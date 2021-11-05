SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax handled Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Wasthucna/Kahlotus 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 in a Washington Class 2B prep volleyball district final.
The Bulldogs (23-2) benefited from 24 assists, seven digs and two aces courtesy of Justice Brown, along with 13 kills, four blocks and five digs from Asher Cai. Theresa Stolle added nine kills, eight aces and three blocks, and Brynn McGaughy had six blocks and three kills.
“We played really well,” Colfax coach Brynn McGaughy said. “Strong, together, and aggressively — it just went well. Everything you’d want.”
Colfax begins state tournament tournament play on Thursday of next week at the Yakima SunDome.
Hounds best Bantams
CLARKSTON — In a regular-season finale for both teams, the Bantams flirted with an upset of the 2A Greater Spokane League top-dog Greyhounds, but Pullman came through in five sets.
The final scoreline read 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11.
“Pullman is a really good, consistent team,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “I thought we battled with them. We just made some unforced errors in some of those close sets that swayed in Pullman’s favor.”
The Hounds begin district tournament play next week.
Vikings sunk by Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse suffered a 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 defeat at the hands of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Washington Class 1B district tournament action.
The Vikings will return to action in loser-out play.
Several named to Class 4A IEL team
A handful of members of the Moscow volleyball team earned recognition as the Inland Empire League recently released its all-league team.
Morgan Claus was named co-MVP and Toni Claus was named coach of the year. Sam Unger, Grace Allen and Maecie Robbins all earned spots on the first team.
First team — Tori Pelkey, Sandpoint; Emma Brown, Sandpoint; Kenna Simon, Lakeland; Sam Unger, Moscow; Grace Allen, Moscow; Maecie Robbins, Moscow.
Co-MVP — Addie Kiefer, Lakeland; Morgan Claus, Moscow.
Defensive player of the year — Ellie Carlson, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Toni Claus, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Landree Simon, Lakeland.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman 28, East Valley Yakima 6
A resounding regional crossover victory against East Valley Yakima of the Central Washington Athletic Conference ended Pullman’s season on a high note.
Pullman (4-6) led 28-0 before East Valley finally got on the board in the fourth quarter.
The Hounds got on top right out of the gate with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown from Terran Page and never let their rivals close. Page would run for another touchdown, as would Henry Preece, and Champ Powaukee had a mammoth 91-yard reception from Riley Pettitt for the team’s last score of the night. Jaxon Patrick went 4-for-4 on PAT kicks.
Pullman did not qualify for the playoffs, making this contest its season finale.
“I thought our defense played extremely well,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We held East Valley to 19 yards rushing, which was a huge key. ... Just finishing the season on a win is obviously good for those younger guys that are coming back, and also to send off those seniors on a high note.”
EVY 0 0 0 6—6
Pullman 14 0 14 0—28
Pullman — Terran Page 95 kickoff return (Jaxon Patrick kick)
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Page 5 run (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 91 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick)
East Valley — Teghan Moser 48 pass from Garin Gurtler (kick failed)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in three
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each had nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 to Montana State in a Big Sky match at Shroyer Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 17 assists, and senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 10 digs for the Vandals (5-17, 2-11).
Kira Thomsen had 12 kills to lead the Bobcats (12-12, 8-5). Allie Lynch tallied 20 assists and Audrey Hofer had 19. Courtney Weatherby finished with 12 digs and Hannah Scott added 10.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Montana.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 108, Yellowstone Christian 68
Freshman guard Yusef Salih came off the bench to score 27 points as the Vandals finished exhibition play with a 40-point rout of the Centurions at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Junior guard Trevante Anderson added 14 points and eight assists, and Salih was 10-for-13 from the field and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers for Idaho, which took a 14-0 lead at the start. The Vandals were up by 26 with five minutes left before halftime and went into the locker room up 57-24.
The Vandals will play their season opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Long Beach State.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU announces schedule
Washington State’s baseball team announced its 50-game schedule for the spring, opening with an 11-game trip to the west and south.
The Cougars, who finished 26-23 in the spring for their first winning season since 2015, will open with a four-game set Feb. 18-21 at Hawaii. WSU then will play four games Feb. 24-26 against Long Island in Peoria, Ariz., at the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners. A four-game swing through Texas follows, with three of those games at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
WSU then opens its Pac-12 and home schedule March 11-13 against Oregon State. The season concludes with a three-game home set May 19-21 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 tournament takes place May 25-29 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Some game times are yet to be determined.
2022 SCHEDULE
Feb. 18 — at Hawaii; 19 — at Hawaii; 20 — at Hawaii; 21 — at Hawaii; 24 — Long Island@; 25 — Long Island (2)@; 26 — Long Island@; March 2 — at Tarleton State; 4 — Texas A&M#, 5 p.m.; 5 — Wichita State#, 10 a.m.; 6 — Iowa#, 10 a.m.; 11 — Oregon State*, 3:05 p.m.; 12 — Oregon State*, 2:05 p.m.; 13 — Oregon State*, 1:05 p.m.; 18 — at Washington*; 19 — at Washington*; 20 — at Washington*; 23 — at Santa Clara; 25 — at Stanford*; 26 — at Stanford*; 27 — at Stanford*; April 1 — Utah*, 3:05 p.m.; 2 — Utah*, 2:05 p.m.; 3 — Utah*, 1:05 p.m.; 5 — at Gonzaga; 8 — at Arizona*, 9 — at Arizona*; 10 — at Arizona*; 14 — California*, 3:05 p.m.; 15 — California*, 2:05 p.m.; 16 — California*, 1:05 p.m.; 20 — at Seattle; 22 — at Oregon*; 23 — at Oregon*; 24 — at Oregon*; 26 — Gonzaga, 6:05 p.m.; 29 — USC*, 6:05 p.m.; 30 — USC*, 2:05 p.m.; May 1 — USC*, 1:05 p.m.; 6 — Utah Valley, 6:05 p.m.; 7 — Utah Valley, 2:05 p.m.; 8 — Utah Valley, 1:05 p.m.; 11 — at UC Riverside; 13 — at UCLA*, 6 p.m.; 14 — at UCLA*, 2 p.m.; 15 — at UCLA*, 1 p.m.; 19 — Arizona State*, 6:05 p.m.; 20 — Arizona State*, 2:05 p.m.; 21 — Arizona State*, 1:05 p.m. 25-29 — Pac-12 tournament%
@ — at Peoria, Ariz.
# — Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic
* — Pac-12 Conference game
% — at Scottsdale, Ariz.