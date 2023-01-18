TROY — The Genesee girls basketball team edged past Troy 56-51 on Tuesday in a Whitepine League Division I girls basketball game.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 6-4) entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-43, but outscored the Trojans 13-7 to come away with the victory.
Chloe Grieser led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Kendra Meyer pitched in 11.
Alura Hawley and Dericka Morgan each scored 17 points for Troy (2-12, 1-9).
GENESEE (10-7, 6-4)
Riley Leseman 0 3-4 3, Monica Seubert 0 2-5 2, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 4-6 8, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 2-4 12, Chloe Grieser 6 7-13 20, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 18-32 56.
TROY (2-12, 1-9)
Olivia Tyler 2 1-2 7, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-2 2, Alaura Hawley 6 4-8 17, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 4 0-3 8, Dericka Morgan 5 5-7 17. Totals 18 10-22 51.
Genesee 16 10 17 13—56
Troy 16 12 16 7—51
3-point goals— Meyer 3, Monk 2, Grieser, Tyler 2, Morgan 2, Hawley.
JV — Genesee 35, Troy 12.
Sandpoint 57, Moscow 39
The Bears battled hard with the Bulldogs for three quarters before falling in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that doubled as senior night at Bear Den.
Maya Anderson and Punk Knott led the way for Moscow (5-12, 0-5) with 12 points apiece. Lola Johns added 10.
Alya Strock had 18 points to lead Sandpoint (11-4, 2-3). Daylee Driggs added 13 and Kelsey Cessna scored 12.
SANDPOINT (11-4, 2-3)
Kelsey Cessna 5 2-3 12, Demi Driggs 2 1-1 5, Daylee Driggs 4 5-9 13, Lily Richardson 0 0-0 0, Alexa Tuinstra 0 0-0 0, Aliya Strock 7 2-4 18, Katie Banks 3 2-2 9. Totals 21 12-19 57.
MOSCOW (5-12, 0-2)
Punk Knott 4 0-0 12, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 3, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 4 3-4 12, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 4-5 10, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0, Li’i Leituaula 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 7-10 39.
Sandpoint 9 13 14 21—57
Moscow 11 12 9 7—39
3-point goals— Strock 2, Banks, Knott 3, Kiblen, Anderson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Potlatch 61, Logos 19
POTLATCH — Tayva McKinney (26), Jaylee Fry (14) and Jordan Reynolds (11) all reached double figures as the Loggers downed the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Potlatch (10-6, 6-5) held Logos scoreless in the second quarter and in single digits in three of the quarters.
Grace VanderPloeg paced the Knights (0-14, 0-11) with eight points.
LOGOS (0-14, 0-11)
Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Monjure 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 3 2-4 8, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 19.
POTLATCH (10-6, 6-5)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 13 0-0 26, Jaylee Fry 7 0-0 14, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-4 11, Elena Zowels 2 0-0 4, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-4 61.
Logos 7 0 5 7—19
Potlatch 22 11 16 12—61
3-point goal — Casebolt.
Kendrick 62, St. John Bosco 18
KENDRICK — The Tigers held the Patriots to single-digit point totals in all four quarters in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Rose Stewart paced Kendrick (12-3, 5-0) with 16 points. Harley Heimgartner and Hali Anderson chipped in 10 apiece.
Julia Wassmuth led St. John Bosco (2-7, 1-4) with nine points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-7, 1-4)
Julia Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Serinah Palmer 1 0-1 2, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 2 0-0 4, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0 Rachel Seven 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 1-3 18.
KENDRICK (12-3, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 4 2-2 10, Hali Anderson 3 4-6 10, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 0-0 4, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 9, Taylor Boyer 1 0-1 2, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-9 62.
St. John Bosco 4 2 3 9—18
Kendrick 18 20 17 7—62
3-point goals— Wassmuth, R. Stewart, Taylor.
Deary 51, Nezperce 38
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk notched 18 points as the Mustangs cruised to a Whitepine Leauge Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
Araya Wood also was in double figures for Deary (11-1, 5-1) with 17 points.
Brianna Branson paced Nezperce (9-6, 2-4) with nine points.
NEZPERCE (9-6, 2-4)
Faith Tiegs 2 2-2 6, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 5, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 9, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 1-4 7, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 5-6 7. Totals 14 8-12 38.
DEARY (11-1, 5-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 2-3 4, Kenadie Kirk 8 0-1 18, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 7 3-7 17, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 5, Macie Ashmead 2 1-2 5, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 6-15 51.
Nezperce 10 10 6 12—38
Deary 13 13 14 11—51
3-point goals— K. Duuck, Branson, Kirk 2, Wood.
JV — Deary def. Nezperce.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint 58, Moscow 52
SANDPOINT — The visiting Bears fell in Class 4A Inland Empire League play to the Bulldogs.
Moscow (7-7, 1-2) had a 46-34 edge entering the fourth, but Sandpoint (7-7, 3-1) used a 24-6 run to close out the game.
Dylan Rehder paced the Bears with 15 points.
Parker Childs led the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points.
MOSCOW (7-7, 1-2)
Cody Wilson 3 1-1 7, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 1 2-4 4, Dylan Rehder 6 0-0 15, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 3 1-2 7, Zac Skinner 3 2-2 8, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 6-9 52.
SANDPOINT (7-7, 3-1)
Parker Pettit 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 3 0-1 6, Max Frank 0 0-0 0, Arie VanDenBerg 7 1-1 19, Evan Dickinson 1 0-0 3, Parker Childs 7 1-1 20, Randy Lane 3 3-3 10, Emirick Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 58.
Moscow 17 9 20 6—52
Sandpoint 13 9 12 24—58
3-point goals — Rehder 3, Hillman,Childs 5, VanDenBerg 4, Dickinson, Lane.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
Deary 58, Nezperce 21
DEARY — Gus Rickert recorded a double-double as the Mustangs rolled in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Nighthawks.
Rickert finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Deary (8-5, 5-1) held Nezperce (4-8, 0-6) to single figures in all four quarters.
Blaine Clark and Laithan Proctor each added 10 points for the Mustangs.
Nic Kirkland led the Nighthawks with eight points.
NEZPERCE (4-8, 0-6)
Tanner Johnson 0 0-0 0, Blake Tucker 0 0-2 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 3 2-10 8, Aidan McLeod 1 3-6 5, Carter Williams 2 2-4 6, Zane Wilcox 0 0-2 0, Mason Dove 0 2-4 2. Totals 6 9-28 21.
DEARY (8-5, 5-1)
Laithan Proctor 4 0-0 10, Kalab Rickard 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 6, Blaine Clark 3 2-2 10, Gus Rickert 9 2-4 20, Jacob Mechling 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 4-4 6, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-12 58.
Nezperce 5 6 4 6—21
Deart 17 19 20 2—58
3-point goals — Proctor 2, Vincent 2, Clark 2.
JV — Nezperce 12, Deary 10 (one half).
Kendrick 67, St. John Bosco 46
COTTONWOOD — The Tigers outscored the Patriots 38-20 in the second half to pull away in a Whitepine League Divsion II game.
Jagger Hewett (22 points, 10 steals) and Ty Koepp (17 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for Kendrick (9-1, 6-0).
Hunter Taylor added 11 points for the Tigers.
Torry Chmelik led St. John Bosco (4-4, 3-3) with 24 points. Clay Weckman contributed 15.
KENDRICK (9-1, 6-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 9 2-3 22, Nathan Tweit 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 3 1-2 7, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 11, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 8 1-1 17. Totals 30 4-6 67.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-4, 3-3)
Cody Wassmuth 0 1-2 1, Luke Stubbers 0 0-0 0, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 6 1-2 15, Torry Chmelik 10 1-2 24, Levi Wassmuth 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 5-10 46.
Kendrick 17 12 16 22—67
St. John Bosco 11 15 7 13—46
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Chmelik 3, Weckman 2.
JV — Kendrick 66, St. John Bosco 13.