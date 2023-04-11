POMEROY — The Colton High Wildcats and Pomeroy Pirates split a Southeast 1B League baseball doubleheader Monday.

The Pirates won the first 6-3 and the Wildcats took the second 5-3.

Colton (1-9, 1-5) and Pomeroy (4-7-1, 2-4) found themselves tied at one run apiece through five innings in Game 1. The Pirates outscored the Wildcats 4-1 in the sixth inning to take the win.