Delaney Imler pitched a complete game and registered three hits from five at-bats to lead the Colfax Bulldogs to victory by a score of 13-9 in a nonleague softball season opener moved from Colfax to Clarkston due to field conditions.

The Bulldogs (1-0) racked up six runs in the fourth inning to assert themselves against the larger-division Bantams (2-2).

Colfax .....103 600 3—13 14 5

