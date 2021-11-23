Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.