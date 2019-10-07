LOS ANGELES — The 24th-ranked Washington State volleyball team bested USC on the road for the first time since 1998 on Saturday, earning a five-set thriller in Pac-12 action on Sunday evening.
WSU (13-3, 2-2) won by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 16-25, 15-13.
The Trojans (8-6, 2-2) rebounded after being handled in the first two sets, thanks to Cougar runs of 9-1 and in the second, 5-1. The rallies were fueled by WSU’s Kalyah Williams and Pia Timmer.
USC garnered an edge after 11 total ties in Set 3, eventually winning with three consecutive points in overtime. The Trojans dominated the fourth set before Wazzu took over at the net in Game 5.
The Cougars got 18 kills from Jocelyn Urias, 17 from Timmer and 12 from Williams. Magda Jehlarova blocked six, and Alexcis Lusby denied four. Hanna Pukis led all players with 53 assists.
USC’s Khalia Lanier had a match-high 23 kills and Jasmine Gross led everyone with nine blocks.
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU 1, Cal 0 (OT)
BERKELEY, Calif. — No. 14 Washington State scored the golden-goal clincher one minute into overtime after a back-and-forth 90 minutes of defense to upend 20th-ranked Cal in a Pac-12 match.
Makamae Gomera-Stevens took an assist from Averie Collins — who flicked it into the box off of a long throw from Elaily Hernandez-Repreza — and proceeded to chest the ball to her foot, and curve it into the right corner of the net from the top-left of the goalie box.
In a defensive slugfest, Cougars goalie Ella Dederick was put to work. She defended six shots, one a quick-twitch effort in the 77th minute to just narrowly prevent a Bears goal.
It was Dedrick’s fourth shutout of the season.
WSU’s defense prohibited a litany of Cal attacks, but its offense was sluggish in the early going, attempting only one shot. Wazzu began to press the issue post-break, and sent seven shots at goal, one from Morgan Weaver that forced a diving save.
WSU 0 0 1—1
Cal 0 0 0—0
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens (Averie Collins, Elaily Hernandez-Repreza), 92nd.
Shots — WSU 9, Cal 14.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick, 6; Cal: Angelina Anderson, 3.
EWU 3, Idaho 1
CHENEY, Wash. — Idaho surrendered two first-half goals and couldn’t recuperate in a Big Sky loss to Eastern Washington at the EWU Soccer Field in Cheney.
Idaho (3-9-1, 0-2-1) closed the gap when Hadley Sbrega logged her first goal of the year, heading in a cross kick from Taylor Brust in the 64th minute. But the Eagles (4-5-2, 1-0-1) got one back seven minutes afterwards on a dribble-drive by Brittany Delridge.
The Eagles outshot the Vandals 15-11. UI’s Juliana deTar led all players with four shot attempts, while Vandal keeper Avrie Fox saved five.
Idaho 0 1—1
EWU 2 1—3
EWU — Mya Elder-Hammond (corner), ninth.
EWU — Maddie Morgan (Brooke Dunbar), 42nd.
Idaho — Hadley Sbrega (Taylor Brust), 64th.
EWU — Brittany Delridge (Kaelyn Barnes), 71st.
Shots — Idaho 11, EWU 15.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox, 5; EWU: Kelsee Winston, 4.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ates, Sato win two each
Washington State tennis senior Melisa Ates and sophomore Hikaru Sato claimed two titles apiece, highlighting the final day of the Cougar Classic at the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
The two paired to win the Crimson Flight doubles championship with a 6-0 victory over a pair from Utah State.
Sato also captured a title in the Crimson Flight singles, besting teammate Savanna Ly-Nguyen in a tit-for-tat match that went to a tiebreaker. Sato topped Ly-Nguyen in the third set.
Meanwhile, Sato handled Utah State’s Zara Ryan 6-4, 6-3 in the Gray Flight.
WSU’s Carla Quadflieg toppled Idaho’s Nicole Horacek 7-5, 1-6, 12-10 in the consolation final, while the Cougs’ Maddie Egan fell 6-0, 6-2 to USU’s Annaliese County in the Palouse Flight championship.
SINGLES (WSU and UI competitors)
Crimson Flight Championship
Hikaru Sato (WSU) def. Savanna Ly-Nguyen (WSU), 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).
Gray Flight Championship
Melisa Ates (WSU) def. Zara Ryan (Utah St.), 6-4, 6-3.
Cougar Flight Consolation
Carla Quadflieg (WSU) def. Nicole Horacek (Idaho), 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.
Palouse Flight Championship
Annaliese County (USU) def. Maddie Egan (WSU), 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES (WSU and UI competitors)
Crimson Flight Championship
Sato/Ates (WSU) def. Octave/County (USU), 6-0.
Consolation final
Spataro/Huchet (Idaho) def. Mansouri/Waite (EWU), 6-0.
Gray Flight Championship
Millan/Lombera (USU) def. Ly-Nguyen/Quadflieg (WSU), 7-5.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Genesee rules own tourney
GENESEE — Genesee won the Pea and Lentil Tournament, sweeping Pomeroy in the championship 25-10, 25-14 to avenge a loss to the Pirates last weekend.
“We kind of had our sights set on that, to be honest,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We played them last week at their tournament (the Border Battle) and had won our first four and lost our fifth (match) to them.
“I think they’re the only team we’ve lost to in the last couple weeks, so we had our sights set on hoping they were going to make it to the championship too, and we were pretty stoked to get it done like we did.”
Genesee (20-5) went 5-0 at the tournament, winnning pool-play matches against Colton (25-15, 25-18), Clark Fork (25-16, 25-8) and Logos (9-25, 25-13, 15-7), then a semifinal match against Garfield-Palouse (25-12, 21-25, 15-12).
On the day, Genesee was led by Molly Hanson (29 kills), Lucie Ranisate (28 kills, 11 blocks), Riley Maguire (eight aces) and Regan Zenner (35 digs). Hanson and teammate Carly Allen were named to the all-tournament team.
Crowley lauded his team’s mental toughness.
“We gave away a few sets,” he said, “but each time, (we) battled back and regained control of the match. I was proud of the way we competed all day long.”
Deary won the consolation bracket.
All-tournament team
Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy. Molly Hanson, Genesee. Ellie Kiebert, Clark Fork. Josie Schultheis, Colton. Carly Allen, Genesee. Riley Valley, Wallace. Kenzi Pedersen, Garfield-Palouse
Colton goes 2-2
GENESEE — Colton went 2-2 at the Pea and Lentil Tournament. In pool play, Colton lost to Genesee before beating Logos 25-23, 25-12 and Clark Fork 25-9, 25-13.
On the day, Colton was led by Josie Schultheis, who had 28 kills, 61 digs and four aces; Rylee Vining with 42 assists; Mary Pluid with three blocks; and Megan Kay with four aces.
Potlatch wins a pair
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise delivered 16 kills and 21 digs as Potlatch picked up two Whitepine League Division I wins.
The Loggers defeated Kamiah 25-22, 26-10, 25-9 before downing Clearwater Valley 25-11, 25-10, 25-15.
Josie Larson tallied 34 assists and five aces for Potlatch (8-5, 7-3), Taylor Carpenter added five aces and six digs, Charlee Beckner had 21 digs and Alyssa Felton contributed 10 kills.