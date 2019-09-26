The Chicago Bulls signed former Idaho guard Perrion Callandret (2013-18) on Tuesday, according to a report from Yahoo NBA reporter Keith Smith.
The contract details are still to be announced.
Callandret, who averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and three assists per game in 2017-18, will begin training camp with the Bulls on Oct. 1.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard was a key component in Idaho’s “Senior Six” team of 2017-18, but suffered an injury on Feb. 22 to end his career. It was Callandret’s second consecutive season ended early by an injury.
Callandret, an explosive, defensive-minded player, attended Bothell High School in Washington with current Bulls standout Zach LaVine, who, according to a Spokesman-Review article, implored Chicago to give his close friend a shot with the organization in the summer league.
He averaged eight minutes per game in the summer league. On July 5, he recorded four points, two rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes. The next day, he logged two assists, a board and a steal in three minutes.
PRO FOOTBALL
Kaden Elliss to miss 2019-20 season
Former Idaho standout and New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss will miss the rest of his rookie season after sustaining a knee injury, according to New Orleans Advocate reporter Amie Just.
Just reported Wednesday that Elliss, a seventh-round pick, will have surgery for an injury suffered during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Seattle, on a punt-coverage play.
Elliss, who appeared amply and often started in the preseason at middle and outside linebacker, played on three of four special-teams units in three regular-season games. He made his first-career tackle Sept. 15 against the Rams, a touchdown-saving stop on a punt return.
He is the Saints’ reigning “Scout Team Player of the Week.”
Elliss was the only Big Sky player to be drafted this season. He was a first-team all-leaguer as a senior who registered 47 career tackles for loss, the No. 5 mark in Idaho history. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt linebacker.
He’s the fifth New Orleans linebacker to be placed on the injured reserve since training camp began.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bears top Trojans
The 4A Moscow Bears rattled off three straight-set wins to down 5A foe Post Falls in four sets and improve to 9-5 overall, winning by scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday at home.
Moscow was boosted by setter Peyton Claus, who “did a great job distributing the ball to her hitters, mixing it up,” coach Toni Claus said. Peyton Claus finished with 32 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Morgan Claus had a team-high 10 kills and added seven digs, Caily Wilson contributed eight kills and 10 digs and Ellie Randall chipped in 14 digs.
The Bears used an all-around defensive effort to prevail despite a relative size disadvantage, Toni Claus said.