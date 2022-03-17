ASOTIN — The Colton High School baseball team opened its season with a 23-9 win against the Asotin JV team in a nonleague game Wednesday stopped by the mercy rule.
Colton jumped out for 12 runs in the second inning, almost batting around twice in the inning.
Asotin would cut the lead to 14-9 after five innings. The Wildcats scored nine in the top of the sixth inning to finish it off.
Angus Jordan went 3-for-5 with a home run in the second inning, a double, four runs and five RBI for Colton. Wyatt Jordan added three more RBI and scored three times.
Dan Bell had two doubles and went 3-for-3 with two walks.
“Catchers don’t get a lot of recognition, but (Bell) was great behind the plate,” first-year Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said.
Grant Wolf picked up the win, going three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Colton 1(12)0 109—23 10 4
Asotin JV 000 630—9 4 5
Wolf, Weiker (4), Moehrle (4), A. Jordan (5) and Bell; Hall, Boyer (2), Engle (6), Bowman (6) and Olerich, Clovis (6). W—Wolf. L—Hall.
Colton hits — D. Bell 3 (2 2B), A. Jordan 3 (HR, 2B), W. Jordan 3, Arnhold.
Asotin JV hits — Olerich 2, Carson, Kuehler.
Potatch-St. Maries postponed
POTLATCH — The scheduled nonleague game between Potlatch and St. Maries was postponed because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 2.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Asotin 2, Colton 1
ASOTIN — The Panthers used a solid pitching performance to score a win against the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Caylie Browne went all seven innings for Asotin (2-0), allowing five hits and striking out nine.
“She got behind on some hitters, but came back and did not walk them,” Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said. “Thought she battled well especially this early in the year.”
Tylar Sandoval knocked in Rachel Becker to give Colton (0-1) the early 1-0 lead.
Alley Biddle tied the game with a single in the fourth inning. Emily Elskamp would give the Panthers the lead in the fifth.
Colton 010 000 0—1 5 2
Asotin 000 110 x—2 6 1
Meyer and Becker; Cay. Browne and Cad. Browne. W—Cay. Browne, L—Meyer.
Colton — Sandoval, Heitsuman, Becker, Pluid.
Asotin — Elskamp 2 (2B), Denham 2, Adler-Nowoj, Biddle.
Potatch-St. Maries postponed
POTLATCH — The scheduled nonleague game between Potlatch and St. Maries was postponed because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 18.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU finds out NIT opponent
The Washington State men’s basketball team next will face SMU in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
The Cougars (20-14), who beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round Tuesday, will play the Mustangs (24-8), who are the top seed in their quarter of the bracket and beat Nicholls 68-58 in another first-round game, at noon Pacific on Sunday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
Television information will be released later.