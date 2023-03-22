Delaney Imler pitched a complete game and registered three hits from five at-bats to lead the Colfax Bulldogs to victory by a score of 13-9 in a nonleague softball season opener moved from Colfax to Clarkston due to field conditions.
The Bulldogs (1-0) racked up six runs in the fourth inning to assert themselves against the larger-division Bantams (2-2).
Colfax .....103 600 3—13 14 5
Clarkston 102 040 2— 9 8 11
D. Imler and NA; E. McManigle, M. Broemeling (5) and J. Miller. L—Broemeling.
Colfax hits — Imler 3, T. Swearingen 2 (2B), K. Akesson 2, K. Nelson 2, A. Swan 2, H. Hennigar, D. Becker, E. Jones.
Clarkston hits — B. Blaydes 2 (2B), L. Copeland 2, Broemeling 2, Miller, McManigle.
Grangeville 15, Pullman 10
The Greyhounds dropped their first game of the season, a nonleague matchup to the Grangeville Bulldogs on Tuesday that went into an extra inning.
Grangeville (2-0) owned a narrow 1-0 lead going into the fourth quarter before the bats started exploding for both squads.
Pullman (0-1) and the visitors put up a combined 24 runs in the final five innings. It was the Bulldogs that would come on top against the Greyhounds with the 15-10 decision.
Mattie Thacker, in addition to getting the win from the pitching circle for Grangeville, had a near-cycle: three hits that were comprised of a double, a triple and a home run. Four other batters for the Bulldogs had two hits. Caryss Barger had both of hers go for a double.
Pullman was led with three hits, including a double, from Kinsey Rees, who also absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds from the pitching circle. Ellie Ward also added two hits including a double.
Grangeville... 100 223 52—15 14 4
Pullman........ 000 504 1x—10 10 5
Mattie Thacker and Makenna York; Kinsey Rees and Taylor Cromie.
Grangeville hits — Thacker 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), Caryss Barger 2 (2 2B), York 2 (2B), Madalyn Green 2 (2B), Siena Wagner 2 (2B), Adri Anderson (2B), Abbie Frei, Kinzley Adams.
Pullman hits — Rees 3 (2B), Ellie Ward 2 (2B), Ella Ferry (2B), Suhailey Reyes, Cori Stewart, Cromie, Taylore Wolfe.
Moscow 2-7, Post Falls 0-9
The Bears and visiting Trojans split a non-league doubleheader on Tuesday.
Moscow (2-1) took the low-scoring Game 1, 2-0, as pitcher Kelly Stodick logged a complete game to blank Post Falls (1-3).
Kaci Kiblen in Game 1 accounted for three of the Bears’ six hits, two being doubles.
In the higher-scoring nightcap, Moscow had a 6-4 lead going into the fifth inning before Post Falls went off for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Bears would only score one more and took the 9-7 loss.
McCarroll earned the win for the Trojans, redeeming herself from her Game 1 loss. Moscow was led with two hits, including a double, apiece from Hannah Robertson and Addie Branen, respectively.
Eden Nye led Post Falls in Game 2 with three hits including a triple and a double.
GAME 1
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 6 1
Moscow 101 000 x—2 6 1
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Post Falls hits — Katie Berg 2, Zimmerman 2, Peyton Lozier, Zaylee Krizenesky.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 3 (2 2B), Highfill, Hannah Robertson, Stodick.
———
GAME 2
Post Falls 103 014 0—9 14 2
Moscow 310 200 1—7 7 2
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman; Amanda Pouchnik, Kelly Stodick (5) and Megan Highfill. L—Stodick.
Post Falls hits — Eden Nye 3 (3B, 2B), Katie Berg 2 (3B), Peyton Lozier 2 (2B), Zimmerman 2 (2B), Jaelei Davis, Summer Dan, McCarroll, Kaelynn Miller, Zaylee Krizenesky.
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson 2 (2B), Addie Branen 2 (2B), Sadie Newlan (3B), Highfill (2B), Stodick.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls 13, Moscow 7
The visiting Trojans beat the Bears 13-7 in what was supposed to be the first half of a nonleague baseball doubleheader. Game 2 was called in the second inning due to darkness.
Moscow (1-1) held a 4-1 lead over Post Falls (1-0) through the first three innings before the Trojans went off for an eight-run fourth.
Moscow was led at the plate with two hits apiece from Mike Kiblen and Connor Isakson. Wyatt Hartig added a double for the Bears, but also absorbed the loss for his team while pitching in relief. Isaac Ziegler earned the win for Post Falls, also pitching in relief.
The two teams hope to resume play in Game 2 sometime later this season.
GAME 1
Moscow ....022 003 0— 7 6 3
Post Falls ..100 813 x—13 14 0
Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (3), Connor Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; Lucas Smith, Danny Davoren (2), Isaac Ziegler (3), Caleb Jimerson (6), Jackson George (6) and Gabe Cooley. W—Ziegler; L—Hartig.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2, Isakson 2, Hartig (2B), Ethan McLaughlin.
Post Falls hits — Cooley 3 (3B), Smith 3, Jake Bustamante 2 (2B), Langan Naylor 2, Austin DeBoer 2, Jayden Butler (HR), Zielger (2B), George, Gabe Diamond, Tyler French.
Kendrick 10, Troy 6
KENDRICK — A big fifth inning helped propel Kendrick to victory against Troy in both teams’ Whitepine League season opener.
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0) benefited from a triple by Isaac Rigne and two hits apiece from Rigne, Tucker Ashmead, Dale Fletcher and Troy Patterson. Dominic Holden, Makhi Durrett, Joseph Bendel and Eli Stoner each recorded two base hits of their own for the Trojans (0-1).
Troy 011 103 0— 6 11 0
Kendrick 100 153 0—10 12 0
Dominic Holden, Makhi Durrett (5), Joseph Bendel (5) and Durrett, Holden (5); Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (5) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead; L—Bendel.
Troy hits — Holden 2 (2B), Durrett 2, Bendel 2, Eli Stoner 2, Kaiden Strunk (3B), Cole Hazeltine.
Kendrick hits — Isaac Rigne 2 (3B), Ashmead 2, Dale Fletcher 2, Troy Patterson 2, Jack Silflow, Fitzmorris (2B).
Gar-Pal at Potlatch canceled
A scheduled game between the Garfield-Palouse Vikings and the Potlatch Loggers was canceled on Tuesday due to the Loggers’ baseball field not being ready for play.
No makeup date has been scheduled.
Kellogg-Genesee game canceled
Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague game between Kellogg and Genesee was canceled for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, Gonzaga Prep 0
Vijay Lin made a 6-0, 6-0 blitz to victory in the No. 1 singles match to lead the Greyhound boys to a nonleague sweep against Gonzaga Prep in their opening team dual event of the season.
The most dramatic match of the day came at No. 4 singles, with Pullman’s Mir Park battling through a series of long and close games to pull out the win against the Bullpups’ Jack Bragg in a second-set tiebreak with a final scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Pullman coach Cody Wendt noted that this was the Greyhound boys’ 31st consecutive dual victory — a run that began in 2019.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Ryan Dougherty 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Luke Lemberg 6-2, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Jack Sodorff 6-0, 6-4; Mir Park, Pul, def. Jack Bragg 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Olli Boni/Jason Do 6-3, 6-3; Reed Newell/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Cian Dougherty/Spencer Bergstedt 6-1, 6-3; Benjamin Lee/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Ethan Hatzke/Dylan Lee 7-5, 6-2.
Pullman girls 6, Gonzaga Prep 1
SPOKANE — The Greyhound girls opened team dual play for the season on the road, handling nonleague foe Gonzaga Prep and avenging their only loss from last year in the process.
Pullman received particularly dominant victories at No. 1 singles from Gwyn Heim (6-0, 6-3), No. 2 singles from Rhoda Wang (6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles from Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (6-4, 6-0) and No. 3 doubles from Naomi Carter/Lydia Nelson (6-0, 6-1).
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-3; Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Kate Palelek 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Sydney Henneberg 6-2, 6-4; Carly Walton, GP, def. Rachel Lam 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Anikah Keinzle/Annie Camp 6-4, 6-0; Leila Brown/Lynlinn Qiao, Pul, def. Devyn Pirwitz/Sammy Smith 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Naomi Carter/Lydia Nelson def. Macarena Barreto/Abigail Stewart 6-0, 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Colfax leads area in Northeast 2B meet
The Colfax boys and girls each placed second out of nine teams at the Northeast 2B League meet that took place at Clarkston High School.
The Bulldog boys and girls each finished behind Davenport in the team standings. Colfax’s boys had 122 points and the girls tallied 124.83 points.
On the girls side, the Colfax 400 and 800 relays of Jaisha Gibb, Charlotte McCulloh, Adisyn Ring and Destiny Nelson won their events. The 400 relay came in at 55.07 seconds and the 800 relay in 1:58.48. Nelson also won the long jump (14 feet, 9 inches).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 128; 2. Colfax 122; 3. Clarkston 99; 4. Asotin 88.5; 5. Liberty 51; 6. Pomeroy 43.5; 7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43; 8. Walla Walla Valley 34; 9. Dayton-Waitsburg 9.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.53; 2. Christian Howell, Clk, 11.62; 3. Luke Siler, Clk, 11.68.
200 — 1. Zachary Cooper, Col, 24.01; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 24.11; 3. Christian Howell, Clk, 24.24.
400 — 1. Lucas Paul, Lib, 54.40; 2. Jaxon Wick, Col, 56.08; 3. Trevor Lenocker, Dav, 56.61.
800 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 2:11.82; 2. Luke Siler, Clk, 2:12.18; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 2:12.94.
1,600 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 5:00.12; 2. Mitchell Hanegan, Lib, 5:01.50; 3. Jesse Raugust, Dav, 5:13.66.
3,200 — 1. Mitchell Hanegan, Lib, 10:53.82; 2. Jesse Raugust, Dav, 11:20.59; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 11:31.21.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 16.89; 2. Zachary Cooper, Col, 18.77; 3. Colton Kneale, Col, 19.01.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 42.90; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 43.71; 3. Colton Kneale, Col, 47.13.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston (Bo Siler, Ryken Craber, Luke Siler, Christian Howell) 45.45; 2. Davenport 47.70; 3. Colfax 48.63.
800 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Zack Bruce, David Corriell, Cash Colbert) 1:45.51; 2. Colfax 1:47.21.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Brenick Soliday, Jaeger Jacobsen, Evan Gunning) 3:46.35; 2. Liberty 3:55.95; 3. Colfax 4:01.79.
Shot put — 1. Alex Binks, Col, 38-2; 2. Wyatt Telecky, Dav, 38-1.5; 3. Drew Van Tine, Col, 35-10.
Discus — 1. Sage Lone Bear, Clk, 136-6; 2. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 133-9; 3. Justin Jacoby, Dav, 116-11.
Javelin — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 143-11; 2. Cash Colbert, Dav, 115-10; 3. Colten Kroll, Lib, 109-08.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 6-2; T2. Mason Ring, Col, 5-6; T2. Vaughn Walter, D-W, 5-6; T2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 13-6; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pom, 11-6; T3. Zachary Cooper, Col, 11-0; T3. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 11-0; T3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 11-0; T3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 19-6; 2. Tennessee Rainwater, Dav, 19-4; 3. Travis Lyford, WWV, 18-5.
Triple jump — 1. Tennessee Rainwater, Dav, 42-0; 2. Mark Watson, Lib, 38-7; 3. Brayden McNeilly, Col, 38-1.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 185.5; 2. Colfax 124.83; 3. Clarkston 87.5; 4. Liberty 75; 5. Pomeroy 58.33; 6. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36; 7. Asotin 30.5; 8. Dayton-Waitsburg 21.33; 9. Walla Walla Valley 11.
100 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.81; 2. Charlotte McCulloh, Col, 14.07; 3. Carly Browen, Aso, 14.61.
200 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clk, 29.01; 2. Emma Taylor, Clk, 30..52; 3. Evie Anthony, WWV, 31.70.
400 — 1. Naomi Rainwater, Dav, 1:08.73; 2. Adisyn Ring, Col, 1:08.96; 3. Claire Wellsandt, LRS, 1:09.74.
800 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clk, 2:43.05; 2. Angelina Widman, Lib, 2:44.46; 3. Kinley Fish, Lib, 3:03.52.
1,600 — 1. Josie Wynecoop, Dav, 5:58.49; 2. Mikoto Grimm, Clk, 6:02.86; 3. Adalynn Penwell, Col, 6:55.65.
3,200 — 1. Angelina Widman, Lib, 13:41.16; 2. Gabriella Rabaiotti, Col, 16:02.64; 3. Danika Larson, WWV, 16:32.75.
100 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 18.73; 2. Destiny Nelson, Col, 18.91; 3. Emma Taylor, Clk, 18.96.
300 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 49.92; 2. Jaisha Gibb, Col, 56.71; 3. Claire Wellsandt, LRS, 58.25.
400 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Charlotte McCulloh, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson) 55.07; 2. Asotin 58.90; 3. Walla Walla Valley 1:01.22.
800 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Adisyn Ring, Charlotte McCulloh, Destiny Nelson) 1:58.48; 2. Davenport 2:00.63; 3. Walla Walla Valley 2:09.03.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Naomi Rainwater, Emalie Jacoby, Josie Wynecoop, Glenna Soliday) 4:49.23; 2. Clarkston 4:52.76; 3. Davenport 5:35.91.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-5; 2. Hannah Appleford, Aso, 27-9; 3. Myra Miller, LRS, 27-3.
Discus — 1. Myra Miller, LRS, 103-9; 2. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 103-0; 3. Cianna Gibb, Col, 77-1.
Javelin — 1. Carly Browne, Aso, 89-5; 2. Jensyn Jacobsen, Dav, 83-3; 3. Zoe Omlin, Lib, 74-0.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clk, 5-1; T2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 4-0; 3. Kaitlyn Kiser, Dav, 4-0.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 8-0; 2. Paige Claassen, Col, 7-6; 3. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Destiny Nelson, Col, 14-9; 2. Emalie Jacoby, Dav, 13-11.5; 3. Bethany Zimmerman, Pom, 13-3.5.
Triple jump — 1. Gwen Olson, Lib, 28-2.5; 2. Zoe Omlin, Lib, 28-0; 3. Danika Cox, LRS, 26-3.5.