The Washington State volleyball team was ranked second in the preseason Pac-12 Conference coaches poll and 21st nationally in the first American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll of the season, it was announced this week.

The second-place preseason conference ranking is tied for the best in program history with 1996 — a year in which the Cougars went on to make the NCAA Elite Eight. The No. 21 national ranking is the sixth-highest WSU has received.

The Cougs will open their 2023 campaign next week as they travel to Louisville, Ky., to play Wright State on Friday, Louisville on Aug. 26, and Troy on Aug. 27.

