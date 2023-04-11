POMEROY — The Colton High Wildcats and Pomeroy Pirates split a Southeast 1B League baseball doubleheader Monday.
The Pirates won the first 6-3 and the Wildcats took the second 5-3.
Colton (1-9, 1-5) and Pomeroy (4-7-1, 2-4) found themselves tied at one run apiece through five innings in Game 1. The Pirates outscored the Wildcats 4-1 in the sixth inning to take the win.
Wyatt Jordan absorbed the loss pitching in relief for Colton in the matinee, while Trevin Kimble earned the win.
The Wildcats were led in Game 1 with two hits from Dan Bell, who also started the game at the mound, and the Pirates were led with three hits including a double from Ollie Severs, while Kimble added to his win with two hits including a triple. In Game 2, the teams again found themselves tied, this time at 3-3 through four innings.
Colton put up three runs in the fifth and held Pomeroy scoreless the rest of the way to earn the split.
Grant Wolf earned the win for the Wildcats, while Brodie Magill absorbed the loss.
Angus Jordan and Bell both led Colton with two hits apiece, and Severs led Pomeroy in the matinee with a triple.
GAME 1
Colton 002 001 0—3 5 2
Pomeroy 001 104 x—6 7 2
Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (6) and Ryan Impson; Trevin Kimble, Trace Roberts (7) and Ollie Severs. W—Kimble; L—Jordan.
Colton hits — Bell 2, Angus Jordan (2B), Chance McBride, Jordan.
Pomeroy hits — Severs 3 (2B), Kimble 2 (3B), Brodie Magill, Jayden Slusser.
GAME 2
Colton 003 020 0—5 6 5
Pomeroy 201 000 0—3 2 0
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan (7) and Ryan Impson; Trace Roberts, Brodie Magill (5) and Ollie Severs. W—Wolf; L—Magill.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan 2, Dan Bell 2, Wolf (2B), Wyatt Jordan.
Pomeroy hits — Severs (3B), Trevin Kimble.
Lewis County 15-17, Genesee 3-2
GENESEE — The Eagles (2-1, 2-0) notched a two-game sweep against Whitepine League rival Genesee (0-2, 0-2) for their first league win in three years.
In the first game, Lewis County jumped ahead 4-2 in the first inning before adding six runs in the fourth to notch the mercy rule.
In the second game, James Aragon notched 10 strikeouts on the mound while giving up just two hits.
GAME 1
Lewis County 421 62—15 9 1
Genesee 200 10—3 3 3
Tanner Johnson, Everett Oatman (5) and Nic Kirkland. K. Scharnost, J. Frye (3) and J. Johnson. W — Johnson. L —Scharnhorst.
Lewis County hits — Johnson 2 (2B), James Aragon 2 (2B), Kirkland 2, E. Oatman, Kendal Oatman, Grant Ingram.
Genesee hits — Johnson, McGlothen, V. Crowley.
GAME 2
Genesee 002 0—2 2 4
Lewis County 010 (16)—17 9 1
McGlothen, Johnson (3) and Johnson; McGlothen (3). Aragon and E. Oatman. L — McGlothen.
Genesee hits — Wareham (2B), Johnson.
Lewis-County hits — Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, K. Oatman 2, E. Oatman, Aragon, Carter Williams.
SOFTBALL
Colton 28-20, Pomeroy 10-4
POMEROY — The Wildcats completed a nonleague sweep of Pomeroy.
Colton combined for 34 hits throughout the twinbill. Katie Schulthesis notched five hits with a double. Rachel Becker added six hits and a double.
Sidni Whitcomb went the distance in the circle during the first game. She notched seven strikeouts.
GAME 1
Colton 632 (12)41—28 21 0
Pomeroy 006 31x—10 13 0
Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker. Hannah Bagby and Taylor Gilbert.
Colton hits — Katie Schultheis 3 (2B), Meredith Bell 3 (2 2B), Kiya Soza 3, Rachel Becker 3, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Whitcomb 2, Kendra Stout 2, Emily Jackson 2, Claire Moehrle.
Pomeroy hits — Maria Altube 3, M. Warren 2 (2B), Bagby 2 (2B), Taylor Gilbert 2, Isabella Field 2, Carolina McKeirnan, Jadence Gingerich.
GAME 2
Colton (12)32 21—20 13 0
Pomeroy 110 2x—4 4 0
Schulthesis and Becker. Gingerich, Warren (3) and K. Potoschnick. L — Gingerich.
Colton hits — Becker 3 (2B), Soza 2 (2B), Schulthesis 2, Heitstuman 2, Stout (3B), Bell, Rori Weber, Whitcomb.
Pomeroy hits — Gilbert, Warren, Potoshnick, Field.
Kendrick 21, Lapwai 2
JULIAETTA — The Kendrick Tigers (4-5, 1-1) finished 20-for-30 at the plate as they routed Whitepine League rival Lapwai (1-2, 1-2).
Taylor Boyer was 3-for-4 at the dish with a triple and six RBI.
Hailey Taylor started in the circle, she gave up one run on four hits, striking out four. Boyer came in relief during the second inning and struck out six.
Lapwai 100 01—2 5 0
Kendrick 43(11) 3x—21 20 0
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Abigial Whitman. Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (2) and Kenadie Kirk.
Lapwai hits — K. Bisbee 2 (2B), Kayla Williamson 2, Deion Standing Rock.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 3 (3B), Harley Heimgartner 3 (3B), Kirk 3 (2B), Lilly Hanson 3, Taylor 2 (3B), Hayden Kimberling 2, Ashna Casto 2, Morgan Silflow, Hailina Anderson.
BOYS TENNIS
Pullman match postponed
SPOKANE VALLEY — Monday’s scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys tennis dual between Pullman and East Valley was postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
AWARDS
Vandals claim three top honors at North Idaho banquet
COEUR D’ALENE — Local athletes picked up several awards during the 61st annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
The Vandals picked up several awards on the college side. Beyonce Bea earned the female athlete of the year award and Gevani McCoy earned the male nod.
Idaho’s head football coach Jason Eck also took home the men’s coach of the year award.
The women’s coach of the year was Lewis-Clark State’s Brian Orr.
On the high school side, the Kendrick football team earned boys team of the year award after going 12-0 and scoring 418 unanswered points. Zane Hobart also earned boys coach of the year in the 3A-1A ranks.
Rebecca Butterfield of Potlatch earned the softball player of the year in the 3A-1A ranks and Jolee Ecklund of Troy took home the volleyball player of the year award.
COLLEGE
Female athlete of the year — Beyonce Bea, Idaho basketball; Male athlete of the year — Gevani McCoy, Idaho football; Female team of the year — Idaho soccer; Male team of year — North Idaho basketball; Women’s coach of the year — Brian Orr, Lewis-Clark State basketball; Male coach of the year — Jason Eck, Idaho football.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls golf — Braylyn Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Boys golf — Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg, Cole Jaworski, Coeur d’Alene; Girls tennis — Caitlin Combes, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Boys tennis — Dylan Gomez, Lewiston; Softball — 5A-4A: Taryn Barney, Lewiston; 3A-1A: Rebecca Butterfield, Potlatch; Baseball — 5A-4A: Chris Ricard, Lewiston; 3A-1A: Cameron House, Troy; Girls track — 5A-4A: Samantha Wood, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Boys track — 5A-4A: Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Reid Thomas, Orofino; Girls golf — 5A-4A: Taylor Mire, Sandpoint; Boys golf — Carson King, Lewiston, Brady Hanna, Lakeland; Girls cross country — Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Boys cross country — Max Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene; Girls soccer — Georgia Whitehead, Lake City, Elliotte Kortus, Lake City; Boys soccer — Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint; Cooper Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene; Volleyball — 5A-4A: Kylie Munday, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Paige Valliere, Clark Fork, Jolee Ecklund, Troy; Girls swimming — Gabby Garasky, Lake City; Boys swimming — Steven Griffith, Lake City; Football — 5A-4A: Zach Johnson, Lake City; 3A-1A: Kolby Luna, Kellogg, Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Girls basketball — 5A-4A: Teagan Colvin, Coeur d’Alene, Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Malia Miller, Timberlake; Boys basketball — 5A-4A: Blake Buchanan, Lake City; 3A-1A: Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Girls wrestling — Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene; Boys wrestling — 5A-4A: Jose Laguna, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Jager Hall, Kellogg; Girls team of the year — 5A-4A: Coeur d’Alene basketball; 3A-1A: Potlatch softball; Boys team of the year — 5A-4A: Lake City basketball; 3A-1A: Kendrick football; Girls coach of the year — 5A-4A: Will Love, Sandpoint basketball; 3A-1A: Debroah Blazzard, Troy Volleyball; Boys coach of the year — 5A-4A: Jim Winger, Lake City Basketball; 3A-1A: Travis House, Troy baseball, Zane Hobart, Kendrick football; Female athlete of the year — 5A-4A: Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Male athlete of the year — 5A-4A: Zach Johnson, Lake City; 3A-1A: Matyus McLain, Preist River.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Idaho second through two rounds at Bobcat Spring Invitational
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team currently stands at second place through two round in the Bobcat Spring Invitational at the Golf Club of Estrella.
The Vandals currently have a total score of 592, good for a 16-over par and 12 strokes behind first place Grand Canyon University, and three strokes ahead of third-place Utah Tech University.
Senior Vicky Tsai is the highest-placing Idaho golfer at the Invitational, tied for third with a total score of 146, good for a 2-over.
Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri is the next-highest placer with a total score of 148; a 4-over score that has her tied for eighth.
The invitational concludes with the final 18 holes today.