-game schedule that sees WSU opening at Oregon State on Nov. 7.
The Cougars meanwhile have been conducting walk-through practices in small groups, also studying film and weight-training.
They won’t practice with shoulder pads until Sunday and won’t don full pads until Tuesday.
All WSU practices will be closed to media and the public because of concerns about the pandemic.