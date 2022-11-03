COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team was tested in the first set but advanced to a Washington Class 2B district final with a 26-24, 25-7, 25-16 win Wednesday against Upper Columbia Academy.

“They came out pretty high energy (but) we just kind of matched them and pulled out that first set,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “They lost some energy and we put the pressure on them.”

The win sends Colfax (14-2) to the championship match against Liberty of Spangle at 7:30 p.m. today at home. It also locks the Bulldogs into the state tournament, which will take place Nov. 10-11 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome in Yakima.

