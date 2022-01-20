GENESEE — It’s been a month since the Genesee girls basketball team last won a game. The Bulldogs endured four straight losses, as well as a shutdown because of COVID-19 protocols.
Coach Greg Hardie just wanted his team to get its mojo back.
It might have just done that Wednesday.
Playing for the first time in 11 days, the Bulldogs got a career-high 28 points from Isabelle Monk in beating Potlatch 46-35 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We really needed a boost,” Hardie said. “I think the girls lost their self-confidence a little bit and I think tonight, they got it back. Hopefully we can ride this a little bit.”
Monk added nine rebounds and was 6-for-13 from 3-point range for Genesee (4-10, 3-6), which had lost seven of its past eight games. Monica Seubert finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Loggers (6-6, 4-5), dealing with their own health issues, handled the Bulldogs’ press well early, but Genesee scratched and clawed and took a 23-22 lead into halftime. It was tied at 32 going into the fourth, then the Bulldogs’ defense only allowed Potlatch one look at the basket each time down the floor.
“Our defense did a great job of not giving them open looks,” Hardie said. “Fortunately, they didn’t have a good night shooting the ball.”
Tayva McKinney paced the Loggers with 11 points.
POTLATCH (6-6, 4-5)
Emma Chambers 3 2-2 8, Tayva McKinney 5 1-2 11, Jaylee Fry 2 2-4 6, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-8 35.
GENESEE (4-10, 3-6)
Monica Seubert 3 3-6 11, Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 9 4-6 28, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 46.
Potlatch 13 9 10 3—35
Genesee 8 15 9 14—46
3-point goals — Monk 6, Seubert 2, Leseman.
JV — Grangeville C 35, Genesee 17
Lapwai 65, Logos 39
Three players scored in double figures for the Wildcats as they returned from a 12-day hiatus with a convincing win against the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I game.
But Lapwai coach Ada Marks said the layoff, because of COVID-19 protocols, was noticeable.
I think there was a little rust there,” she said. “They were pushing us to our limits. It was too long of a break, but hopefully we will get better.”
Soa Moliga led the Wildcats (10-2, 8-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jordyn McCormack-Marks chipped in 15 points and six steals. Grace Sobotta finished with 12 points.
Sydney Miller led Logos (4-10, 1-10) with 15 points.
LAPWAI (10-2, 8-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 3-4 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 2-2 15, Soa Moliga 7 2-4 16, Lauren Gould 2 1-6 6, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Sayq’is Greene 4 0-0 9, Jayden Leighton 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 9-18 65.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-10, 1-10)
Cora Johnson 0 2-2 2, Ameera Wilson 3 2-4 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 3 0-0 6, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Sydney Miller 4 7-9 15, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 4-4 4. Totals 12 15-19 39.
Lapwai 18 7 19 21—65
Logos 7 4 9 19—39
3-point goals — Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Gould, Greene.
JV — Lapwai def. Logos (half).
Several area teams dent Washington state polls
A total of six teams earned recognition in the first Associated Press Washington state high school polls that were released.
On the boys side, Pullman (10-1) starts the season ranked No. 4 in Class 2A and Colfax (9-3) is tied for fifth in Class 2B.
For the girls, three from the area are ranked in the top 10 in Class 1B. Garfield-Palouse (9-2) leads the pack at No. 1, receiving two first-place votes. Southeast 1B League Wheat Division mate Colton (9-1) is ranked No. 3, and Pomeroy comes in at No. 10.
In Class 2B, Colfax (10-2) is No. 7.
WRESTLING
Pullman takes down West Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds, who had a full lineup wrestle in a dual for the first time in more than 20 years, registered eight victories, including six by pin, to beat the Eagles 45-34 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Ivan Acosta (145), Gabriel Smith (160), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285) all won by fall for Pullman. Zephyrus Cook (182) earned an 11-5 decision and Aydin Peltier (120) won by forfeit.
“We are just trying to keep these kids healthy and participating in wrestling,” Greyhounds coach Marcus Crossler said. “The week shutdown really affected our stamina tonight. (It was a) great team win over a tough West Valley squad.”
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Harley Scott 2:22; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Brycen Palmer 2:49; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) by forfeit; 126 — Logan Pekins-Utecht (WV) p. Adrian Corrales 1:18; 132 — Gavin Lindor (WV) p. Austin Crossler 1:40; 138 — Kyler Warren (WV) maj. dec. Maxwell Cordova 13-0; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. Conner Kunz 1:44; 152 — Tyson Schroeder-Ramsey (WV) p. Will Focht 0:46; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Dylan Heuett 4:11; 170 — Andrew Royston (WV) p. Matthew Rembert 2:26; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) dec. Jayke Spinks-Vazquez 11-5; 195: Samuel Sears (P) p. Dylan Heid 2:25; 220 — Josh Moreau (WV) p. Holden Chandler 0:53; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Cody Ham 0:44.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU women’s games postponed
First it was the men. Now, the Washington State women’s basketball team has been hit with COVID-19.
This week’s Cougar games between Oregon State and Oregon, which originally were scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday at Beasley Coliseum, were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the WSU program. There were no make-up dates for the Pac-12 Conference games at press time.
This is the third time this season the Cougar program has had contests taken out because of the virus, but the first time its been within the program. Washington State’s Dec. 19 game at Cornell was canceled, and it instead played at Stony Brook the same day. The Jan. 9 game at Arizona State was postponed because of issues within the Sun Devils’ program.