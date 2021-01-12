MOSCOW — Will Casebolt converted 8 of 11 shots from long range and scored a career-high 42 points Monday night as Logos downed Timberline 74-56 in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.
Casebolt, a junior guard, went 14-for-16 from the foul line for the Knights (5-3), who took control by winning the third quarter 17-7.
“It really came down to defense in the third,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “It really gave us that cushion that took us through the end of the game.”
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 21 points for the Knights and Jasper Whitling added seven.
Rylan Larson led Timberline with 22.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Rylan Larson 6 10-13 22, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Ryder Cram 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 3 1-2 7, Chase Hunter 2 2-4 8, Logan Hunter 3 1-2 9, Devon Wentland 0 2-2 2, Jaron Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-23 56.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-3)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 7-9 21, Kenny Kline 0 2-3 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-4 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 10 14-16 42, Jasper Whitling 2 3-3 7, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 28-35 74.
Timberline 9 15 7 22—56
Logos 13 16 17 25—74
3-point goals — C. Hunter 2, L. Hunter 2, Casebolt 8.
JV — Logos def. Timberline.
WEEKEND RESULTS
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Stanford 75, Washington St. 60
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Washington State played right with Stanford for the majority of Saturday’s game, but the Cardinal and star senior forward Oscar da Silva (27 points, 13 rebounds) used their edge in length, and outscored the rallying Cougars 19-5 in the last eight minutes to take control of a Pac-12 game.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-2, 2-2)
Jakimovski 7-13 0-0 19, Abogidi 3-9 0-0 9, Jackson 0-2 0-1 0, Bonton 7-13 1-2 18, N.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Bamba 0-6 1-2 1, Miller 3-5 5-6 11, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Kunc 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-11 60.
STANFORD (8-3, 4-1)
Delaire 4-14 2-2 10, Jones 3-7 0-0 7, Z.Williams 5-10 6-8 16, da Silva 10-19 6-9 27, O’Connell 3-5 0-0 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Angel 0-0 2-2 2, Taitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 16-21 75.
Halftime: Stanford, 41-30. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 11-24 (Jakimovski 5-9, Bonton 3-4, Abogidi 3-6, Bamba 0-1, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1, Kunc 0-1, Miller 0-1, N.Williams 0-1), Stanford 3-17 (O’Connell 1-3, da Silva 1-3, Jones 1-4, Z.Williams 0-3, Delaire 0-4). Rebounds: Washington St. 28 (Miller 8), Stanford 32 (da Silva 13). Assists: Washington St. 12 (Bonton 7), Stanford 10 (Jones 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 19, Stanford 15.
Southern Utah 83, Idaho 67
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah won its ninth straight game, turning back a late rally and a good shooting night from winless Idaho to emerge with a Big Sky victory on Saturday.
IDAHO (0-9, 0-6)
Blakney 4-6 0-0 8, Christmas 2-8 0-0 4, Quinnett 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Thacker 5-11 6-6 16, Kilgore 5-8 0-0 10, Thiombane 2-3 4-4 8, Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 11-12 67.
S. UTAH (9-1, 4-0)
Madunic 2-4 1-2 5, Butler 4-7 2-3 11, Jones 9-17 6-6 30, Knight 7-11 3-3 17, Marin 2-4 2-2 7, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Fausett 2-7 5-6 11, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-55 21-26 83.
Halftime: S. Utah, 43-33. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 2-14 (Robinson 2-4, Kilgore 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Christmas 0-3, Thacker 0-3), S. Utah 10-26 (Jones 6-11, Fausett 2-4, Marin 1-1, Butler 1-3, Madunic 0-1, Knight 0-2, Moody 0-2, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out: Blakney, Thacker. Rebounds: Idaho 19 (Thacker, Thiombane 4), S. Utah 23 (Butler, Fausett 5). Assists: Idaho 14 (Christmas 6), S. Utah 12 (Marin 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 23, S. Utah 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho 77, Southern Utah 61
Four Vandals scored in double figures as Big Sky favorite Idaho shot out to a significant early lead and maintained it to handle Southern Utah in a conference game on Saturday at Memorial Gym.
SOUTHERN UTAH (3-4, 0-2)
Eaton 4-13 7-8 15, Graves 6-11 0-0 12, Frandsen 2-4 0-0 4, Daugherty 1-9 0-0 3, Satini 1-2 0-0 2, Ballena 3-9 1-2 8, Barrington 4-5 0-0 8, Johnston 2-2 0-0 5, Thornberry 1-4 0-0 2, Tonnier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 8-10 61.
IDAHO (6-4, 5-1)
Marxen 4-10 7-8 17, Bea 6-10 2-2 15, Alexander 3-8 1-2 9, Gandy 3-8 0-0 8, Kirby 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 4-7 2-2 10, Harrington 3-10 2-2 10, Pulliam 1-1 0-0 3, Atchley 0-4 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 16-18 77.
Southern Utah 13 11 19 18—61
Idaho 18 19 18 22—77
3-point goals — Southern Utah 3-17 (Johnston 1-1, Daugherty 1-4, Ballena 1-4, Frandsen 0-1, Thornberry 0-1, Graves 0-2, Eaton 0-4), Idaho 11-32 (Marxen 2-5, Harrington 2-5, Alexander 2-6, Gandy 2-6, Pulliam 1-1, Bea 1-3, Christopher 1-3, King 0-1, Atchley 0-2). Rebounds — Southern Utah 35 (Frandsen, Barrington 6), Idaho 39 (Christopher 7). Assists — Southern Utah 8 (Eaton, Daugherty 2), Idaho 14 (Marxen 5). Total fouls —Southern Utah 19, Idaho 12.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai 77, Genesee 51
GENESEE — Visiting Lapwai remained the team to beat at the Class 1A Division I level, sprinting past Genesee on Saturday in a Whitepine League game that doubled as a rematch of a semifinal at last year’s state tournament.
The Wildcats (12-0, 7-0) used a big run early in the second to build a sizable lead.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-2) were led by three double-figure scorers in senior post Claira Osborne (15 points), senior guard Bailey Leseman (11) and sophomore guard Isabelle Monk (10 points, nine rebounds). Makenzie Stout had five steals in the turnover-heavy game.
“I wasn’t unhappy; I thought we played hard. ... We just had to answer their runs and create some of our own,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We were doing that during that (early) stretch, then they got away from us. It came down to us turning it over and giving them too many opportunities.”
Genesee now sits in third place in the WPL behind Lapwai, the defending state champion, and Prairie — last year’s runner-up.
LAPWAI (12-0, 7-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 1-5 8, Glory Sobotta 3 2-3 9, Alexis Herrera 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-0 7, Lauren Gould 10 2-2 23, Kahlees Young 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Jordan Shawl 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 5-10 77.
GENESEE (8-2, 5-2)
Taylor Mayer 1 4-4 7, Bailey Leseman 1 9-12 11, Lucie Ranisate 0 2-5 2, Makenzie Stout 2 2-4 6, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 6 3-6 15, Isabelle Monk 3 2-2 10, LaShonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 22-33 51.
Lapwai 17 27 13 17—77
Genesee 14 16 5 16—51
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Gl. Sobotta, Oatman, Gould, Young, Monk 2, Mayer.
Kamiah 40, Logos 34
MOSCOW — Kamiah asserted itself in the middle quarters and held off a late rally by Logos of Moscow for a Whitepine League victory.
The Knights (4-8, 2-7) fought back from a double-digit deficit to draw within one possession with around three minutes to go.
Lucia Wilson led Logos with 11 points.
KAMIAH (6-7, 4-4)
Logan Landmark 1 1-1 3, Zayda Loewen 2 0-2 4, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 3-3 3, Laney Landmark 1 6-7 8, Mariah Porter 2 1-1 5, Ashlyn Schoening 4 4-6 11, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-20 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-8, 2-7)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 5 1-1 11, Emilia Meyer 3 3-5 9, Kirstin Wambeke 4 1-1 10, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, S. Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-7 34.
Kamiah 6 15 9 10—40
Logos 7 3 7 17—34
3-point goals — Skinner, Wambeke.
Prairie 67, Troy 16
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood held Troy to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League win.
TROY (3-9, 1-7)
Katie Gray 1 0-1 2, Halee Bohman 0 2-5 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 1-2 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 5, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-8 16.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-1, 7-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-3 7, Kristin Wemhoff 4 0-2 8, Madison Shears 5 1-2 13, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 2-4 8, Tara Schlader 4 0-0 8, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 8, Jade Prigge 1 0-0 2, Hope Schwartz 5 0-0 11, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-11 67.
Troy 2 5 2 7—16
Prairie 18 19 17 13—67
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Shears 2, Schwartz.
Two games postponed
The Troy at Prairie boys’ game was postponed to Jan. 26 and the girls’ contest between Potlatch and Clearwater Valley in Kooskia was pushed to Feb. 1 because of coronavirus issues.