POTLATCH — Emma Chambers hit four free throws in the final two minutes as the Potlatch girls basketball team turned back Garfield-Palouse 49-43 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
The Loggers (6-4) held a six-point lead after the first quarter and a nine-point advantage at halftime, but the Vikings (6-2) scrapped back to make it four in the closing minutes of regulation.
Garfield-Palouse, however, was forced to foul, and Chambers, who tallied eight points, seven assists and five steals, made the late free throws to help Potlatch hang on.
“It was good to be back playing and I’m super proud of the way they played,” Loggers coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Everyone left everything on the court.”
Tayva McKinney paced Potlatch with 17 points and five steals. Jordan Reynolds finished with 10 points and five blocks.
Kenzi Pedersen led the Vikings with 21 points and Madi Cloninger chipped in 15.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-2)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 5 0-0 15, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 1 0-2 2, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 6 8-12 21, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 43.
POTLATCH (6-4)
Emma Chambers 1 6-8 8, Tayva McKinney 7 3-8 17, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 8, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-4 6, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 2-2 10, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-24 49.
Garfield-Palouse 7 7 12 17—43
Potlatch 13 10 12 14—49
3-point goals — Cloninger 5, Blomgren, Pedersen.
Lewiston-Moscow games at UI on Monday
The girls and boys basketball games between Lewiston and Moscow will take place Monday at the University of Idaho’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Game times are 6 p.m. for girls and 8 p.m. for boys.
Tickets are available online at govandals.com.
BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman rolls past Cheney
The Pullman boys swimming team won all 11 events and had competitors place in the top two in nine events to beat Cheney 127-41 in a meet late Tuesday.
William Miller qualified for state in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Jake McCoy also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke.
McCoy, a freshman, was sidelined with a knee injury for a month and coach Amy Ripley was happy to have him out there and complimented his positive attitude and determination.
In the 500 freestyle, Adam Carter finished more than 41 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Felix Gomez, Adam Carter, William Miller) 1:43.86.
200 freestyle — 1. Gomez 1:57.17.
200 IM — 1. Troy Reed 2:22.44.
50 free — 1. Miller 22.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Carter Frichette 1:09.03.
100 free — 1. Miller 48.70.
500 free — 1. Carter 5:42.93.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Zaine Pumphrey, Miller, Frichette, Gomez) 1:38.02.
100 backstroke — 1. Jake McCoy 55.30.
100 breaststroke — 1. Frichette 1:15.06.
400 free relay — 1. Teo Uberuaga, Pumphrey, Carter, Frichette 3:43.48.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho picked in middle of Big Sky pack
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho indoor track and field teams recently were picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big Sky Conference, according to the coaches’ preseason polls.
The Vandal men were selected to finish fourth, and the women’s were picked to place fifth.
Northern Arizona was picked to win the men’s and women’s titles, receiving all 11 first-place votes in each poll.
The teams next will compete in the Cougar Classic from Jan. 14-15 at The Podium in Spokane.
MEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2. Montana State 103; 3. Weber State 88; 4. Idaho 82; 5. Idaho State 69; 6. Eastern Washington 65; 7. Montana 58; 8. Southern Utah 53; 9. Sacramento State 49; 10. Northern Colorado 22; 11. Portland State 16.
WOMEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2. Weber State 100; 3. Sacramento State 86; 4. Montana State 84; 5. Idaho 77; 6. Idaho State 74; 7. Southern Utah 62; 8. Montana 49; 9. Eastern Washington 37; 10. Northern Colorado 23; 11. Portland State 13.