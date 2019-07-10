SPIRIT LAKE — The traveling Whitman County Cougars rallied to victory in Game 1, then held onto an early lead in Game 2 to sweep a league doubleheader against the Northern Lakes at Timberlake High School.
The final scores were 8-5 and 5-3.
In the first contest, the Northern Lakes led 5-4 going into the seventh inning, but Whitman County ran off four runs in that frame, with Elliott Lee hitting a bases-loaded single to drive in the tying run and Gavin Schrobe delivering a two-RBI double to cap the scoring.
All five of the Cougars’ Game 2 runs came in the third inning, as Schrope produced an RBI triple, Marcus Hilliard and Cody Inderrieden followed him with RBI doubles, and Dreewes recorded an RBI of his own.
Lee pitched the first six innings of the day for Whitman County, then Dreewes closed in the seventh and threw seven strikeouts in the course of 5 2/3 innings pitched in the second contest. The Cougars improved their season record 22-10-1 overall and 14-2 in Spokane American Legion play.
FIRST GAME
Whitman County................ 001 021 4—8 7 1
Northern Lakes .................003 002 0—5 6 4
Elliott Lee, Colin Dreewes (7) and Anthony Becker, Nick Robison (7). Robles, Horn (6) and Knight.
Whitman County hits — Robison 2, Lee, Inderrieden, Schrope 2, Braden Plummer.
Northern Lakes hits — Mason, Pemberton (2B), Schaffner (3B), Cooksey, Robles 2.
SECOND GAME
Northern Lakes .................010 100 1—3 3 1
Whitman County ................005 000 x—5 6 2
Schaffner and Knight. Dreewes, Doumit (6) and Robison, Inderrieden (4).
Northern Lakes hits — Knight, Pemberton (2B), Cooksey.
Whitman County hits — Schrope (3B), Hilliard (2B), Robison 2, Inderrieden (2B), Dreewes.
GOLF
Manderscheid, Curtis named sole survivors
Mary Manderscheid and Jerry Curtis won Sole Survivor titles in women’s and senior men’s competition respectively on Sunday at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
The Sole Survivor format fields 10 golfers per event, with one eliminated at each hole until a single competitor remains.
The main tournament, open to competitors of any age and gender, is held annually on July Fourth. This year, newcomer Erik Johnson won that event.
Kelly Gilder was eliminated on the ninth hole to finish women’s runner-up, while Kevin Peterson took second place honors among the senior men.