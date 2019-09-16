COLFAX — Colfax raced out to a 21-point lead at halftime and cruised past Freeman of Rockford, Wash., on Saturday in a nonleague football game, winning 29-15.
Quarterback Layne Gingerich completed 12 of 17 attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0. Running back Jacob Brown finished with a touchdown rushing and another receiving. In all, Brown accounted for 161 yards, 118 of those coming on 17 rushing attempts.
Gavin Hammer led Colfax in tackles, with eight, six of those solo. Brown added 6½ tackles and was one of three Bulldogs with sacks. The others were Braeden Rogers and Caden Brown.
The lone score for either team in the middle quarters was an 8-yard touchdown pass Gingerich threw to Matthew Hockett to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter. Freeman’s final touchdown came with 17 seconds left in the game.
Freeman 0 0 0 15—15
Colfax 13 8 0 8—29
Colfax — Jacob Brown 54 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Layne Gingerich 1 run (Brown kick)
Colfax — Matthew Hocket 8 pass from Gingerich (Hockett pass from Gingerich)
Freeman — Keoni Rogan 6 pass from Cole Clark (Taylor Wells pass from Clark)
Colfax — Brown 41 pass from Gingerich (Nick Klaveano pass from Gingerich)
Freeman — Clark 5 run (Ethan Trumble pass from Clark)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Shadle Park 3, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — Hannah Hawke tallied two goals for visiting Pullman in the first half, but the Greyhounds ultimately fell to nonleague foe Shadle Park.
“My overall impression is our effort level was definitely good, and we’re starting to get a feel for what we really want to do,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 0-2 on the season.
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman 2 0—2
Shadle Park 2 1—3
Pullman — Hannah Hawke, 10th
Shadle Park — Aubrey Thomas, 21st
Shadle Park — Thomas, 26th
Pullman — Hawke, 31st
Shadle Park — NA, 61st
PREP SWIMMING
Bear boys top North Idaho meet
Boys’ and girls’ varsity teams from Moscow and Lewiston competed along with Lake City and Lakeland in the North Idaho Triple Dual swim meet.
Isaac Pimentel of Moscow won the 500 yard freestyle by almost a minute, in a time of 5:05.07, and teammate Simon Miurawon the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke to help lead the Moscow boys to a first-place team finish. Lake City came out on top in girls’ competition.
Top-three Moscow placers are listed below.
GIRLS
200 freestyle — 2. Ashley Painter, Moscow, 2:17.12
50 freestyle — 1. Ally Crossland, Moscow, 27.84
500 freestyle — 2. Crossland, 6:09.73
200 freestyle relay — 3. Moscow (Painter, Sarah Casrcallen, Ashley Pope, Crossland), 1:57.70
100 backstroke — 3. Painter, 1:09.11
100 breaststroke — 2. Brookyln Houston, Moscow, 1:26.05; Ryann Pilcher, Moscow, 1:28.91
BOYS
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Reid Johnson, Simon Miura, Eddy Cofre, Micah Wolbrecht), 1:51.59; 2. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Isaac Pimentel, Zach Miller, Ethan Baird), 1:54.96
200 freestyle — 2. Pimentel, 1:53.26; 3. Hayden Buehler, Moscow, 2:01.23
100 butterfly — 1. Miura, 56.85; 3. Micah Wolbrecht, Moscow, 1:14.76
500 freestyle — 1. Pimentel, 5:05.07
100 freestyle — 1. Keener, 54.31; 2. Buehler, 55.27
200 freestyle relay — 1. Moscow (Hayden Buehler, Schlater, Baird, Miura), 1:37.01; 3. Moscow (Johnson, Jonah Cousins, Cofre, Pimentel), 1:39.54
100 backstroke — 2. Baird, 1:00.57; 3. Schlater, 1:01.23
100 breaststroke — 1. Miura, 1:04.42; 3. Wolbrecht, 1:15.05
400 freestyle relay — 2. Moscow (Cousins, Wolbrecht, Malachi McMillan, Buehler)
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman’s Kabasenche collects silver
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche placed second in the 2½-mile senior portion at the Highlander Invite in Spokane.
Kabasenche logged a time of 12:31.69 to boost Pullman’s team to ninth place. Teammate Asher Cousins finished 32nd out of 176 (14:06.47).
Out of 144 racers in the girls’ varsity race, Moscow’s Laurel Hicke placed 20th with a time of 16:09.66. The Moscow girls placed 14th as Pullman earned 12th out of 19 teams.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs go unbeaten at own tournament
Washington State capped off a perfect weekend at the Cougar Challenge in Bohler Gym with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 victory against Liberty University on Saturday.
Hannah Pukis had the first double-double of her WSU career with 26 assists and 10 digs. Pia Timmer led the Cougars (8-1) with nine kills, while freshman teammate Magda Jehlarova had eight kills from 12 attacks for a hitting percentage of .667.
Vandals wrap up UNLV Challenge with loss
LAS VEGAS — Texas Tech swept Idaho 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 in the Vandals’ final contest at the UNLV Invitational, where they went 1-2. The Vandals (3-6) were led by Kennedy Warren’s 12 kills. Emily Smith added 10 kills and Hailey Pelton led UI with 27 assists. Delaney Hopen had 14 digs.