COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team made short work of St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Washington Class 2B district tournament Tuesday, rolling to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 victory.

Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (13-2) with 14 kills and six blocks. Lauren York had 14 assists. Jaisha Gibb finished with nine digs and five aces. Hope Fultz chipped in five aces.

“Came out ready to go, had some key hits from our middles,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “Just put the pressure on them in serving as well.”

