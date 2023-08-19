The Washington State volleyball team was ranked second in the preseason Pac-12 Conference coaches poll and 21st nationally in the first American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll of the season, it was announced this week.
The second-place preseason conference ranking is tied for the best in program history with 1996 — a year in which the Cougars went on to make the NCAA Elite Eight. The No. 21 national ranking is the sixth-highest WSU has received.
The Cougs will open their 2023 campaign next week as they travel to Louisville, Ky., to play Wright State on Friday, Louisville on Aug. 26, and Troy on Aug. 27.
Pac-12 preseason coaches’ poll
Rk. Team Pts
1. Stanford (11) 121
2. Washington State 105
3. Oregon (1) 103
4 USC 91
5. UCLA 75
6. Colorado 67
7. Washington 62
8. Arizona 54
9. Utah 49
10. Arizona State 28
11. Oregon State 23
12. California 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Two Cougs make Campbell Rose watch list
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and running back Nakia Watson were both named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list Friday.
The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School, played at a Texas-based junior college, or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.
Ward and Watson are two of 69 players named to the list, with Ward appearing for a second consecutive year.
“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said in a news release. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”