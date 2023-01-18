TROY — The Genesee girls basketball team edged past Troy 56-51 on Tuesday in a Whitepine League Division I girls basketball game.

The Bulldogs (10-7, 6-4) entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-43, but outscored the Trojans 13-7 to come away with the victory.

Chloe Grieser led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Kendra Meyer pitched in 11.

