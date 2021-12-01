NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Colfax outscored Lakeside by 30 points in the first half Tuesday and rolled to a season-opening 68-37 nonleague girls’ basketball victory.
Colfax’s leaders Asher Cai (23 points) and Brynn McGaughy (19) combined for 42 points — more than the entire Lakeside roster. The Eagles were led by Sophia Stadler with 17 points.
“It was a great first win for us to get our feet under us, ‘cause we’re all new,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “We just look forward to getting better on the defensive end. It was a good first game.”
Next up, Colfax hosts Pullman at 6 p.m. Thursday.
COLFAX (1-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Jaisha Gibb 2 1-2 6, Hailey Demler 4 1-2 11, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 8 3-3 23, Brynn McGaughy 9 1-3 19. Totals 27 6-10 68.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS (0-1)
Sophia Stadler 7 0-0 17, Jayne Mahowald 0 0-0 0, Macy Cummings 3 0-0 6, Ayanna Tobeck 3 2-2 8, Bailey Holcors 0 1-2 1, Chloe Allred 1 0-0 2, Avery Haff 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 3-4 37.
Colfax 19 29 16 4—68
Lakeside 8 10 4 15—37
3-point goals — Gibb, Baerlocher, Cai 4, Demler 2, Stadler 3.
JV — Colfax 43, Lakeside 25.
Troy 49, Logos 21
TROY — The Trojans used solid defense to win their first Whitepine League Division I game of the season, beating the Knights.
Dericka Morgan led Troy (3-3, 1-2) with 15 points. Isabelle Raasch had six steals. Alura Hawley and Morgan Blazzard each had five rebounds.
“(We) brought a lot of pressure,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “Four straight quarters of defensive basketball.”
Logos (1-2, 0-2) was led by Ameera Wilson’s seven points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-2, 0-2)
Cora Johnson 0 3-6 3, Ameera Wilson 3 1-6 7, Eve Rench 1 1-2 3, Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Sydney Miller 1 3-6 5, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0 , Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, S. Holloway 0 1-2 1.
TROY (3-3, 1-2)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 2 1-2 5, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 1-2 4, Morgan Blazzard 3 2-2 8, Dericka Morgan 7 0-0 15, Betty McKenzie 4 0-0 8, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 3 1-1 7, Whitney Foster 1 0-2 2.
Logos 3 7 5 6 — 21
Troy 8 12 16 13 — 49
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Morgan.
JV — Logos def. Troy
Freeman 53, Pullman 40
ROCKFORD, Wash. — The Greyhounds got out of the blocks slowly and lost their season opener in a nonleague game against the Scotties.
Pullman (0-1) matched Freeman in the second half, but a 25-12 first half for the Scotties was too much to overcome.
Elise McDougle finished with 22 points for the Greyhounds.
Jaycee Goldsmith scored 20 points and Taylor Denenny hit two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Freeman (1-0)
PULLMAN (0-1)
Elise McDougle 10 2-3 22, Audrey Pitzer 2 0-0 4, Lacie Sines 1 2-2 3, Chai Powaukee 1 3-4 5, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 1 0-1 3, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-10 40.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD (1-0)
Peyton Campbell 0 0-0 0, Sydney McLean 1 0-2 3, Stephanie Chadduck 0 0-0 0, Taylor Denenny 5 0-0 12, Drew Crowley 2 1-2 3, Sianna Gilbert 3 0-0 6, Maddy Phillips 0 1-2 1, Jaycee Goldsmith 9 2-5 20, Sophie Curnow 1 0-0 2, Kate Schneider 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-11 53.
Pullman 7 5 13 15 — 40
Freeman 13 12 15 13 — 53
3-point goals — Singh, Denenny 2, McLean 1.
Potlatch 60, Genesee 25
POTLATCH — The Loggers held the Bulldogs to single digits in every quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Jordan Reynolds notched a double-double for the Loggers (2-1, 2-1) with 14 points and 11 boards.
“She came out of her shell tonight,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “She works really hard on both ends of the floor.”
Brooklyn Mitchell also grabbed 14 points for Potlatch and Emma Chambers added 10.
Isabelle Monk paced Genesee (1-2, 0-1) with 16.
GENESEE (1-2, 0-1)
Monica Seubert 1 0-2 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Monk 6 2-2 16 , Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 0-0 4, Malia Jensen 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-4 25.
POTLATCH (2-1 2-1)
Emma Chambers 5 0-0 10, Tayva McKinney 5 0-0 10, Jaylee Fry 5 0-4 10, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 7 0-0 14, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 7 0-0 14. Totals 30 0-4 60.
Genesee 6 8 4 7—25
Potlatch 18 14 12 16—60
3-point goals — Monk 2.
Deary 43, Timberline 9
WEIPPE —The Mustangs held the Spartans to under double digits in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Araya Wood led the Mustangs (2-1, 1-0) with 17 points. Kenadie Kirk added 10.
Carlie Harrell led Timberline of Weippe (1-3, 0-1) with four points.
Deary plays Orofino on Thursday.
DEARY (2-1, 1-0)
Madelyn Proctor2 1-2 7, Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 5 0-0 10, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 8 1-4 17, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 1-2 1, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 4-10 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-3, 0-1)
Morgan Soester 1 1-2 3, Natalie Amarillas 1 0-4 2, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 2 0-6 4, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 0-10 9.
Deary 12 18 8 5—43
Timberline 0 0 5 4—9
3-point goals — Proctor 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 69, Freeman 46
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Grayson Hunt finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a nonleague season-opening win for the Greyhounds against the Scotties.
Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee each scored 14 points for Pullman (1-0).
The Greyhounds take the floor again Thursday at Colfax.
PULLMAN (1-0)
Grayson Hunt 8 1-3 17, Payton Rogers 2 0-1 5, Tanner Barbour 3 0-1 7, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 3 2-4 8, Jaedyn Brown 5 1-2 14, Champ Powaukee 6 1-1 14, Tyler El bracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-12 69.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD (0-1)
B. Phelps 4 3-5 12, J. Schneider 0 0-0 0, R. Delcour 0 0-0 0, C. Clark 1 0-0 2, R. Russell 1 1-2 3, Q. Goldsmith 6 3-4 18, H. Oyler 0 0-0 0, R. Hatcher 0 0-0 0, G. Schalhauser 2 0-0 4, T. Wolls 2 2-4 7. Totals 16 9-15 46.
Pullman 15 18 22 14 — 69
Freeman 10 11 14 11 — 46
3-point goals — Brown 3, Rodgers, Barbour, Powaukee, Goldsmith 3, Phelps, Wolls.
Genesee 43, Highland 31
GENESEE — Jackson Zenner was one rebound shy of a double double in a season-opening nonleague win for the Bulldogs against the Huskies.
Zenner finished the game with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jack Johnson led Genesee (1-0) with 14 points.
“We had some jitters to start,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “For a team that lost so many seniors and losing Cy (Wareham), I liked what I saw overall.”
Highland (0-1) was led by Ty Hambly who finished with 27 points. Hambly was 9-for-19 from the field while the rest of the team was 1-for-19.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-1)
Ty Hambly 9 6-7 27, Gage Crow 0 0-1 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-1 0, Ty Goeckner 0 1-7 1, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-0 3, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-16 31.
GENESEE (1-0)
Teak Wareham 0 0-1 0, Cameron Meyer 3 1-1 8, Jackson Zenner 4 2-3 11, Ezekial Adams 0 0-1 0, Derek Zenner 3 0-0 7, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 7 0-0 14, Derek Burt 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 4-7 43.
Highland 4 11 7 9 — 31
Genesee 10 11 12 10 — 43
3-point goals — Hambly 3, Gion, Meyer, J. Zenner, D. Zenner.
Colfax 67, Lakeside 61
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — John Lustig poured in 47 points to carry the Bulldogs to a season-opening nonleague win against the Eagles.
Lustig was efficient from everywhere on the court, going 16-of-25 from the field, a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and tallying seven 3-pointers.
“He came out hot and litereally just stayed that way,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “John’s a kid that’s been around ... he’s the tone that kind of carried us tonight.”
The Bulldogs built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and were able to hang on the rest of the way.
Colfax next hosts Pullman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
COLFAX (1-0)
Damian Demler 1 2-5 4, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 2-2 8, John Lustig 16 8-8 47, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-2 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-1 6 , JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-18 67.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS (0-1)
Margin 0 0-0 0, Darnold 0 0-0 0, Splitchal 2 0-0 5, Kreuch 7 0-0 15, Tobeck 1 0-0 2, Field 4 1-1 9, Duer 0 0-0 0, Hunsaker 6 0-0 12, Mikkelson 6 2-6 18. Totals 25 3-7 61.
Colfax 22 11 14 20—67
Lakeside 15 7 21 18—61
3-point goals — J. Lustig 7, Splitchal 1, Kreuch 1, Hunsaker 2, Mikkelson 4.
JV — Colfax won.
Potlatch 34, Deary 27
DEARY — The Loggers scored all seven points in overtime in opening their season with a nonleague win against the Mustangs.
“Both teams really struggled shooting the ball,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “I thought we did well defensively.”
Jaxon Vowels led the Loggers (1-0) with 14 points.
Lincoln Procter had a team high eight points for Deary (0-1).
POTLATCH (1-0)
Dominic Brown 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Vowels 6 1-1 14, Tyler Howard 4 1-4 9, Patrick McManus 0 4-10 4, Logan Amos 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 7-17 34.
DEARY (0-1)
Kalab Rickerd 0 0-2 0, Blaine Clark 3 0-0 7, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6, Lincoln Proctor 2 4-7 8, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, TJ Byer Lakye Taylor 2 2-3 6. Totals 10 6-12 27.
Potlatch 10 7 5 5 7 — 34
Deary 6 10 4 7 0 — 27
3-point goals — Vowels, Clark.
JV — Potlatch 48, Deary 23
Pullman Christian 67, Spokane Athletic Coop 44
SPOKANE — Shane Shaffer wrecked the paint with a 23-point, 21-rebound double-double to power Pullman Christian past Spokane Athletic Coop in a nonleague game.
Kyle Gleason had nine points and 18 assists for the Eagles (3-0).
SAC received 26 of its 44 points from James Severn.
“Still early in the season and we’re just trying to find our rhythm,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said.
The Eagles next play at 7 p.m. Thursday in a home game against Spokane Classical.
Pullman Chr. 17 15 20 15—67
Spokane Ath. 5 11 11 17—44
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-0)
Kyle Gleason 4 1-2 9, Shane Shaffer 10 2-5 23, Brock Weller 2 0-0 4, Liam Fitzgerald 4 0-0 9, Ethan Coldiron 7 2-4 16, Brayden Olson 1 1-2 3, Justin McClure 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 6-12 67.
SPOKANE ATHLETIC COOP
James Severn 10 2-2 26, Benjamin Bruggeman 1 1-2 3, Tristen Emmans 5 0-0 10, Westin Madden 1 0-0 3, Lane Blunt 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-4 44.
3-point goals — Shaffer, McClure, Fitzgerald, Madden, Severn 4.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Five WSU players named All-Region
KANSAS CITY — A program-record five players earned All-Region honors for the Washington State women’s soccer team, it was recently announced.
Elyse Bennett, Nadia Cooper and Mykiaa Minniss each were named to the first team, and Sydney Pulver and Sydney Studer were voted onto the second team. The five honorees tied with UCLA for most Pac-12 players on the team. The three first-team honorees were the most in program history.
Bennett posted 10 goals and four assists this season, Cooper finished 10-1-3 with seven solo shutouts and had a 0.617 goals-against average, and Minniss led a defense that had 13 shutouts this season in adding an assist on offense. All three were first-team All-Pac-12, and Cooper was the conference’s freshman of the year and goaltender of the year.